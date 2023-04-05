News
‘We Must Restore a Biblical Standard’: Mom Tells TX Lawmakers Why She Supports Mandating Ten Commandments in All Classrooms
The Texas Senate Education Committee Wednesday morning took up legislation that would mandate installing large posters of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom across the state.
Republicans invited a mother to share why she supports the bill that requires the religious document be readable from anywhere in the room, “in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom in which the poster or framed copy is displayed.”
The mother told lawmakers, “The Ten Commandments are not only a sacred text in the Jewish and Christian faiths, but they’re also essential to direct secular issues or more secular issues of just honoring one’s parents.”
“Not murdering, not committing adultery, not stealing, not bearing false witness and not being covetous,” she explained.
“As a mom of seven, I homeschool because I see what’s happening in the public schools, but it’s my desire to see order and morality restored to the classrooms, that it will again be a place where people can feel safe sending their children,” she said.
READ MORE: Legal Expert Reveals What Bragg Discovered Trump Did With Payoffs That Destroys Claims He Was ‘Protecting’ Melania
She did not stop there.
“We must restore a biblical standard to our educational system,” she declared.
The modern day United States does not have a “biblical standard” in its public schools system, thanks to several decades-old U.S. Supreme Court decisions.
Those who oppose mandating the installation of religious texts in public, taxpayer-funded schools, can thank the unnamed mother for making their case for them – one that the U.S. Supreme Court already decided was unconstitutional more than 40 years ago.
The mother, who was reading from pre-written note cards, possibly written by her or another party, focused on the “secular issues” portion of the Ten Commandments – a wise choice if you’re attempting to contradict a Supreme Court decision and the U.S. Constitution.
In 1980. the U.S. Supreme Court in Stone v. Graham ruled 5-4 that a Kentucky state law violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. That law, as the legal website Oyez notes, “required the posting of a copy of the Ten Commandments in each public school classroom,” just as the proposed Texas bill, SB 1515, does.
Here’s the critical part that the mother’s testimony mutes:
READ MORE: ‘F*** ’Em Up’: Trump Has Told Advisors He Will Target Manhattan DA With Increasing Attacks – Report
“The Court found that the requirement that the Ten Commandments be posted ‘had no secular legislative purpose’ and was ‘plainly religious in nature,'” Oyez explains. “The Court noted that the Commandments did not confine themselves to arguably secular matters (such as murder, stealing, etc.), but rather concerned matters such as the worship of God and the observance of the Sabbath Day.”
Moreover, the mother makes clear her goal is to “restore a biblical standard to our educational system,” which presumably also violates the U.S. Constitution.
Watch a short clip of her testimony, posted by NBC News’ Mike Hixenbaugh, below or at this link.
Texas mom testifies in support of mandating the Ten Commandments in all classrooms:
“I homeschool because I see what’s happening in the public schools, but it is my desire to see order and morality restored … We must restore a Biblical standard to our educational system.” pic.twitter.com/ldR4OyFkig
— Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) April 5, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Completely Blew It’: Trump ‘Messed the Bed in Stupendous’ Fashion With ‘Crazy Display at Mar-a-Lago’ Says Morning Joe
Donald Trump reacted to his first court appearance with an airing of grievances at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough doesn’t think the spectacle will help him win over any new voters.
The former president lashed out at Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg hours after his arraignment, but the “Morning Joe” host said the case is weak enough on its merits that Trump quite likely won’t suffer political consequences that aren’t of his own making.
“If Donald Trump was sane, if he were rational, he would have said, ‘I’m going to go to bed with the win,'” Scarborough said. “But as we all know, Donald Trump can’t keep his mouth shut. He goes out, I will just say, he messes the bed in a stupendous way last night. He could have used that speech to say, ‘You know what, they treated me bad, this, that, the other, just like what happens to you when they treat you bad doing A, B, C — the system is rigged.’ Instead, it was all these personal grievances, went all over the place, scattershot, and by the end of the speech Ron DeSantis had to be feeling great, going, ‘Well, he’s always going to be him.'”
“By the end, yeah, that guy — that guy will never be president again,” Scarborough added. “He took this advantage that a lot of people thought he had and completely blew it with that crazy display last night at Mar-a-Lago.”
READ MORE: Trump supporters bitterly complain as elected Republicans absent from anti-indictment protest
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Watch: Trump Goes After Judge and His Family Hours After Judge Warns Him Not To
Acting New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, arraigning Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon, specifically warned the ex-president to not make any threats against officials involved in his case and not do anything that would incite violence. Barely four hours later, speaking live on national and international television networks, Trump did just that, targeting the judge and his family.
