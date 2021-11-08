RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Has Found ‘Common Ground’ With Antisemite Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who repeatedly has used Nazi and Holocaust rhetoric and has been labeled antisemitic on Monday declared she has found “common ground” with the hate group Nation of Islam, founded by the far right wing extremist, anti-LGBTQ activist, and anti-semite Louis Farrakhan.
The Georgia GOP congresswoman in a series of tweets discussing her recent visit to a Washington, D.C. jail to support January 6 defendants claimed the “DC Jail offered Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam newspaper.” She posted an article that claims Ivermectin, a horse dewormer that is also used to treat lice infestations in humans has been “overwhelmingly successful” in treating COVID-19, which is false and a lie.
Promoting dangerous anti-science extremism, Greene says she “found out that the Nation of Islam sees the use and benefit of Ivermectin and is very angry that our media, Democrats, and Dr Fauci have attacked the drug and refuse to save people’s lives by not promoting it and shunning the use of it. We have common ground there.”
Noting “more common ground” with the hate group Greene says the “Nation of Islam is also strongly against the #COVID19 vaccines,” and “the Nation of Islam is very against children being given the #COVID19 vaccines.”
“More common ground,” she tweets, promoting an advertisement and article from that paper. “Children should NOT be taking covid vaccines, as all data shows they are hardly at risk.”
That’s false. Greene is not a doctor, scientist of any kind, immunologist, virologist, and has not medical training. Children are “hardly at risk” for polio yet to ensure the disease remains wiped out they are vaccinated against it.
Citing the extremist religious hate group Greene declares “we MUST ensure that Religious Exemptions are allowed for Vaccine Mandates.”
Courts across the country have refused to support religious exemptions for vaccines. No major organized religion formally supports religious exemptions from vaccines. In fact, Pope Francis has called for the world to be vaccinated, calling it an “act of love.”
Greene’s support for the Nation of Islam goes just so far. She defends January 6 defendants by declaring “the Nation of Islam newspaper was not found in the Patriot Wing with the J6 defendants.”
“Most of them have Bibles and pray and do Bible study daily,” she claimed.
She did not stop there, attacking the media as well:
10. Louis Farrakhan says that forcing the vaccine is a “declaration of war.”
That is how strongly the Nation of Islam opposes @JoeBiden’s vaccine mandates that force unvaccinated people to lose their jobs. pic.twitter.com/UAvnlwjxG6
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 8, 2021
Related – 'They Are the Fascists!': Marjorie Taylor Greene Brags She's Unvaccinated in Attack on 'Vaccine Nazis'
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Suspended From Twitter, Newsmax’s Benched White House Reporter Heads to Substack for a Crazed COVID Conspiracy Rant
Twitter suspended Newsmax’s White House correspondent Emerald Robinson after she posted a ridiculous claim suggesting vaccines contain a Satanic tracker. Newsmax followed suit, benching Robinson while it reviews her tweets, several of which Twitter took down for violating its rules, and another it slapped a “misleading” warning label on.
Now Robinson has posted a lengthy defense on Substack, the popular newsletter platform, in which she spins conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, rather than admit she was wrong.
The problem is Robinson is not a physician, a scientist, a virologist, or a medical researcher, and does not understand those fields. But rather than enlist credible experts, she declares, “I have spent a considerable amount of time the last two years trying to discover the actual ingredients of the new COVID vaccines.”
She does not explain why. There are countless other drugs (and food, for that matter) that the public does not know the ingredients, but that does not stop most people from using (or eating) them.
Despite nearly four billion people worldwide being at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 via several different brands of the drugs, Robinson claims the vaccines are “totally experimental and untested and so forth,” which is just plain false.
Robinson even claims the COVID-19 vaccine “is being forced on everyone because the vaccine and the vaccine passport are the essential tools of a global surveillance system that will end everyone’s basic human freedom.”
She explains none of this at all. No how, no why, other than it’s supposedly all about authoritarian control.
Robinson says she received a “tip” and is doing her “research,” by going on Moderna’s website and searching for “Luciferase,” which “is a light-producing enzyme naturally found in insect fireflies and in luminous marine and terrestrial microorganisms.”
It exists. Just not in the COVID-19 vaccines, according to multiple experts. (But even if it were, who cares?)
Despite the experts, Robinson declares that “Luciferase is an ingredient in the vaccines.”
And that’s when Robinson inserts the really big conspiracy theories.
“Big Pharma has big plans for Luciferase and Big Government has big plans for it too. The U.S. military’s technology arm DARPA is currently fighting with Moderna over the ownership of the COVID vaccine because DARPA has ‘funded an implantable biochip’ that could be used ‘to deploy’ it.”
