NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Says Transgender People and Drag Queens Are ‘Pure Lunacy’ and Want to Molest Kids
North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson remains defiant amid the controversy that erupted when Right Wing Watch posted a clip of him ranting that Christians must take control of public schools because “there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”
It turns out that bigoted rant was just one of many made by the highest-ranking Republican elected official in North Carolina.
As we noted in our initial post about Robinson, he has been a regular participant in “pastor gatherings” organized by the American Renewal Project, an organization run by Christian nationalist political operative David Lane. As Lane recently explained, “the aim and purpose” of such gatherings is “to recruit pastors and spiritual leaders to run for local office—city council, school board, county commissioner, parks and recreation, etc.—in 2022, 2024, 2026 and thereafter, in an attempt to neutralize and overcome the assault by cultural Marxism.”
In July, Robinson spoke at a Renewal event held at Shining Light Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he once again ranted against the push for transgender rights, suggesting that those who support such efforts and things like Drag Queen Story Hours do so because they desire to molest children.
“You’re a man who thinks you’re a woman or you’re a woman that thinks you’re a man, you can go have surgery, do whatever you want to do. It’s your business,” Robinson said. “But here’s what you’re not going to do: You’re not going to force it on my children. You’re not going to teach it in our classrooms. And I’m sorry, but you can’t be on the women’s team if you’re a man.”
“You know, there’s freedom, and there’s liberty, and then there’s pure lunacy,” he continued. “And lunacy is turning on the Olympics and seeing a man lifting weights against a woman. Lunacy is turning on the television and seeing a story in the local news about a man wearing a rainbow dress with horns in his head, his faced all painted up, dressed like a woman, sitting and reading to children.”
“We had them kind of folks back in the day,” Robinson added. “Back when I was a kid, my momma used to tell me about them. She’d say, ‘When y’all go down to the playground, if y’all see anybody hanging around in a raincoat and you don’t see no pants hanging under his raincoat, y’all get y’all stuff and come on home because that’s what we call a pervert.’”
“There is somebody somewhere right now on the internet grooming somebody’s child to put their hands on them,” Robinson warned. “You ain’t got no reason to be teaching these children those kinds of concepts unless you got—like the old folks used to say—some ideas about putting your hands on them.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
‘Perverted Agendas’: NC Lt. Gov. Says School Boards Are Shoving ‘Homosexuality Garbage’ Down Kids’ Throats
North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, currently under fire for calling LGBTQ people “filth,” made similar remarks about LGBTQ people just days ago.
Robinson’s “filth” remarks included inherent defiance when he added, “yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”
Those remarks were made in June during a speech he gave at a church and were surfaced last week by Right Wing Watch.
But on October 1, at a celebration for the far right wing North Carolina Values Coalition, Robinson also made offensive and vile remarks about LGBTQ people.
The Lt. Governor, a far right conspiracy theorist, told the crowd school boards are “pushing these perverted agendas, to try to teach our children that they’re really not boys or girls, or they’re shoving this homosexuality garbage down their throats,” as the Fayetteville Observer reported.
Robinson also lied about critical race theory and made anti-vaxx comments during his remarks.
Watch (segment begins at the 1:10:02 mark, or watch on YouTube):
Watch: Trump Sends Personal Video Birthday Message to Family of Insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt and Demands ‘Justice’
Ashli Babbitt, the woman shot and killed while breaking into the outer hall of the U.S. House Chamber would have celebrated her birthday this weekend, according to her family. They held a party despite the woman being gone.
According to a video posted online, former President Donald Trump sent a message of support to the family, saying that her death would be remembered forever.
Trump then read her biography and said that she was shot upon entering the Capitol, which isn’t true. Babbitt was shot after a group of people broke the glass into the House’s outer chamber. Many people shouted, “gun! Gun! He’s got a gun!” but Babbitt crawled through the window anyway. That’s when the officer fired. A Trump flag was used in an attempt to stop the bleeding.
“There was no reason Ashlii should have lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family,” said Trump.
See Trump’s video below:
Ashlii Babbitt’s family held an event today on her birthday, and Trump actually sent them a video message. This .. is … unbelievable. “There was no reason Ashlii should have lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashlii and her family.” pic.twitter.com/DpRMhkgCVa
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 10, 2021
Unvaxxed Allen West Admits He Has COVID and Is ‘Probably Going to Be Admitted to the Hospital’ Despite Taking Ivermectin
Allen West, the one-term extremist Tea Party Florida Republican U.S. Congressman who is now running to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday morning announced his wife Angela tested positive for COVID-19 and that he had mild symptoms but did not say he had COVID. West told supporters via Twitter he was taking hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, which are neither approved to treat nor proven to be helpful for treating or preventing coronavirus.
1/ After taking COVID and flu shots, Angela West tested positive for COVID yesterday, Friday. Col. West is experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches. Out of concern for public health, Col. West is suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication. pic.twitter.com/Cwpc2XkWVG
— Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021
Hours later West admitted his health was far worse than just “a low grade fever and light body aches.”
“I want to thank all of you for your prayers,” West wrote on Facebook. “Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95. My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”
Just two days ago West bragged about the “packed house” he had for his gubernatorial race fundraiser.
It is a packed house here at the Mission Generation Annual Gala & Fundraiser! We will be posting video at a later time, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/LB1nBqVtIt
— Allen West (@AllenWest) October 8, 2021
