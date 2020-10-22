CRIME
‘That Family Is Basically a Racketeering Enterprise’: Ex-Obama Adviser Blasts Scandals From Trump’s Adult Children
In an MSNBC discussion, the panel claimed that they haven’t heard enough from former Vice President Joe Biden about his son Hunter and what he plans to do to ensure there’s no impropriety.
Biden has said that in his administration none of his family members will be hired staffers, a significant division from the Trump administration where President Donald Trump’s whole family is involved in not only the campaign but lead the White House.
“I’m curious about this, Michael, do you sense one of the reasons that it feels like Donald Trump is yelling louder, like Hunter Biden even louder or ‘I hate the media,’ even more, is that he realizes it’s not working so he thinks if he just does it even more, maybe it will work?”
Former John Boehner adviser, Michael Steel, explained that for Trump when all he has is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
“This is the one thing he does. I think the reason the Hunter Biden thing keeps coming up the former vice president is he has not done a good job being transparent about his surviving son’s failings, being transparent about what he’ll do or have a plan and a pledge going forward to guarantee that his family does not profit if he becomes president of the United States,” said Steel.
Biden has said that his family will not have a White House office, but Trump has not made that pledge and continues to use the White House and international relationships to profit. Even possible first lady Dr. Jill Biden has said she intends to keep her teaching position if her husband is elected.
“I think when you are dealing with the Trump family on one side, that is something that even Joe Biden’s voters want to hear Joe Biden say, I think, on that front, that is something I’ll be curious about to watch for tonight,” said Todd.
Former campaign manager to President Barack Obama, David Plouffe, said that it’s hard to know which Trump will show up to the debate Thursday night. I could be a continuation of Trump’s non-stop spewing of Hunter Biden conspiracy theories and demands to “lock him up.”
“Well, I think you have to stay on offense, Chuck,’ said Plouffe. “He’s got to lead so you don’t want to be risky, but you don’t want to play it safe. We hear from the 60 Minutes interview that President Trump said he’ll get rid of the Affordable Care Act. So I’d start there. Coronavirus cases are on the rise, and Trump seems disinterested in that. He wants to wish it away. I’d pound the heck out of that. And I would pick up some of the themes that President Obama talked about yesterday. The corruption and the grifting, you know, building an economy. Trump will do it for billionaires, and Joe Biden will do it for bricklayers. Stay on offense.”
He told Biden to go into the debates and “ignore Trump” and present his plans while asking why Americans don’t know what Trump’s plans are.
Steel said that what swing states want to hear is Trump be presidential and talk seriously about his economic plan for the next four years.
“But what I think we’re going to see is Yosemite Sam,” Steel said of the cartoon character known for screaming at the top of his lungs and shooting off his guns.
This is how Trump wants to go down, Plouffe said, “with guns blazing, they’re just all pointed at himself.”
See the full discussion below:
Image via Instagram
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
READ: Graphic Handwritten Letter From Maryland Man Who Threatened to Kidnap and ‘Execute’ Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
James Dale Reed is under arrest after leaving a handwritten and graphic note at a Fredrick, Maryland home that threatens to kidnap and kill Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The house has Biden/Harris signs on its lawn.
The suspect’s image was caught by a video doorbell camera.
“This is a warning to anyone reading this letter if you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be targeted,” the letter states, according to WUSA9 News.
The threats in the letter (image below) are graphic.
(Trigger warning:)
“When We capture Grandpa Biden We will all severely beat him to the point of death as for Mrs. Harris she will be bent over and Anally raped by my rifle barrel,” it reads.
It also threatens Biden and Harris “both will be executed on National Television [sic].”
“We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs,” the letter claims.
“We are the ones with the scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about.”
“We will not let Biden/Harris turn are [sic] country into a Communist wasteland,” it also says.
“If Biden/Harris Want A War [sic] then they will get one, of course that means Black lives matter and Antifa.”
Brad Bell, Maryland Bureau Chief for ABC 7 News, posted a photo of Reed and an image of the letter:
A 42 year old Frederick man is facing federal charges for leaving a threatening note at a home displaying signs supporting Biden/Harris. He was recorded on a doorbell cam and recognized as James Dale Reed. He is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/nlXZ5PgH8W
— Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) October 21, 2020
CRIME
Democratic Congressman Accuses Lindsey Graham of Committing a Crime ‘In Plain Sight’
U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is accusing embattled South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of committing a crime.
