‘So Grateful’: Internet Cheers Biden ‘Telling It Like It Is’ as He Unveils Massive Plan to Get Americans Vaccinated

Thursday evening a focused and emphatic President Joe Biden unveiled his massive six-point plan to get the remaining 80 million unvaccinated Americans vaccinated, and the internet cheered. His plan includes issuing an emergency order to companies with more than 100 workers, requiring them to ensure their workers are vaccinated or submit a weekly negative test.

The details of his plan can be found here and on the White House’s website.

President Biden did not hold back, blasting those who continue to refuse to get vaccinated, and the anti-vaxx politicians who are enabling the pandemic to continue to kill. Many responded to his anger and frustration, saying it was about time for him to get tough.

“What makes it incredibly more frustrating is we have the tools to combat COVID-19 and a distinct minority of Americans, supported by a distinct minority of elected officials, are keeping us from turning the corner,” Biden said.

As the President addressed the nation many took to social media, quoting Biden’s words and praising him for taking direct, sweeping action.

