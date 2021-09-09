Watch Live: Biden Unveils Sweeping 6-Point COVID Plan – Will Require Employers to Ensure Workers Are Vaccinated or Tested

At 5 PM ET Thursday President Joe Biden will unveil his sweeping six-point action plan to fight coronavirus in the face of an out of control pandemic fueled by the delta variant and right wing disinformation tactics empowering Americans to make anti-vaccination and anti-masking choices.

Including in the President’s new plan will be an order using the Dept. of Labor to require all companies with 100 or more workers to require employees to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, according to the administration’s new micro-site. He will also require employers to allow time off so workers can get vaccinated.

President Biden will sign an executive order requiring all executive branch employees of the federal government, and all federal contractors to be vaccinated, with no option for testing instead of vaccination.

The administration will also require the approximately 17 million health care workers at Medicaid and Medicare funded facilities to be vaccinated.

And President Biden will ask all large entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination for entry.

The President’s massive plan, possibly unlike any in history, also addresses “further protecting” the “175 million fully vaccinated Americans,” “keeping schools safely open,” “increasing testing and requiring masking,” “protecting our economic recovery,” and “improving care for those with COVID-19.”

