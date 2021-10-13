NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Says Transgender People and Drag Queens Are ‘Pure Lunacy’ and Want to Molest Kids

North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson remains defiant amid the controversy that erupted when Right Wing Watch posted a clip of him ranting that Christians must take control of public schools because “there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”

It turns out that bigoted rant was just one of many made by the highest-ranking Republican elected official in North Carolina.

As we noted in our initial post about Robinson, he has been a regular participant in “pastor gatherings” organized by the American Renewal Project, an organization run by Christian nationalist political operative David Lane. As Lane recently explained, “the aim and purpose” of such gatherings is “to recruit pastors and spiritual leaders to run for local office—city council, school board, county commissioner, parks and recreation, etc.—in 2022, 2024, 2026 and thereafter, in an attempt to neutralize and overcome the assault by cultural Marxism.”

In July, Robinson spoke at a Renewal event held at Shining Light Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he once again ranted against the push for transgender rights, suggesting that those who support such efforts and things like Drag Queen Story Hours do so because they desire to molest children.

“You’re a man who thinks you’re a woman or you’re a woman that thinks you’re a man, you can go have surgery, do whatever you want to do. It’s your business,” Robinson said. “But here’s what you’re not going to do: You’re not going to force it on my children. You’re not going to teach it in our classrooms. And I’m sorry, but you can’t be on the women’s team if you’re a man.”

“You know, there’s freedom, and there’s liberty, and then there’s pure lunacy,” he continued. “And lunacy is turning on the Olympics and seeing a man lifting weights against a woman. Lunacy is turning on the television and seeing a story in the local news about a man wearing a rainbow dress with horns in his head, his faced all painted up, dressed like a woman, sitting and reading to children.”

“We had them kind of folks back in the day,” Robinson added. “Back when I was a kid, my momma used to tell me about them. She’d say, ‘When y’all go down to the playground, if y’all see anybody hanging around in a raincoat and you don’t see no pants hanging under his raincoat, y’all get y’all stuff and come on home because that’s what we call a pervert.’”

“There is somebody somewhere right now on the internet grooming somebody’s child to put their hands on them,” Robinson warned. “You ain’t got no reason to be teaching these children those kinds of concepts unless you got—like the old folks used to say—some ideas about putting your hands on them.”

This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.