That link goes to a website that offers “independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more” that hasn’t updated its copyright since 2018.
Robinson adds even more fear-mongering conspiracy theories into her newsletter, like:
“a new authoritarian system of total control”
“basic civil rights have been suspended indefinitely” in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Italy
“a pseudo-medical tyranny has been installed”
“The Great Reset is being implemented”
and then, of course, this:
“You don’t have to be a Christian to understand that such technology will be used to build a global surveillance state.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mom Furious After 8th Grade Teacher’s Wild Pro-Trump Anti-Vaxx QAnon Rant: My Son ‘Doesn’t Trust His Parents Now’
A mother in Ventura, California is furious after her son came home saying she and his father lied to him after his 8th grade history teacher told the class Donald Trump is still president, hospitals steal newborn babies from unvaccinated parents, Hunter Biden’s laptop had child pornography on it, and he’s never going to get vaccinated ever again.
“He’s damaged. He’s hurt. He’s scared. He doesn’t trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him,” Sarah Silikula told CBS affiliate KCAL.
The eighth grader at Anacapa Middle School didn’t just make up or imagine his teacher’s lies, he recorded her seven-minute rant, parts of which can be heard in the video from KCAL below.
“People need to wake up and see the government has way too much power right now,” the teacher, whose name is not being released, told the class.
“Hunter Biden, for example, is doing deals with China and Ukraine and all these places where he was funneling money illegally,” the teacher claimed.
She also accused the president’s son of criminal sexual behavior: “He also had child pornography on his laptop. He was having sexual intercourse with his own niece.”
“If you have a baby in the hospital, they don’t want to give it back if you’re not vaccinated,” the teacher told her students. “This is a complete power control threat.”
Lies like Donald Trump is still president and there are people stealing babies closely mirror claims out of the radical right’s dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory cult.
Daily Mail reports it obtained the full recording, which also captured the teacher’s Trumpian falsehoods: “I’m not saying the entire election (was rigged) but the states where the audits were done, yes.”
Sarah Silikula says the event left her son “very upset” and “damaged,” KCAL reports.
“I’m never getting vaccinated,” Silikula’s son said. “I’m never getting any more shots of any kind. Did you know Trump’s still president?”
“She’s right, Dad,” the boy said of his teacher, noting that “teachers know everything.”
It appears the school tried to cover up the teacher’s extremist attack.
Daily Mail reports “the school’s principal, Mayra Vega Manriquez … begged the concerned mother not to speak with anyone else about the incident and wait for the school to conduct an internal investigation, which Silikula was told would take two weeks.”
After waiting two weeks and hearing nothing, Silikula went public.
The unnamed teacher has been disciplined but has not been fired and no charges were filed against her.
Watch KCAL video below:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
LAPD Forced to Protect Comic Book Artists After ‘Pissed Off’ Anti-LGBTQ Fans Freak Over Bisexual Superman: Report
It’s just a comic book but for some it’s yet another entry into a changing world they just cannot handle.
On National Coming Out Day last month DC Comics announced Superman is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. In the latest storyline, Superman’s son Jonathan, who is taking over for dear old dad, comes out as bisexual, and will share a kiss with his friend/boyfriend Jay Nakamura.
Please check out my piece about the Jonathan Kent news that @DCComics announced today. I spoke with @TomTaylorMade about the developments and also had a chance to talk to @ghweldon about the topic. Read it here: https://t.co/Sq4SmxwMuj. Welcome to the family, Jon! pic.twitter.com/giEg4MlewB
— George Gene Gustines (@georgegustines) October 11, 2021
DC Comics recently was forced to ask the Los Angeles Police Dept. to provide protection to some of its artists and the studio itself after it reported threats LAPD deemed “credible.” There is no indication of what those threats actually were or who made them.
“LAPD officers were recently dispatched to patrol the homes of some of the illustrators/production staffers who created the latest iteration of Superman. The extra protection comes after major backlash that included some so-called fans making threats,” TMZ reports. “We’re told the pissed-off comic book readers inundated the studios to voice their displeasure with the character’s newly-announced sexuality.”
One angry and apparently flustered Arizona Republican state Senator, Wendy Rogers, was so triggered she tweeted, “Superman loves Lois Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not.”
She further embarrassed herself by using a bigoted and homophobic lisp “joke,” saying, “Just rename the whole version Thooperman.”
Image by Chris Yarzab via Flickr and a CC license