Graham is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and clearly in the video below is linking his efforts to push through the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to his efforts to keep his Senate seat.
While that may not be illegal, Graham, who is facing a possible loss in his very close re-election battle, appears to be soliciting campaign contributions while in a federal building, which is a crime, according to Rep. Swalwell.
Intercept reporter Aída Chávez, who posted this video of Graham, agrees.
Sen. Graham: “I think people in South Carolina are excited about Judge Barrett. I don’t know how much it affected fundraising today, but if you want to help me close the gap…I think the contest in South Carolina has taken on sort of a national profile.” pic.twitter.com/ufW1G0nT71
— aída chávez (@aidachavez) October 14, 2020
This was Rep. Swalwell’s response to Graham’s solicitation:
This is a crime. @LindseyGrahamSC committed a crime in plain sight. https://t.co/ZySdwtzfXW
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 15, 2020
Top elections attorney Marc Elias also appears to agree:
Senator Graham might need a lawyer: “It shall be unlawful for…Members of Congress, to solicit or receive a donation of money or other thing of value in connection with a Federal election, while in any room or building occupied in the discharge of official duties.” 18 USC 607 https://t.co/raJEztmn66
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 15, 2020
As does attorney Kendyl Hanks:
Illegal. And so desperate. https://t.co/YUsD0c7aqY
— Kendyl Hanks (@HanksKendyl) October 15, 2020
CRIME
Mike Flynn’s Lawyer Just Admitted to a Federal Judge She’s Been Talking to Trump About His Case
The attorney for disgraced former Trump national security adviser and convicted felon Mike Flynn has just admitted to a federal judge she has been talking with President Donald Trump about her client’s case – and that she personally asked the president to not pardon Flynn.
Sydney Powell, a former federal prosecutor turned conspiracy theorist, QAnon-signaler, and pro-MAGA anti-“deep state” personality, was asked by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, if she’s been in contact with Trump.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney provides the back-and-forth:
SULLIVAN: Have you had discussions with the president about this case?
POWELL: I have not, your honor, while the case was pending pre-motion to dismiss, otherwise other than an update as to what happened with it.
SULLIVAN: Yes or no?
POWELL: I can’t discuss that.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 29, 2020
Powell actually tries to invoke executive privilege – to which she has no right since she does not work for the administration.
And then, this bombshell:
!! POWELL says she spoke to Trump about the status of the case within the last couple of weeks and requested that he not issue a pardon for Flynn !!
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 29, 2020
Former federal prosecutor, now an NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner sugggests things got a little wild in the courtroom:
Flynn’s attorney just demanded that Judge Sullivan recuse himself form the case immediately.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020
Flynn’s lawyer just accused Judge Sullivan of “abject bias” in the case.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020
At issue: Flynn and the DOJ are trying to have the case dismissed – after Flynn pleaded guilty, twice, before the judge. Attorney General Bill Barr has been accused of working to protect Trump’s allies.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trending
- WILDLY OFFENSIVE2 days ago
Tiffany Trump Burned to the Ground Over Disastrous LGBTQ Pride Campaign Event: ‘Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Treason’
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
Trump Publicly Demands Bill Barr Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Joe Biden in Off-the-Rails Fox News Interview
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Pat Robertson: God Told Me Trump Wins Re-Election – Sparking the ‘End Times’ So ‘Pray for Him’
- BOOM!2 days ago
Trump Has a Hidden Bank Account in China
- PRESIDENT PANDEMIC2 days ago
‘Doubling’: CNN Hosts Visibly Unnerved After Hearing Doctor’s ‘Bleak’ New COVID Projections
- News3 days ago
Far Right House Republicans Urge Barr to Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Joe Biden and Son Hunter
- News1 day ago
Judge Shoots Down Effort to Delay Hearing on Trump Rape Case — After Barr’s DOJ Was Caught Lying: Report
- FRAUD1 day ago
Trump Mocked for Posting Photo of ‘The Many Things We’ve Done for Healthcare’ That’s a ‘Blank Sheet of Paper’