Listen: Trump Goes on ‘Jaw Dropping’ Antisemitic Rant — American Jews ‘No Longer Love Israel’ and ‘Run the NY Times’

In an interview with an Israeli reporter Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, lamented Jews in America “no longer love Israel,” claimed America’s evangelical Christians “love Israel more,” and declared “Jewish people … run The New York Times.”

Trump made his remarks (audio excerpt below) in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, the Daily Mail reports. The clip was aired in the “Unholy: Two Jews on the news” podcast.

CNN’s Jake Tapper commented that the Republican former president’s remarks were “jaw dropping.”

“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress and today I think it’s the exact opposite,” Trump said. “I think Obama and Biden did that.”

“Yet in the election they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people. Which tells you that … the Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

“I mean you look at The New York Times, The New York Times hates Israel. Hates them. And they’re Jewish people that run The New York Times,” he added.

“Earlier this year,” Daily Mail notes, “Trump said that US Jews ‘don’t love Israel enough’ because he only got 25% of the Jewish vote in the 2020 election.”

“You know what really surprised me?” Trump said in June in an interview with the ultra-Orthodox magazine Ami, Daily Mail reports. “‘I did the Heights, I did Jerusalem and I did Iran — the Iran deal was a disaster, right?’ he said referring to his decisions to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, move the US embassy there and pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.”

“And I also did many other things. Jewish people who live in the United States don’t love Israel enough. Does that make sense to you?”

Listen:

New quotes from Trump to @BarakRavid: Most US Jews don't love Israel. Exclusive for Unholy podcast

@Freedland pic.twitter.com/Hv4joYkbCN — Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) December 17, 2021