“I have a Trump hating judge with a Trump hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden/Harris campaign, and a lot of it,” Trump told supporters at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night. “We recently had another trial and this same judge told another man who worked for me, for many, many years, that, ‘if you admit your guilt you will be in jail for 90 days. But if you don’t, and we go through a trial and you’re found guilty, you’re going away for ten years and maybe longer.”
“Which for a 75-year old man with a great family, really means life. What the prosecutor and the judge did to that man I will never forget. It’s right out of the old Soviet Union. That’s where we are!”
A CNN panel discussing the ex-president’s post-arraignment speech called his remarks “thinly-veiled threats.”
READ MORE: Judge Warns Trump to Not Incite Violence or Make Threats to Officials as Jr. Posts Link Featuring Photo of Judge’s Daughter
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who appears to have been inside the courthouse today, observed, “After the judge today issued a request, ‘to counsel on both sides,’ about refraining from comments that ‘jeopardize the safety or well-being of any individuals,’ Trump tells the Mar-a-Lago crowd he has a ‘Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife’ in New York case.”
Trump Tuesday afternoon was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The charging documents state the ex-president “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” CNN reported.
Also Tuesday night during his speech Trump told supporters Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a “criminal” who should be “prosecuted.”
Watch Trump’s remarks targeting Judge Merchan below or at this link.
Hours after a judge warned Donald Trump to not target officials associated with his case, he did just that. On national TV he told supporters, “I have a Trump hating judge with a Trump hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.”pic.twitter.com/2RTBmUOTtG
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 5, 2023
News
Judge Warns Trump to Not Incite Violence or Make Threats to Officials as Jr. Posts Link Featuring Photo of Judge’s Daughter
New York prosecutors inside Manhattan Criminal Court during Donald Trump‘s arraignment told Judge Juan Merchan of the ex-president’s recent social media posts and rhetoric, including a post that appeared to show an image of the ex-president swinging a baseball bat next to an image of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Judge Merchan “warned both sides,” CNN reports, “but particularly speaking to former President Trump not to make any statements that would incite any violence or threats against any officials.”
“The judge said that he was not going to impose any kind of gag order.. the judge warned both sides, but particularly speaking to former President Trump not to make any statements that would incite any violence or threats against any officials” pic.twitter.com/wYGkCWSnUe
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 4, 2023
Prosecutors did not ask for a gag order, but the District Attorney “is seeking to enter a protective order by consent that would bind Trump,” Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld reports. He adds that Judge Merchan did say, “We’re not close to a gag order.”
READ MORE: A ‘Pissed Off’ Donald Trump Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to 34 Felony Counts – Prosecutors Allege He Tried to Conceal a Conspiracy
An NBC News producer (video below) reported: “The prosecutor went on to say that Mr. Trump has made recent threatening emails and speeches, both directed at New York City, the courts hear in New York, the justice system, and the district attorney’s office. He said these are irresponsible social media posts that threaten death and destruction and even World War III. He said that these public statements to the district attorney which included a photo of him swinging a baseball bat towards the district attorney’s head, was very concerning. They’re concerned about this and what effect it will have on potential jurors and witnesses. But they said that this will not dissuade the office and they’re seeking a protective order regarding discovery materials.”
The Judge is concerned about Trump’s rhetoric pic.twitter.com/oxWLY5ZAZ3
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 4, 2023
Just hours before the judge warned prosecutors and the ex-president, Donald Trump Jr. posted to social media a link to an article from the far-right website Breitbart that features a photo of Judge Merchan’s daughter.
Former top FBI official Peter Strzok, responding to the MSNBC report, noted: “Don Jr posting pictures of the Judge’s daughter on social media just now ain’t gonna help…”
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Seditious Scumbag’: Retired USAF Colonel Likens ‘60 Minutes’ to Fox News After Marjorie Taylor Greene Interview
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘F*** ’Em Up’: Trump Has Told Advisors He Will Target Manhattan DA With Increasing Attacks – Report
- News3 days ago
Special Counsel Has Gathered More Evidence of Possible Trump Obstruction on Two Fronts: Report
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Texas to Take Up Bill Requiring Ten Commandments in Every Public School Classroom
- News2 days ago
Newly Revealed Obstruction Evidence Could Be ‘Rock Crusher Game Over’: Former DOJ Official
- 'POLITICALLY LYNCHED'1 day ago
TN Speaker, Who Refused to Remove Republican Accused of Child Sexual Abuse, Moves to Expel Three Dems Over Gun Violence Protest
- News1 day ago
Ron DeSantis’ New Book Targeted Under His Florida Ban Law
- News2 days ago
Tennessee House Speaker Kicks Democrats Off Committees Over Gun Violence Protest – and May Expel Them