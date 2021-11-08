RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Dennis Prager Falsely Claims Gay Men Were Never Treated as ‘Pariahs’ During AIDS Crisis – Unlike Today’s Unvaccinated
Dennis Prager, a longtime far right wing columnist and radio talk show host on Monday falsely claimed gay men were never treated as “pariahs” during the height of the AIDS crisis, as he defended those who are refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while insisting they are treated even worse than people living with HIV/AIDS.
After lying that President Joe Biden has “destroyed” the American economy, and falsely calling fear of global warming “irrational” and “sick,” Prager launched into what was actually a whitewashing of his own attacks on people living with HIV/AIDS and HIV/AIDS activists.
“During the AIDS crisis can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users, who were the vast majority of people with AIDS, had they been pariahs the way that the non-vaccinated are? But it would have been inconceivable and should have been inconceivable – they should not have been made pariahs but this is kosher this is okay. You can make the non-vaccinated” into pariahs, he declared on Newsmax. “It’s a different America.”
Dennis Prager: “During the AIDS crisis, can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users…had they been pariahs the way the non-vaccinated are? But it would’ve been inconceivable” pic.twitter.com/GQsOq4X63u
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 8, 2021
In 2007, and in 2014, as Media Matters detailed, Prager called heterosexual people contracting HIV a “myth.” He claimed that “heterosexual AIDS … has been entirely manufactured by the Left.”
In 2016 Prager continued his attacks on HIV/AIDS activists, as Right Wing Watch reported:
“The left has a monopoly, almost a monopoly, on hysteria,” he said. “And I will just give you a few examples of the hysterias of your lifetime. One was heterosexual AIDs in America. Do you remember that? when we were told by Time and Newsweek and The New York Times, remember when they said AIDS doesn’t discriminate? Well, that was a lie. AIDS does discriminate. It happens to attack in America—and I emphasize in America— overwhelmingly, gay men and intravenous drug users and his partners. You know the group least likely to get AIDS? Gay women. So it can’t be homophobic to say the truth.”
“Heterosexual AIDS in America was a hysteria,” he declared.
‘Would You Like to See Some of My Ammo?’: NC Lt. Gov. ‘Jokingly’ Threatens IRS’s ‘Revenuer Man’
North Carolina extremist Christian nationalist Lt. Governor, Republican Mark Robinson on Saturday appeared to “jokingly” threaten any IRS agents who might come to his home as he falsely characterized a proposed policy that was withdrawn weeks ago.
That Biden administration proposal, as Right Wing Watch reports, was “aimed at fighting tax fraud,” and “would have required financial institutions to report data to the IRS on every account that had more than $600 in annual transactions. The proposal has been withdrawn, but that didn’t stop Robinson from falsely claiming that the Biden administration wanted to start tracking how people were spending their money, suggesting that doing so would lead to anti-government violence.”
Robinson first made national headlines when he called LGBTQ people “filth.”
Saturday night at the Republican Party of Rockingham County’s Regan-Helms dinner, Robinson claimed that the “Biden administration said they want to ask me what I did with every $600 that I spent.”
“They said they’re going to hire all these IRS agents to come out and find out what you’re doing with your money,” he continued. “There’s an old song called ‘Rocky Top.’ You know that song ‘Rocky Top’? You know, back in the old days, they used to call the IRS man, used to call him ‘the revenuer man.’ There’s a line in that song goes like this: ‘Once two strangers climbed ol’ Rocky Top, looking for moonshine still. Strangers ain’t come down from Rocky Top. Reckon they never will.’ Somebody might want to read that line to them up there in Washington, D.C., ’cause some folks in this country ain’t friendly like I am and they ain’t going to take too kindly to you coming, sniffing around, asking them what they’ve been doing with their hard-earned money,” Robinson said, intimating potential violence.
“Come and ask me what I did with my $600,” the far right extremist said, threateningly. “Please come ask me. You can stand in my door, ‘What did you do with that $600?’ I bought ammo. And last week I bought ammo. And the week before that, I bought ammo. … Would you like to see some of my ammo, revenuer man?”
Right Wing Watch, which has been reporting on Robinson’s extremist remarks, got name checked by the Lt. Governor: “Right Wing Watch, that’s A-M-M-O. Ammo.”
The organization adds that “Robinson insisted that while his comment was made in jest and that he doesn’t want to see violence, ‘I need to put these folks on notice about who it is they’re messing with.'”
Watch:
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson lies about a proposed Biden administration policy to fight tax evasion and suggests it would lead to anti-government violence: “Would you like to see some of my ammo, revenuer man?” https://t.co/FxKtQ2cpxu https://t.co/CQd6IUoxoS pic.twitter.com/pd1EreRFCL
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 8, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Has Found ‘Common Ground’ With Antisemite Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who repeatedly has used Nazi and Holocaust rhetoric and has been labeled antisemitic on Monday declared she has found “common ground” with the hate group Nation of Islam, founded by the far right wing extremist, anti-LGBTQ activist, and anti-semite Louis Farrakhan.
