'HERO'
‘So Grateful’: Internet Cheers Biden ‘Telling It Like It Is’ as He Unveils Massive Plan to Get Americans Vaccinated
Thursday evening a focused and emphatic President Joe Biden unveiled his massive six-point plan to get the remaining 80 million unvaccinated Americans vaccinated, and the internet cheered. His plan includes issuing an emergency order to companies with more than 100 workers, requiring them to ensure their workers are vaccinated or submit a weekly negative test.
The details of his plan can be found here and on the White House’s website.
President Biden did not hold back, blasting those who continue to refuse to get vaccinated, and the anti-vaxx politicians who are enabling the pandemic to continue to kill. Many responded to his anger and frustration, saying it was about time for him to get tough.
“What makes it incredibly more frustrating is we have the tools to combat COVID-19 and a distinct minority of Americans, supported by a distinct minority of elected officials, are keeping us from turning the corner,” Biden said.
Biden: “There are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against Covid. Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated & mask up, they’re ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated … This is totally unacceptable” pic.twitter.com/BsGUO67vKf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2021
As the President addressed the nation many took to social media, quoting Biden’s words and praising him for taking direct, sweeping action.
Mandatory is the only way forward. https://t.co/UrS8UtsX11
— Fluffy Swimmer 🏊♂️ 🏳️🌈 (@handeone) September 9, 2021
“Many of us are frustrated with the 80M Americans who are still not vaccinated.” — Pres. Biden, in what might be his largest understatement.
— Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) September 9, 2021
Amen to this speech. They are no longer Vax hesitant, they are Vax obstinate. Enough. @JoeBiden
— Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) September 9, 2021
Enjoying the angry dad vibes from this Biden speech. He is turning the damn car around.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 9, 2021
Hallelujah. More vaccine mandates are what we need to save lives and to get the economy back on track.
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) September 9, 2021
For months these guys have insisted conservatives just need to get vaccinated on their own terms. We gave them the chance and it didn’t work. The mandates are necessary because the Dan Crenshaws of the world failed. https://t.co/UQxZClaLtl
— The Give Smart Guy (it’s back!) (@BobbyBigWheel) September 9, 2021
Our @POTUS Joe Biden is an AMAZING LEADER.
I am so grateful.
Ditto for our @VP Kamala Harris. She is just amazing. https://t.co/rpFJBycM2V
— K. Sennholz MD (@MtnMD) September 9, 2021
Oh how sweet it is https://t.co/nveQ2G4nVu
— Matt says “Get vaccinated 💉” (@introvertgay) September 9, 2021
Never should’ve tolerated them in the first place.
Biden’s actually telling it like it is. This is the real shit. And I’m glad he’s doing it.
— Totoro_Hero (home at last)🏳️🌈 (@Totoro_Hero) September 9, 2021
President Biden is my hero today.
— Cindy Myers (@CindyMy93852622) September 9, 2021
I don’t know how it will play politically; I don’t even know how the news media will cover it, whether they’ll de facto take the side of the irresponsible minority. But Biden needed to be bold, and he has surpassed expectations 2/
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 9, 2021
Biden is my hero! Like me or hate me people….I don’t care
— jan (@jandel13134) September 9, 2021
