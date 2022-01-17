'NO SHAME'
‘You Singlehandedly Blocked the Emmett Till Antilynching Act’: Rand Paul Scorched Over His MLK ‘Commemoration’
Many House and Senate lawmakers are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., today, but social media users are correcting the record of so many Republicans who are trying to use the late, great American civil rights leader and icon as a shield for their own egregious attacks on civil rights and Black Americans.
Take, for example, U.S. Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, who posted this tweet attempting to paint himself as a bipartisan actor “working together for change” – which many were quick to provide proof of how he is not:
As we honor MLK today, may his courage inspire us to redouble our commitment to working together for change. Let’s commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King by uniting the two Americas into one: an America that includes justice for one, and justice for all. #MLKDay
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 17, 2022
Sen. Paul’s Democratic challenger in the upcoming 2022 race, Charles Booker, offered some of the best examples:
Sincerely, save your empty words.
You are the person who said you would have opposed the Civil Rights Act, singlehandedly blocked the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, and had the audacity to say racism no longer exists. https://t.co/YOKW8Nfgfb
— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) January 17, 2022
Several others joined in to chastise the right wing Senator:
You really DO have no shame. You sided AGAINST innocent black men that were murdered while handcuffed and unarmed. You sided AGAINST voting right. You sided WITH a virus that kills us all regardless of race so…maybe THAT is your equality moment? #MartinLutherKingDay https://t.co/KXRXsXgFMS
— Victor Ruiz -The Voice Of Rican- (@portarican_RT) January 17, 2022
Forget what Republicans say on MLK Day. Look at what they do and who they hire the other 364 days a year. This guy used to be on Rand’s staff. https://t.co/3dK2uOuzvl pic.twitter.com/Sl6lqB3tm6
— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) January 17, 2022
What a hypocrite. Try practicing what MLK taught.
— PJnZoey (@jn_pickles) January 17, 2022
Stop trying to suppress the right of all people (especially Black people) to vote then, MLK fought for this, your words are empty and hypocritical
— Kanye South (@kanyesouth13) January 17, 2022
You must not assume you can speak on behalf of those who cherish MLK’s words and deeds. It’s actually repulsive.
— Marian Shuter (@shuter_marian) January 17, 2022
You are exactly the type of person MLK warned about and fought against.
— Ballardite (@SeattleHypno) January 17, 2022
