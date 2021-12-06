CRIME
Josh Duggar Confessed to Molesting Multiple Minor Girls Close Family Friend Tells Jury Under Oath
Josh Duggar allegedly confessed to a close family friend he had molested young girls, that friend told jurors on Monday, day four of the child pornography trial of the former “19 Kids and Counting” conservative reality TV star.
“Fighting back tears, Bobye Holt testified about a 2003 conversation in which Duggar confessed to molesting multiple minor girls,” local Fayetteville, Arkansas Fox affiliate KNWA reports. Holt is “a close family friend that has known the Duggars since before Josh was born.”
“Holt described in detail how Duggar had told both sets of parents about touching girls, some as much as ten years younger than him, in their ‘private areas,’ under their ‘pantaloons and underwear.'”
Fox News adds that the “family friend alleged Josh’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle were also present during the conversation.”
Duggar is a former top executive at the activist arm of the Family Research Council, a far right wing anti-LGBTQ hate group. On trial now for receiving and possessing child pornography, he is accused of having in his computer images of children as young as 5 years old.
Earlier this year the website Radar had reported Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner “claimed Josh had one two-minute video on his computer of two underage females and a male who performed sexual acts on the children.”
“Also found were 65 images of a female ‘consistent with child pornography.'”
“Josh used one of the programs [on his computer] to view porn including rape and child porn,” Radar also reported, citing Agent Faulkner.
“The agent mentioned how downloads from a specific file were made. The agent said the file ‘is in the top five worst I have ever had to examine,’ as the specific file has been known to include children as young as 18 months old. The agent did not say if Josh downloaded the photos involving an 18 month old.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Feds Launch Multiple Investigations into Trump ‘Media’ Company: NYT
The Securities and Exchange Commission and another U.S. government entity are conducting investigations into Donald Trump’s new “media” company, including a planned merger “with a so-called blank-check company that raised nearly $300 million in an initial public offering in September,” The New York Times reports.
The S.E.C. and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority “are looking for information regarding the trading in shares of Digital World. The S.E.C. is also looking into ‘documents and communications’ between Digital World and Trump Media.”
According to the Times, “Digital World said it was cooperating with the requests for information and ‘the investigation does not mean that the S.E.C. has concluded that anyone violated the law or that the S.E.C. has a negative opinion of D.W.A.C. or any person, event, or security.'”
Noted attorney George Conway weighed in, noting that DOJ has the ability to criminally prosecute violations of federal securities law:
It’s worth noting that any “willful” violation of the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 can be prosecuted criminally by the Justice Department. https://t.co/B4hKrvzMmE pic.twitter.com/XUM6THbCs7
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 6, 2021
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman called it “The inevitable.”
And The Times’ David Enrich calls it a “high-stakes development for Trump.”
This is a high-stakes development for Trump, who is banking on hundreds of millions of dollars in outside funding to get his new media company off the ground.
Stay tuned later today for more @nytimes reporting on the, uh, unconventional way in which this deal came together.
— David Enrich (@davidenrich) December 6, 2021
CRIME
‘Blood Everywhere’ and ‘The World Is Dead’: Prosecutor Details Accused School Mass Shooter’s Alarming Note
Oakland County, Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald revealed a teacher was so alarmed by a note she saw on Ethan Crumbley‘s desk the morning of the shooting she took a photo of it with her cell phone and alerted school administrators. Hours later eleven students would be shot. Four of them died.
That note, McDonald revealed, “contained the following: a drawing of a semi-automatic handgun pointing at the words, ‘the thoughts won’t stop help me.’ In another section of the note was a drawing of a bullet with the following words above that bullet: ‘blood everywhere.’ Between the drawing of the gun and the bullet is a drawing of a person who appears to have been shot twice and bleeding. Below that figure is a drawing of a laughing emoji. Further down the drawing are the words, ‘my life is useless,’ and to the right of that are the words, ‘The world is dead.'”
Crumbley, 15, is the accused Oakland High School mass shooter who is now facing murder and terrorism charges and is being charged as an adult. On Friday McDonald announced she is charging his parents with four counts of homicide involuntary manslaughter.
“As a result,” of the teacher finding the note, McDonald told reporters, “James and Jennifer Crumbley were immediately summoned to the school. A school counselor came to the classroom and removed the shooter and brought him to the office with his backpack.”
