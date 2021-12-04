‘A Little Late for That’: Legal Expert Buries Jennifer Crumbley for Crying Through Her Manslaughter Arraignment

Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, the former police commissioner of Philadelphia had no sympathy for the mother of the Michigan teen accused of shooting four high school classmates last Tuesday with a handgun his parents reportedly purchased for him as an early Christmas present.

Very early Saturday morning James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody at a Detroit-area industrial park after failing to turn themselves into the police for processing.

Following the arraignment of the Crumbleys on four counts apiece of involuntary manslaughter due to the actions of their son Ethan this morning, Charles Ramsey noted that Jennifer Crumbley audibly sobbed and cried as she was told she would be held pending the successful posting $500,000 bail which her husband must also post.

After the CNN panel — hosted by Christi Paul and Boris Sanchez — discussed how Ethan’s mother blew off complaints from the school about his actions, joking with her son he needed to “learn how to not get caught,” former law enforcement official Charles Ramsey said he had no sympathy for her.

“This is a highly publicized case, so selection of a jury is going to certainly take time to make sure you don’t have people that already have a bias against for the parents one way or the other,” Ramsey explained. “And I’m sure that will take place, that will happen. They’ll find a jury that will be able to render a decision based on facts and evidence, but they’re not going to be able to avoid the court of public opinion — that’s the world we live in now.”

“It will be highly publicized, a lot of information will be put out there, some will be accurate, some will not be accurate in terms of evidence and things of that nature,” he continued. “I don’t know how you avoid that sort of thing but certainly I could hear it in her voice as well, sounded as if she’s crying, but it is a little late for that.”

“There are people that are crying over deaths of their children right now, the children laying in a hospital with gunshot wounds,” he continued. “I mean, those are the kinds of people that personally my empathy is with them, not with the [Crumbley] parents right now.”

Watch below: