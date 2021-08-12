'CONSCIOUSNESS OF GUILT'
Former Federal Prosecutor Calls for SDNY Criminal Insider Trading Investigation Into Rand Paul
A former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor is calling for U.S. Senator Rand Paul to be investigated for insider trading.
The Kentucky Republican disclosed his wife purchased the stock of a major drug manufacturer that went on market a COVID-19 antiviral drug after he had received a closed-door briefing on the novel coronavirus before the general public was aware of the impending pandemic. Senator Paul, who frequently promotes himself as a medical doctor, made the disclosure 16 months late, violating a law designed to prevent insider trading.
“This warrants an investigation, including whether Paul’s wife was simply a pass-through for him,” says Daniel Goldman, who served for a decade as an Assistant U.S. Attorney under Preet Bharara, and prosecuted mafia crime family mobsters and insider trading cases. He also assisted House Democrats during both impeachments of President Donald Trump.
“Delayed disclosure can be powerful evidence of consciousness of guilt. I hope SDNY gets this investigation because that office is the most experienced with insider trading cases,” Goldman noted.
Related:
Rand Paul Rants About ‘Leftwing Cretins at Youtube’ After Suspension for False Anti-Mask Claims
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
There’s a Credible Investigation Into Vote Tampering – and the Suspect Is a Trump-Loving Colorado County Clerk: Report
- 'DEFAMATORY CLAIMS'2 days ago
OAN Claimed He Was an ‘Expert Mathematician’ With Evidence Trump Won. He Is a Swing Set Installer: Report
- CONSPIRACY THEORISTS2 days ago
‘This Is Insane’: Mike Lindell Warns Communist China Could Take Over US Elections and ‘Make Up Nonsensical Things’
- News2 days ago
‘Public Health Threat’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Twitter Suspension – Internet Demands ‘Make It Permanent’
- MASKS WORK1 day ago
Angry Unmasked Tennessee Parents Protest at School Board Mask Mandate Meeting as Infections Skyrocket
- CRIME1 day ago
‘Indictment Is Ready’: Matt Gaetz ‘Will Face Charges’ Says Former NY Prosecutor
- 'BUNCH OF NONSENSE WORDS'2 days ago
‘Tell Me You’ve Never Read 1984 Without Saying You’ve Never Read 1984’: ‘Moronic’ Madison Cawthorn Mocked Over Odd Tweet
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Cuomo Resigns After Sexual Harassment Investigation