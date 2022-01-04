BIGOTRY
Big GOP Donor Calls COVID-19 Vaccine a Plot by ‘The Jews’ to ‘Euthanize’ Americans in Wildly Antisemitic Email
A Utah-based technology company’s founder and chairman who is also a big GOP donor is falsely claiming the highly-effective COVID-19 vaccines are part of a plot by “the Jews” to “euthanize the American people,” while insisting to a local reporter, “Some of my closest friends are Jews.”
David Bateman, who founded Entrata, a property management technology company, sent the email title “GENOCIDE” to fellow tech company CEOs and to political leaders including the Governor of Utah. Some subsequently shared it with Fox 13. Bateman has admitted to sending the message, while claiming he “loves” Jewish people.
“I write this email knowing that many of you will think I’m crazy after reading it. I believe there is a sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people. It’s obvious now. It’s undeniable, yet no one is doing anything. Everyone is discounting their own judgment, and dismissing their intuition,” Bateman wrote in his email, Fox 13 reports.
The missive gets wildly antisemitic and conspiratorial.
“I believe the Jews are behind this. For 300 years the Jews have been trying to infiltrate the Catholic Church and place a Jew covertly at the top. It happened in 2013 with Pope Francis,” he writes, offering zero evidence. “I believe the pandemic and systematic extermination of billions of people will lead to an effort to consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule. I know, it sounds bonkers. No one is reporting on it, but the Hasidic Jews in the US instituted a law for their people that they are not to be vaccinated for any reason.”
Many people of other faiths, including Christians, have tried to claim religious exemptions to being vaccinated, which the courts have often denied. No leader of any major religion has suggested there are religious reasons to not get vaccinated.
“I pray that I’m wrong on this. Utah has got to stop the vaccination drive. Warn your employees. Warn your friends. Prepare. Stay safe.”
Claiming some of his “closest friends” are Jewish, Bateman confirmed to Fox 13’s Ben Winslow that he is the author of the email.
Entrata founder Dave Bateman confirmed to me he sent the email (which was sent to me by numerous sources). He defended sending it in text messages to me, but said it was his personal opinion: https://t.co/YxEqa0KBKG @fox13 #utpol #Utah
— Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) January 4, 2022
“Yes. I sent it. I have nothing but love for the Jewish people. Some of my closest friends are Jews. My heart breaks for their 2500 years they’ve been mistreated by nearly every country on earth. But I do believe Scottish Rite Freemasons are behind the pandemic (overwhelmingly Jewish),” he wrote. “And I fear billions of people around the globe right now are being exterminated.”
The Fox 13 report calls Bateman “a prominent figure in Republican politics in Utah,” and “a big donor to the party.” Their report includes responses from several local Utah leaders denouncing Bateman’s antisemitic remarks, including a Rabbi who called the email “a flaming pile of garbage” that could lead to violence.
BIGOTRY
Listen: Trump Goes on ‘Jaw Dropping’ Antisemitic Rant — American Jews ‘No Longer Love Israel’ and ‘Run the NY Times’
In an interview with an Israeli reporter Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, lamented Jews in America “no longer love Israel,” claimed America’s evangelical Christians “love Israel more,” and declared “Jewish people … run The New York Times.”
Trump made his remarks (audio excerpt below) in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, the Daily Mail reports. The clip was aired in the “Unholy: Two Jews on the news” podcast.
CNN’s Jake Tapper commented that the Republican former president’s remarks were “jaw dropping.”
“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress and today I think it’s the exact opposite,” Trump said. “I think Obama and Biden did that.”
“Yet in the election they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people. Which tells you that … the Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”
“I mean you look at The New York Times, The New York Times hates Israel. Hates them. And they’re Jewish people that run The New York Times,” he added.
“Earlier this year,” Daily Mail notes, “Trump said that US Jews ‘don’t love Israel enough’ because he only got 25% of the Jewish vote in the 2020 election.”
“You know what really surprised me?” Trump said in June in an interview with the ultra-Orthodox magazine Ami, Daily Mail reports. “‘I did the Heights, I did Jerusalem and I did Iran — the Iran deal was a disaster, right?’ he said referring to his decisions to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, move the US embassy there and pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.”
“And I also did many other things. Jewish people who live in the United States don’t love Israel enough. Does that make sense to you?”
Listen:
New quotes from Trump to @BarakRavid: Most US Jews don't love Israel. Exclusive for Unholy podcast
@Freedland pic.twitter.com/Hv4joYkbCN
— Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) December 17, 2021
BIGOTRY
DeSantis Spokesperson Says LGBTQ Pride Lights on Jacksonville Bridge Will Be Back On – No Word on Others
A spokesperson for Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis says the LGBTQ Pride Month display on Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge will be back on Wednesday night. They were ordered removed after just one night by the state’s Dept. of Transportation, after dozens of other displays went unquestioned.
DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske told Florida Politics, “the lights will be on.”
Fenske said FDOT is “letting it go,” adding that other lighting displays “went up that were not on the approved list” previously, referring to already in place permits. However, the Pride display was the first to get blocked, a move that roiled locals.
The LGBTQ community remains targeted by DeSantis and his administration.