She says the school counselor had obtained the note but Crumbley “had already altered it.”
NEW –
On the Lamb?: FBI Now Searching for Parents of Michigan Accused High School Shooter – Sheriff Says They’re ‘Missing’
“The drawings of the gun and the bloody figure were scratched out along with the words ‘help me,’ and ‘my life is useless,’ ‘The world is dead,’ and ‘blood everywhere.’ Those were all altered by him”.
“At the meeting James and Jennifer Crumbley were shown the drawing and were advised that they were required to get their son into counseling within 48 hours. Both James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to ask their son if he had his gun with him, or where his gun was located, and failed to inspect his backpack for the presence of the gun, which he had with him.”
McDonald says the parents “resisted the idea of … their son leaving the school at that time. Instead, James and Jennifer promptly left the high school without their son. He was returned to the classroom.”
The mass shooting began shortly thereafter.
Ethan Crumbley is accused of murdering four of his classmates and wounding seven others. The students who died are Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17.
Watch:
Disturbing update: The Oxford school shooter drew images of a semi-automatic handgun with the note “blood everywhere” the morning of the shooting.
His parents were called to the school and shown the drawing. They refused to remove their son from school. pic.twitter.com/C7qvxUWblR
— The Recount (@therecount) December 3, 2021
Earlier: Prosecutor Reveals Disturbing Texts, Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Against Parents of Michigan High School Accused Shooter
CRIME
Prosecutor Reveals Disturbing Texts, Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Against Parents of Michigan High School Accused Shooter
The parents of 15-year old Ethan Crumbley, the accused Oxford High School mass shooter, have been charged with four counts of homicide involuntary manslaughter, CNN reports. The prosecutor also revealed a disturbing text exchange between Crumbley and his mother.
Crumbley, who is being charged as an adult. is accused of murdering four Michigan high school students and wounding seven others in the deadliest school shooting in at least three years. He faces charges including terrorism and murder.
“The semiautomatic handgun recovered in the attack was bought by the suspect’s father on Nov. 26, four days before the shooting, the county sheriff has said,” CNN adds. “Prosecutors are considering information regarding the purchase of the gun and its accessibility and storage, along with other details. The weapon is a 9mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol, authorities have said.”
Friday afternoon Oakland County, Michigan, prosecutor Karen McDonald (photo) in a news conference said the charges against Crumbley’s parents are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable,” and to “send a message.”
In a stunning development McDonald told reporters a teacher had caught “Ethan Crumbley searching ‘ammunition’ on his cell phone in class” and reported it to school officials. School officials contacted Crumbley’s mother via a voicemail and via an email “but received no response from either parent.”
NEW –
On the Lamb?: FBI Now Searching for Parents of Michigan Accused High School Shooter – Sheriff Says They’re ‘Missing’
“Thereafter,” McDonald continued, “Jennifer Crumbley exchanged text messages with her son on that day, stating: ‘LOL. I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.'”
Watch:
An Oakland County prosecutor says a teacher caught Ethan Crumbley searching ammunition on his cellphone during class, notified administrators, & contacted Crumbley’s parents. His mom wrote to his son, “LOL. I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.” pic.twitter.com/CUahR5w4Io
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2021
Trending
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Cries She’s the ‘Most Attacked’ – Less Than 24 Hours After Labeling All Democrats ‘Communists’
- News2 days ago
‘A Little Late for That’: Legal Expert Buries Jennifer Crumbley for Crying Through Her Manslaughter Arraignment
- News2 days ago
‘This Is About the Pain of My Son’: Parkland Dad Slams GOP Rep. for Posting Family Christmas Photo With Assault Rifles
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
John Eastman Will Face Charges if Continues ‘Frivolous Argument’ Against Capitol Riot Probe: Adam Schiff
- BREAKING NEWS19 hours ago
Trump Admits to Obstruction of Justice in Fox News Interview
- News23 hours ago
Like Pic of His Privates: Charlie Sykes Stuns MSNBC Host With Lewd Description of Thomas Massie’s Gun Photo
- News1 day ago
GOPer Tate Reeves Blows Off Concerns About Women’s Health After Saying He Would Ban All Abortions
- CRIME4 hours ago
Feds Launch Multiple Investigations into Trump ‘Media’ Company: NYT