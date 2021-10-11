RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Perverted Agendas’: NC Lt. Gov. Says School Boards Are Shoving ‘Homosexuality Garbage’ Down Kids’ Throats
North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, currently under fire for calling LGBTQ people “filth,” made similar remarks about LGBTQ people just days ago.
Robinson’s “filth” remarks included inherent defiance when he added, “yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”
Those remarks were made in June during a speech he gave at a church and were surfaced last week by Right Wing Watch.
But on October 1, at a celebration for the far right wing North Carolina Values Coalition, Robinson also made offensive and vile remarks about LGBTQ people.
The Lt. Governor, a far right conspiracy theorist, told the crowd school boards are “pushing these perverted agendas, to try to teach our children that they’re really not boys or girls, or they’re shoving this homosexuality garbage down their throats,” as the Fayetteville Observer reported.
Robinson also lied about critical race theory and made anti-vaxx comments during his remarks.
Watch (segment begins at the 1:10:02 mark, or watch on YouTube):
Related:
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Proclaims America Is ‘A Christian Nation,’ Says School Shootings Will Stop When Kids Learn About Jesus
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Trump Sends Personal Video Birthday Message to Family of Insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt and Demands ‘Justice’
Ashli Babbitt, the woman shot and killed while breaking into the outer hall of the U.S. House Chamber would have celebrated her birthday this weekend, according to her family. They held a party despite the woman being gone.
According to a video posted online, former President Donald Trump sent a message of support to the family, saying that her death would be remembered forever.
Trump then read her biography and said that she was shot upon entering the Capitol, which isn’t true. Babbitt was shot after a group of people broke the glass into the House’s outer chamber. Many people shouted, “gun! Gun! He’s got a gun!” but Babbitt crawled through the window anyway. That’s when the officer fired. A Trump flag was used in an attempt to stop the bleeding.
“There was no reason Ashlii should have lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family,” said Trump.
See Trump’s video below:
Ashlii Babbitt’s family held an event today on her birthday, and Trump actually sent them a video message. This .. is … unbelievable. “There was no reason Ashlii should have lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashlii and her family.” pic.twitter.com/DpRMhkgCVa
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 10, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Unvaxxed Allen West Admits He Has COVID and Is ‘Probably Going to Be Admitted to the Hospital’ Despite Taking Ivermectin
Allen West, the one-term extremist Tea Party Florida Republican U.S. Congressman who is now running to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday morning announced his wife Angela tested positive for COVID-19 and that he had mild symptoms but did not say he had COVID. West told supporters via Twitter he was taking hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, which are neither approved to treat nor proven to be helpful for treating or preventing coronavirus.
1/ After taking COVID and flu shots, Angela West tested positive for COVID yesterday, Friday. Col. West is experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches. Out of concern for public health, Col. West is suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication. pic.twitter.com/Cwpc2XkWVG
— Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021
Hours later West admitted his health was far worse than just “a low grade fever and light body aches.”
“I want to thank all of you for your prayers,” West wrote on Facebook. “Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95. My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”
Just two days ago West bragged about the “packed house” he had for his gubernatorial race fundraiser.
It is a packed house here at the Mission Generation Annual Gala & Fundraiser! We will be posting video at a later time, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/LB1nBqVtIt
— Allen West (@AllenWest) October 8, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Franklin Graham: It’s ‘Communism’ for FBI to Investigate Violent Threats Against School Board Members
School board members and educators in at least nine states this year have been targeted with threats, death threats, and often racist death threats, including in Virginia, Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Vermont, according to local news reports.
Evangelical anti-LGBTQ activist and former Trump advisor Franklin Graham this week jumped on the right wing conspiracy theory that wrongly claims the U.S. Dept. of Justice is investigating parents who merely attend school board meetings to voice their “strong opinions.”
That’s false.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, responding to a request by a nationwide association of school board members urging protection in the face of the rising threats of violence, announced the FBI will investigate anyone who makes a threat against school board members, educators, and staff, citing the “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence.”
“Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values,” Garland wrote, noting “criminal conduct” will be investigated.
Franklin Graham, twisting the very clear memo the DOJ released, declared that investigating parents who share their opinions at school board meetings is “communism.”
And he injected his own anti-LGBTQ hatred in his attack, on a topic that’s rarely being discussed these days at school board meetings.
“It’s an ominous sign when the government uses its power to try and silence the voice of the people,” Graham told his 9.7 million Facebook followers. “That’s how communism works.”
“Anyone who speaks against communism or the goals of communism becomes the enemy. And we’re seeing this happen right in our own country. The Biden Administration, which bows to the radical progressive left, would like to silence parents who voice strong opinions against critical race theory and trans radicalism at school board meetings. Unbelievably, the National School Boards Association asked that parent protests at school board meetings be treated as possible acts of ‘domestic terrorism.’ This tactic of intimidation is meant to silence parents with views the Left doesn’t agree with,” Graham said, mischaracterizing the DOJ’s very clear memo.
As NCRM has previously reported, conservatives have spent months organizing and training “grassroots” activists to bombard school board meetings to oppose mask mandates and “critical race theory.” At least one former Trump administration official is involved behind the scenes, and Christopher Rufo, the right wing activist who admitted his goal was to twist critical race theory to mean anything “crazy” the right wants it to also mischaracterized Garland’s order, once against igniting outrage on the right.
“We cannot let the government take over the parenting of our children. School boards and schools should educate, not indoctrinate,” Graham declared. “If anti-woke, anti-socialism, anti-communism citizens like us do not speak up, get involved, and take a stand to preserve what we have in this country, it will disappear right before our eyes—in just one generation.”
MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell covered the rise in violent threats against school boards on Thursday, saying: “Individual school board members are getting death threats.”
Trending
- 'LOOK AT FACTS'3 days ago
Psaki Smack Down: White House Press Secretary Schools Doocy on Popularity of President and His Agenda
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
‘Unique and Extraordinary Circumstances’: In Scathing Letter Biden WH Counsel Blocks Trump From Claiming Executive Privilege
- News2 days ago
Jim Jordan Handed the House January 6 Commission the Keys to Subpoenaing Him: Report
- HATE IS HATE3 days ago
NC Lt. Governor Accused of ‘Open Discrimination’ After Calling LGBTQ People ‘Filth’ and Demanding Christians Take Control
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Unvaxxed Allen West Admits He Has COVID and Is ‘Probably Going to Be Admitted to the Hospital’ Despite Taking Ivermectin
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
Trump Had to Be Blocked From Appointing Ivanka to Head Up the World Bank: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM19 hours ago
Watch: Trump Sends Personal Video Birthday Message to Family of Insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt and Demands ‘Justice’
- 'MASSIVE ASSAULT ON OUR ENTIRE ELECTION APPARATUS'6 hours ago
Authoritarianism Expert: Trump’s ‘Slow-Moving Coup’ Is Well Under Way — but Here’s How We Can Stop It