Connect with us

'HERO'

Progressive Tennessee News Site’s Founder Has a Message After a Perpetrator Shoots Up His Home: ‘Love Each Other’

Published

on

The founder of a popular progressive news site that recently broke the story of his state’s Lt. Governor’s interactions with a young gay man who posts “racy” images on Instagram says someone shot up his home Saturday night while he and his family were asleep.

“On Saturday night, someone targeted our home by shooting several bullets into our house while my family was sleeping. This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt,” says Justin Kanew, the founder of The Tennessee Holler, a former 2018 Democratic congressional nominee, and a former contestant on “The Amazing Race.”

“The authorities have not completed their investigation and right now we do not know for sure the reason for this attack. We urge the Williamson County Sheriff’s office to continue to investigate this crime and help shed light on Saturday’s unfortunate events and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice,” Kanew says in his statement.

“In the meantime, our family remains focused on keeping our children healthy and safe. We don’t plan on making any additional statements at this time and hope everyone will respect our privacy.”

READ MORE: ‘We Must Restore a Biblical Standard’: Mom Tells TX Lawmakers Why She Supports Mandating Ten Commandments in All Classrooms

On Twitter, Kanew adds, “Love each other.”

In 2021 Kanew spoke at a school board meeting during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m a dad of a new kindergartener and her first day was right after the chaos last week,” Kanew told attendees. “She went to school and was one of just a few kids in her class wearing a mask which made her ask me why she had to. My answer was because we want to take care of other people. She’s five years old, but she understood that concept, and it’s disappointing that more adults around here can’t seem to grasp it.”

“I asked a pastor friend of mine and he was very clear, there’s no actual biblical justification for using the Bible to get out of a mask mandate passed by a majority of this elected board, but thousands are doing it anyway, calling it a ‘religious exemption,’ which is frankly just sad,” Kanew said. “Avoiding masks is not in the Bible but taking care of others is.”

He also took the opportunity to blast parents attacking Critical Race Theory, explaining that it “is not in our schools, and it never was.”

READ MORE: Legal Expert Reveals What Bragg Discovered Trump Did With Payoffs That Destroys Claims He Was ‘Protecting’ Melania

Some on social media called him a “hero.”

“During the 2023 legislative session, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, called Kanew a ‘jackass’ and ‘loser’ for asking about his support of anti-LGTBQ legislation,” notes Tennessee Lookout, reporting on the attack on Kanew’s home. “Gov. Bill Lee told Kanew his question about a photo of the governor dressed in drag in high school was ‘ridiculous.'”

NCRM has repeatedly relied on The Tennessee Holler’s excellent reporting, as recently as Monday, in a story about the Tennessee Speaker of the House kicking Democrats off their committees and moving the expel them.

Read Kanew’s statement and watch his video above or at this link.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

'HERO'

‘So Grateful’: Internet Cheers Biden ‘Telling It Like It Is’ as He Unveils Massive Plan to Get Americans Vaccinated

Published

2 years ago

on

September 9, 2021

By

Thursday evening a focused and emphatic President Joe Biden unveiled his massive six-point plan to get the remaining 80 million unvaccinated Americans vaccinated, and the internet cheered. His plan includes issuing an emergency order to companies with more than 100 workers, requiring them to ensure their workers are vaccinated or submit a weekly negative test.

The details of his plan can be found here and on the White House’s website.

President Biden did not hold back, blasting those who continue to refuse to get vaccinated, and the anti-vaxx politicians who are enabling the pandemic to continue to kill. Many responded to his anger and frustration, saying it was about time for him to get tough.

“What makes it incredibly more frustrating is we have the tools to combat COVID-19 and a distinct minority of Americans, supported by a distinct minority of elected officials, are keeping us from turning the corner,” Biden said.

As the President addressed the nation many took to social media, quoting Biden’s words and praising him for taking direct, sweeping action.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.