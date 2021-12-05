News
GOPer Tate Reeves Blows Off Concerns About Women’s Health After Saying He Would Ban All Abortions
In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) dismissed questions about the health of women after stating he would ban all abortions in his state if the conservative Supreme Court opens the door for him with a ruling expected next year.
With a Mississippi law on abortion under scrutiny by the court, Reeves was asked by host Tapper to consider the plight of women and their health after the Republican governor expressed a desire for a complete ban.
Addressing a total ban on abortions, Reeves told the host, “I believe, very strongly that an innocent, unborn child in the mother’s womb is, in fact, a child; the most important word when we talk about unborn children is not unborn but it’s children. Yes, I will do everything I can to protect the lives of those children.”
“The country has been here before, before 1973,” host Tapper lectured. “What happens in reality is, women of means are still able to get abortions. poor women, young women, vulnerable women end up often seeking abortions in ways that can cause them severe harm, mutilation, if not death in some cases. Do you acknowledge that this step will result in some women almost seriously getting seriously hurt, some dying? ”
“I certainly would hope that that would not be the case,” Reeves parried. “What I would tell you, Jake, is that since Roe was enacted in 1973, there have been 62 million American babies that have been killed through this process. I think that those babies in their mother’s womb don’t have the ability to stand up for themselves. That’s why they have to have people like me and others around this nation that for years have tried to stand up for unborn children.”
“I think we have to do everything we can as policymakers to improve the quality of public health in our state,” he continued. “When you look at this pandemic, there are a lot of negatives that have come from the pandemic. But one of the hopefully silver linings that come out of dealing with the pandemic over the last year and a half is that we have seen significant investments in infrastructure, both from the state and federal level in our public health system. I think we need to continue to do that. I think that’s important.”
“You clearly see this move as part of a culture of life as you have said in the past,” Tapper replied. “Mississippi ranks 50th in the country in infant mortality. Mississippi is nearly last when it comes to childhood hunger. According to a recent study of what kids need to thrive, looking at education and health and family, community, Mississippi ranks 50th for child well-being, how do you square those statistics about Mississippi with what you say about a culture of life?”
“Well, first of all, when you look at that unborn baby in the womb and you consider it a human being, it changes your perspective on lots of different things,” Reeves attempted. “With respect to the statistics you quoted, when I ran for office and in my first inaugural address, I made it clear to the people of my state that I believed in my heart I was elected not to try to hide our problems or not to try to hide our challenges but to try to fix them. I perfectly acknowledge that many of those statistics in terms of health outcomes in our state, we are underperforming relative to other states across the nation. It’s incumbent upon all of us to work to pass policies to change that.”
‘This Is About the Pain of My Son’: Parkland Dad Slams GOP Rep. for Posting Family Christmas Photo With Assault Rifles
Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie sparked intense backlash on Saturday when he posted a photo that appeared to show seven members of his family, including himself, brandishing assault rifles in front of a Christmas tree.
“Merry Christmas!,” Massie wrote above the photo on Twitter alongside a Christmas tree emjoi.
“ps. (SIC) Santa, please bring ammo,” he added, followed by a gift emoji.
Massie’s photo generated thousands of responses, with many pointing out that it seemed particularly tone deaf in the wake of yet another deadly high-profile school shooting.
Four people were killed Tuesday at Oxford High School in Michigan by a 15-year-old whose parents are now charged with involuntary manslaughter for giving him access to a gun.
Shortly after Massie posted the photo, the father of a Parkland, Florida school shooting victim appeared on CNN to discuss the Oxford tragedy.
Host Jim Acosta asked Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin “Guac” Oliver was one of 17 people murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, about his reaction to Massie’s photo.
“That’s a huge part of the problem,” Oliver responded. “Someone elected leaders like this one that think that — I don’t know if they’re trying to be ironic, funny, or what — but it’s the worst taste ever. … It’s a very nasty post.”
‘A Little Late for That’: Legal Expert Buries Jennifer Crumbley for Crying Through Her Manslaughter Arraignment
Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, the former police commissioner of Philadelphia had no sympathy for the mother of the Michigan teen accused of shooting four high school classmates last Tuesday with a handgun his parents reportedly purchased for him as an early Christmas present.
Very early Saturday morning James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody at a Detroit-area industrial park after failing to turn themselves into the police for processing.
Following the arraignment of the Crumbleys on four counts apiece of involuntary manslaughter due to the actions of their son Ethan this morning, Charles Ramsey noted that Jennifer Crumbley audibly sobbed and cried as she was told she would be held pending the successful posting $500,000 bail which her husband must also post.
After the CNN panel — hosted by Christi Paul and Boris Sanchez — discussed how Ethan’s mother blew off complaints from the school about his actions, joking with her son he needed to “learn how to not get caught,” former law enforcement official Charles Ramsey said he had no sympathy for her.
“This is a highly publicized case, so selection of a jury is going to certainly take time to make sure you don’t have people that already have a bias against for the parents one way or the other,” Ramsey explained. “And I’m sure that will take place, that will happen. They’ll find a jury that will be able to render a decision based on facts and evidence, but they’re not going to be able to avoid the court of public opinion — that’s the world we live in now.”
“It will be highly publicized, a lot of information will be put out there, some will be accurate, some will not be accurate in terms of evidence and things of that nature,” he continued. “I don’t know how you avoid that sort of thing but certainly I could hear it in her voice as well, sounded as if she’s crying, but it is a little late for that.”
“There are people that are crying over deaths of their children right now, the children laying in a hospital with gunshot wounds,” he continued. “I mean, those are the kinds of people that personally my empathy is with them, not with the [Crumbley] parents right now.”
Watch below:
Every House Republican But One Just Voted to Shut Down the Federal Government
212 House Republicans – all who voted but one – voted to shut down the entire federal government Thursday evening. It was an act that would have massive implications for many Americans, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, amid the emergence of a new variant, and as the holiday travel season quickly approaches.
The continuing resolution passed 221-212 thanks solely to Democrats and Republican Adam Kinzinger.
U.S. House PASSES CR funding government through February 18, 2022, 221-212.
Goes now to the U.S. Senate.
Current spending authority expires Friday at Midnight ET. pic.twitter.com/HGANxhoOCF
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 2, 2021
Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia “was speaking for virtually her entire conference,” Axios reporter Andrew Solender said in a tweet, when she demanded, “shut it down.”
“This government should be shut down,” Greene angrily cried . “Do not pass this CR. Shut it down.”
“Because the people in here cannot control themselves,” she continued, claiming they “don’t understand how to balance a checkbook.”
The crisis is not yet over. The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, where a small group of Republicans, and currently it appears Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, are demanding Democrats “defund” President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.
Stay tuned.