Permits for lighting other Florida bridges, including in Sarasota and St. Petersburg to celebrate Pride Month were denied, and there’s no indication they too will be allowed.
Ordering the Acosta Bridge LGBTQ celebration lights removed is “just the latest in a string of anti-LGBTQ actions” from DeSantis, Equality Florida Communications Manager Michael Womack tells NCRM.
Womack says the Florida Dept. of transportation “answers to the governor,” who he notes signed into law Florida’s first anti-LGBTQ bill in 24 years. He also says that in 2020 the permit to light the Acosta Bridge in LGBTQ rainbow colors for Pride Month was denied.
It is no coincidence that the Florida governor, a likely 2024 presidential hopeful, chose Jacksonville, a conservative Christian private school, and the first day of Pride Month to sign into law a bill banning transgender girls from playing in girls sports.
“Girls are gonna play girls’ sports,” DeSantis said June 1. “Boys are going to play boys’ sports.”
DeSantis chose June 2 to veto legislation that would have provided funds for counseling for survivors of the Pulse massacre and funding for LGBTQ homeless youth.
“Let’s be clear about what this is: Governor DeSantis has declared war on Florida’s LGBTQ community,” Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf, who now works for Equality Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel.
Tuesday the DOT ordered the Pride Light display removed, claiming there was no permit for the event. But the DOT never had a problem with countless other displays, including those recognizing Memorial Day, Autism acceptance and awareness, St. Patrick’s Day, Lupus, the first day of Spring, Christmas, child abuse awareness, and Easter – to name a few.
BIGOTRY
DeSantis Admin Orders Jacksonville Bridge Stripped of LGBTQ Pride Month Rainbow Lights One Day After Turned On
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis or someone in his administration ordered the Acosta Bridge in Jacksonville to take down a special LGBTQ Pride Month rainbow light display, just one day after it had been turned on.
Happy #Pride Jacksonville! Catch these colors on the Acosta Bridge all week.
📸 by Fred Ortyl pic.twitter.com/110dDWXFfz
— Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) (@JTAFLA) June 8, 2021
The Florida Times-Union reports the order came from the Florida Department of Transportation, which ordered the Jacksonville Transportation Authority to remove the display. The FDOT owns the bridge even though it is controlled by the JTA.
“This afternoon, the FDOT informed the JTA that our scheduled color scheme for the Acosta Bridge is out of compliance with our existing permit. The JTA will comply accordingly,” the Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced in a statement.
But Florida Times-Union metro columnist Nate Monroe says there’s “almost no way this didn’t come from the governor’s office. JTA has lit the bridge up with all sorts of colors on all sorts of occasions, with no pushback, until now.”
Feel free to tag @ChristinaPushaw about this. There’s almost no way this didn’t come from the governor’s office. JTA has lit the bridge up with all sorts of colors on all sorts of occasions, with no pushback, until now.
— Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) June 9, 2021
He also encouraged social media users to contact Gov. DeSantis’ Press Secretary, who is a fan of light shows, at least some light shows:
#DontFauciMyFlorida pic.twitter.com/qGwYcXD2h3
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 7, 2021
Requests for Pride Month displays on other bridges, including in Sarasota and St. Petersburg, were allegedly denied.
Florida’s first LGBTQ Latinx legislator expressed outrage:
Lemme get this STRAIGHT.@GovRonDeSantis’s @MyFDOT has ordered the #Pride2021 rainbow lights on a Jax bridge REMOVED?!?
Rainbow bridge in Sarasota DENIED?!
Should LGBTQ Floridians give the benefit of the doubt or BELIEVE HIM when he shows us who he is?https://t.co/mkH07foS0n
— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) June 9, 2021
Equality Florida’s Senior Political Director notes DeSantis has used LGBTQ Pride Month to attack LGBTQ people several times already:
After kicking off Pride month targeting trans kids and Pulse shooting survivors, the DeSantis Administration has shut down the lighting of Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge in rainbow LED lights for Pride. #flapol https://t.co/AOhy0NKj8o
— Joe Saunders (@JoeSaundersEQFL) June 9, 2021
An investigative reporter and Executive Producer at WTLV/WJXX weighs in with other events that were allowed (even more examples on her Twitter page):
might remember the Christmas lights a few months ago? pic.twitter.com/0tUIFn4D9W
— anne schindler (@schindy) June 9, 2021
Or autism awareness? pic.twitter.com/nTq19R3gzN
— anne schindler (@schindy) June 9, 2021
Oh wait —I forgot Clemson colors, just for fun! pic.twitter.com/VS1huSTfaC
— anne schindler (@schindy) June 9, 2021
…Orange to oppose gun violence… pic.twitter.com/h6F9RWwL7R
— anne schindler (@schindy) June 9, 2021
Lupus. pic.twitter.com/nSM43bE0AC
— anne schindler (@schindy) June 9, 2021
Women’s history, St. Patrick’s Day & the first day of Spring pic.twitter.com/qrlJyS7uwV
— anne schindler (@schindy) June 9, 2021
UPDATE: DeSantis Spokesperson Says LGBTQ Pride Lights on Jacksonville Bridge Will Be Back On – No Word on Others
