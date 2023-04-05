'HERO'
Progressive Tennessee News Site’s Founder Has a Message After a Perpetrator Shoots Up His Home: ‘Love Each Other’
The founder of a popular progressive news site that recently broke the story of his state’s Lt. Governor’s interactions with a young gay man who posts “racy” images on Instagram says someone shot up his home Saturday night while he and his family were asleep.
“On Saturday night, someone targeted our home by shooting several bullets into our house while my family was sleeping. This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt,” says Justin Kanew, the founder of The Tennessee Holler, a former 2018 Democratic congressional nominee, and a former contestant on “The Amazing Race.”
“The authorities have not completed their investigation and right now we do not know for sure the reason for this attack. We urge the Williamson County Sheriff’s office to continue to investigate this crime and help shed light on Saturday’s unfortunate events and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice,” Kanew says in his statement.
“In the meantime, our family remains focused on keeping our children healthy and safe. We don’t plan on making any additional statements at this time and hope everyone will respect our privacy.”
On Twitter, Kanew adds, “Love each other.”
Our family’s statement on something that happened to us this weekend. Love each other. pic.twitter.com/Ko1HMCas0C
— Justin Kanew (@Kanew) April 5, 2023
In 2021 Kanew spoke at a school board meeting during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m a dad of a new kindergartener and her first day was right after the chaos last week,” Kanew told attendees. “She went to school and was one of just a few kids in her class wearing a mask which made her ask me why she had to. My answer was because we want to take care of other people. She’s five years old, but she understood that concept, and it’s disappointing that more adults around here can’t seem to grasp it.”
“I asked a pastor friend of mine and he was very clear, there’s no actual biblical justification for using the Bible to get out of a mask mandate passed by a majority of this elected board, but thousands are doing it anyway, calling it a ‘religious exemption,’ which is frankly just sad,” Kanew said. “Avoiding masks is not in the Bible but taking care of others is.”
He also took the opportunity to blast parents attacking Critical Race Theory, explaining that it “is not in our schools, and it never was.”
Some on social media called him a “hero.”
🔥WATCH: “CRT is not in our schools, you didn’t know what it was 6 months ago… my 5yo gets that we mask up for others, wish more adults grasped that… if you only like democracy when it goes your way, you don’t like democracy”
Holler’s @Kanew at last night’s WILCO board meeting pic.twitter.com/ACkn5HCWlL
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 17, 2021
“During the 2023 legislative session, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, called Kanew a ‘jackass’ and ‘loser’ for asking about his support of anti-LGTBQ legislation,” notes Tennessee Lookout, reporting on the attack on Kanew’s home. “Gov. Bill Lee told Kanew his question about a photo of the governor dressed in drag in high school was ‘ridiculous.'”
NCRM has repeatedly relied on The Tennessee Holler’s excellent reporting, as recently as Monday, in a story about the Tennessee Speaker of the House kicking Democrats off their committees and moving the expel them.
Read Kanew’s statement and watch his video above or at this link.
‘So Grateful’: Internet Cheers Biden ‘Telling It Like It Is’ as He Unveils Massive Plan to Get Americans Vaccinated
Thursday evening a focused and emphatic President Joe Biden unveiled his massive six-point plan to get the remaining 80 million unvaccinated Americans vaccinated, and the internet cheered. His plan includes issuing an emergency order to companies with more than 100 workers, requiring them to ensure their workers are vaccinated or submit a weekly negative test.
The details of his plan can be found here and on the White House’s website.
President Biden did not hold back, blasting those who continue to refuse to get vaccinated, and the anti-vaxx politicians who are enabling the pandemic to continue to kill. Many responded to his anger and frustration, saying it was about time for him to get tough.
“What makes it incredibly more frustrating is we have the tools to combat COVID-19 and a distinct minority of Americans, supported by a distinct minority of elected officials, are keeping us from turning the corner,” Biden said.
Biden: “There are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against Covid. Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated & mask up, they’re ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated … This is totally unacceptable” pic.twitter.com/BsGUO67vKf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2021
As the President addressed the nation many took to social media, quoting Biden’s words and praising him for taking direct, sweeping action.
Mandatory is the only way forward. https://t.co/UrS8UtsX11
— Fluffy Swimmer 🏊♂️ 🏳️🌈 (@handeone) September 9, 2021
“Many of us are frustrated with the 80M Americans who are still not vaccinated.” — Pres. Biden, in what might be his largest understatement.
— Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) September 9, 2021
Amen to this speech. They are no longer Vax hesitant, they are Vax obstinate. Enough. @JoeBiden
— Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) September 9, 2021
Enjoying the angry dad vibes from this Biden speech. He is turning the damn car around.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 9, 2021
Hallelujah. More vaccine mandates are what we need to save lives and to get the economy back on track.
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) September 9, 2021
For months these guys have insisted conservatives just need to get vaccinated on their own terms. We gave them the chance and it didn’t work. The mandates are necessary because the Dan Crenshaws of the world failed. https://t.co/UQxZClaLtl
— The Give Smart Guy (it’s back!) (@BobbyBigWheel) September 9, 2021
Our @POTUS Joe Biden is an AMAZING LEADER.
I am so grateful.
Ditto for our @VP Kamala Harris. She is just amazing. https://t.co/rpFJBycM2V
— K. Sennholz MD (@MtnMD) September 9, 2021
Oh how sweet it is https://t.co/nveQ2G4nVu
— Matt says “Get vaccinated 💉” (@introvertgay) September 9, 2021
Never should’ve tolerated them in the first place.
Biden’s actually telling it like it is. This is the real shit. And I’m glad he’s doing it.
— Totoro_Hero (home at last)🏳️🌈 (@Totoro_Hero) September 9, 2021
President Biden is my hero today.
— Cindy Myers (@CindyMy93852622) September 9, 2021
I don’t know how it will play politically; I don’t even know how the news media will cover it, whether they’ll de facto take the side of the irresponsible minority. But Biden needed to be bold, and he has surpassed expectations 2/
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 9, 2021
Biden is my hero! Like me or hate me people….I don’t care
— jan (@jandel13134) September 9, 2021