The Georgia GOP congresswoman in a series of tweets discussing her recent visit to a Washington, D.C. jail to support January 6 defendants claimed the “DC Jail offered Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam newspaper.” She posted an article that claims Ivermectin, a horse dewormer that is also used to treat lice infestations in humans has been “overwhelmingly successful” in treating COVID-19, which is false and a lie.
Promoting dangerous anti-science extremism, Greene says she “found out that the Nation of Islam sees the use and benefit of Ivermectin and is very angry that our media, Democrats, and Dr Fauci have attacked the drug and refuse to save people’s lives by not promoting it and shunning the use of it. We have common ground there.”
5. But I also found out that the Nation of Islam sees the use and benefit of Ivermectin and is very angry that our media, Democrats, and Dr Fauci have attacked the drug and refuse to save people’s lives by not promoting it and shunning the use of it.
We have common ground there. pic.twitter.com/5vU79SEVpu
— Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) November 8, 2021
Noting “more common ground” with the hate group Greene says the “Nation of Islam is also strongly against the #COVID19 vaccines,” and “the Nation of Islam is very against children being given the #COVID19 vaccines.”
“More common ground,” she tweets, promoting an advertisement and article from that paper. “Children should NOT be taking covid vaccines, as all data shows they are hardly at risk.”
That’s false. Greene is not a doctor, scientist of any kind, immunologist, virologist, and has not medical training. Children are “hardly at risk” for polio yet to ensure the disease remains wiped out they are vaccinated against it.
Citing the extremist religious hate group Greene declares “we MUST ensure that Religious Exemptions are allowed for Vaccine Mandates.”
Courts across the country have refused to support religious exemptions for vaccines. No major organized religion formally supports religious exemptions from vaccines. In fact, Pope Francis has called for the world to be vaccinated, calling it an “act of love.”
Greene’s support for the Nation of Islam goes just so far. She defends January 6 defendants by declaring “the Nation of Islam newspaper was not found in the Patriot Wing with the J6 defendants.”
“Most of them have Bibles and pray and do Bible study daily,” she claimed.
She did not stop there, attacking the media as well:
10. Louis Farrakhan says that forcing the vaccine is a “declaration of war.”
That is how strongly the Nation of Islam opposes @JoeBiden’s vaccine mandates that force unvaccinated people to lose their jobs. pic.twitter.com/UAvnlwjxG6
— Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) November 8, 2021
Related – ‘They Are the Fascists!’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Brags She’s Unvaccinated in Attack on ‘Vaccine Nazis’
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Suspended From Twitter, Newsmax’s Benched White House Reporter Heads to Substack for a Crazed COVID Conspiracy Rant
Twitter suspended Newsmax’s White House correspondent Emerald Robinson after she posted a ridiculous claim suggesting vaccines contain a Satanic tracker. Newsmax followed suit, benching Robinson while it reviews her tweets, several of which Twitter took down for violating its rules, and another it slapped a “misleading” warning label on.
Now Robinson has posted a lengthy defense on Substack, the popular newsletter platform, in which she spins conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, rather than admit she was wrong.
The problem is Robinson is not a physician, a scientist, a virologist, or a medical researcher, and does not understand those fields. But rather than enlist credible experts, she declares, “I have spent a considerable amount of time the last two years trying to discover the actual ingredients of the new COVID vaccines.”
She does not explain why. There are countless other drugs (and food, for that matter) that the public does not know the ingredients, but that does not stop most people from using (or eating) them.
Despite nearly four billion people worldwide being at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 via several different brands of the drugs, Robinson claims the vaccines are “totally experimental and untested and so forth,” which is just plain false.
Robinson even claims the COVID-19 vaccine “is being forced on everyone because the vaccine and the vaccine passport are the essential tools of a global surveillance system that will end everyone’s basic human freedom.”
She explains none of this at all. No how, no why, other than it’s supposedly all about authoritarian control.
Robinson says she received a “tip” and is doing her “research,” by going on Moderna’s website and searching for “Luciferase,” which “is a light-producing enzyme naturally found in insect fireflies and in luminous marine and terrestrial microorganisms.”
It exists. Just not in the COVID-19 vaccines, according to multiple experts. (But even if it were, who cares?)
Despite the experts, Robinson declares that “Luciferase is an ingredient in the vaccines.”
And that’s when Robinson inserts the really big conspiracy theories.
“Big Pharma has big plans for Luciferase and Big Government has big plans for it too. The U.S. military’s technology arm DARPA is currently fighting with Moderna over the ownership of the COVID vaccine because DARPA has ‘funded an implantable biochip’ that could be used ‘to deploy’ it.”
That link goes to a website that offers “independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more” that hasn’t updated its copyright since 2018.
Robinson adds even more fear-mongering conspiracy theories into her newsletter, like:
“a new authoritarian system of total control”
“basic civil rights have been suspended indefinitely” in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Italy
“a pseudo-medical tyranny has been installed”
“The Great Reset is being implemented”
and then, of course, this:
“You don’t have to be a Christian to understand that such technology will be used to build a global surveillance state.”
