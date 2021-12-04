News
‘This Is About the Pain of My Son’: Parkland Dad Slams GOP Rep. for Posting Family Christmas Photo With Assault Rifles
Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie sparked intense backlash on Saturday when he posted a photo that appeared to show seven members of his family, including himself, brandishing assault rifles in front of a Christmas tree.
“Merry Christmas!,” Massie wrote above the photo on Twitter alongside a Christmas tree emjoi.
“ps. (SIC) Santa, please bring ammo,” he added, followed by a gift emoji.
Massie’s photo generated thousands of responses, with many pointing out that it seemed particularly tone deaf in the wake of yet another deadly high-profile school shooting.
Four people were killed Tuesday at Oxford High School in Michigan by a 15-year-old whose parents are now charged with involuntary manslaughter for giving him access to a gun.
Shortly after Massie posted the photo, the father of a Parkland, Florida school shooting victim appeared on CNN to discuss the Oxford tragedy.
Host Jim Acosta asked Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin “Guac” Oliver was one of 17 people murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, about his reaction to Massie’s photo.
“That’s a huge part of the problem,” Oliver responded. “Someone elected leaders like this one that think that — I don’t know if they’re trying to be ironic, funny, or what — but it’s the worst taste ever. … It’s a very nasty post.”
News
‘A Little Late for That’: Legal Expert Buries Jennifer Crumbley for Crying Through Her Manslaughter Arraignment
Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, the former police commissioner of Philadelphia had no sympathy for the mother of the Michigan teen accused of shooting four high school classmates last Tuesday with a handgun his parents reportedly purchased for him as an early Christmas present.
Very early Saturday morning James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody at a Detroit-area industrial park after failing to turn themselves into the police for processing.
Following the arraignment of the Crumbleys on four counts apiece of involuntary manslaughter due to the actions of their son Ethan this morning, Charles Ramsey noted that Jennifer Crumbley audibly sobbed and cried as she was told she would be held pending the successful posting $500,000 bail which her husband must also post.
After the CNN panel — hosted by Christi Paul and Boris Sanchez — discussed how Ethan’s mother blew off complaints from the school about his actions, joking with her son he needed to “learn how to not get caught,” former law enforcement official Charles Ramsey said he had no sympathy for her.
RELATED: WATCH: Prosecutor in Crumbley parent’s case successfully slaps down defense attorneys’ demand for $50K bail
“This is a highly publicized case, so selection of a jury is going to certainly take time to make sure you don’t have people that already have a bias against for the parents one way or the other,” Ramsey explained. “And I’m sure that will take place, that will happen. They’ll find a jury that will be able to render a decision based on facts and evidence, but they’re not going to be able to avoid the court of public opinion — that’s the world we live in now.”
“It will be highly publicized, a lot of information will be put out there, some will be accurate, some will not be accurate in terms of evidence and things of that nature,” he continued. “I don’t know how you avoid that sort of thing but certainly I could hear it in her voice as well, sounded as if she’s crying, but it is a little late for that.”
“There are people that are crying over deaths of their children right now, the children laying in a hospital with gunshot wounds,” he continued. “I mean, those are the kinds of people that personally my empathy is with them, not with the [Crumbley] parents right now.”
Watch below:
News
Every House Republican But One Just Voted to Shut Down the Federal Government
212 House Republicans – all who voted but one – voted to shut down the entire federal government Thursday evening. It was an act that would have massive implications for many Americans, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, amid the emergence of a new variant, and as the holiday travel season quickly approaches.
The continuing resolution passed 221-212 thanks solely to Democrats and Republican Adam Kinzinger.
U.S. House PASSES CR funding government through February 18, 2022, 221-212.
Goes now to the U.S. Senate.
Current spending authority expires Friday at Midnight ET. pic.twitter.com/HGANxhoOCF
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 2, 2021
Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia “was speaking for virtually her entire conference,” Axios reporter Andrew Solender said in a tweet, when she demanded, “shut it down.”
“This government should be shut down,” Greene angrily cried . “Do not pass this CR. Shut it down.”
“Because the people in here cannot control themselves,” she continued, claiming they “don’t understand how to balance a checkbook.”
The crisis is not yet over. The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, where a small group of Republicans, and currently it appears Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, are demanding Democrats “defund” President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.
Stay tuned.
News
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Government Shutdown Because ‘The People in Here Cannot Control Themselves’
Congress has about 30 hours to pass a continuing resolution (CR) to allow the federal government to stay open past Friday midnight. And while nearly everyone is on board, from President Joe Biden to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, some powerful members of Congress are trying to prevent the CR from passing.
They include Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who oppose vaccine mandates and are trying to include an amendment to “defund” President Biden’s executive order.
And then there’s Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who just wants to shut it down.
Literally, those were her words: “shut it down.”
“This government should be shut down,” Greene said minutes ago on the House floor, as Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports. “Do not pass this CR. Shut it down.”
Why is Greene demanding a full federal government shutdown?
“Because the people in here cannot control themselves,” declared Greene, who was stripped of all her committee assignments almost immediately upon being sworn in to Congress. “The people in here don’t understand how to balance a checkbook.”
“This government should be shut down.”
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) rails against the national debt and endorses a government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/NhP7aFOObl
— The Recount (@therecount) December 2, 2021
According to information from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget shutting down the federal government could force TSA and air traffic controllers to work without pay, and could halt new applications for federal assistance like Medicare, and halt EPA and FDA inspections – possibly leading to massive illness on top of the coronavirus pandemic, amid the emergence of the new omicron variant.
That’s just for starters.
New mortgage and loan approvals could be halted as the IRS would be unable to verify Social Security numbers, and people who receive food stamps could lose that vital source of funds.
