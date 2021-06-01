News
Liberty University in Turmoil as Students Revolt Against Continuing Relationship With Trump: Report
According to a report from Politico, Liberty University is becoming ground zero in the fight among a segment of evangelical Christians who want to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump and those who want to mix his style of pugnacious conservatism with Christianity.
While Trump-supporting Jerry Falwell Jr. has been ousted by the university following a sex scandal involving a former pool attendant and Falwell’s wife, some trustees at the school are still in the Trump camp and that has some school administrators and students up in arms.
Writing, “Now, 14 years after Jerry Falwell Sr. died and nine months after Jerry Jr. was ousted in a scandal, Liberty is enmeshed in a debate that could have profound implications for the nation’s religious right,” Politico’s Maggie Severns added, “Liberty’s ultimate path will influence the greater evangelical world, which is having its own reckoning with the post-Trump Republican Party. With more than 100,000 students, Liberty has long been one of a small handful of top cultural institutions for evangelicals, its board studded with famed pastors and movement leaders. Observers believe that even a small change in direction at Liberty could signal shifting winds among one of Republicans’ most important voting blocs.”
While the university trustees are considering handing over the reins to another Falwell, Jonathan, who doesn’t have the close ties to the one-term president, some trustees are still Trump’s corner.
According to interviews with students and trustees at the school, “The members of the executive committee are all older conservatives who tend to be enthusiastic Trump supporters themselves. In Jerry Jr.’s absence, the board has made several key decisions that have served to keep Liberty aligned with the GOP, while at the same time elevating leaders who have the strong religious focus that Jerry Jr. lacked.”
“In April, the trustees replaced their acting chairman, Allen McFarland, the first Black person to serve as Liberty board chairman, who had an interest in increasing tolerance and diversity at Liberty. He was replaced with Tim Lee, a pugnacious pro-Trump pastor,” Severns explained. “But as Lee and others have taken increasing control of the school, a growing chorus of campus critics has been calling on the trustees to enact greater reforms, and they appear to be listening. A week before they took their strongest step yet to distance themselves from Jerry Jr., suing him for failing to reveal the alleged blackmail scheme, they designated Jonathan Falwell as campus pastor.”
According to one student willing to buck the trustees, secular politics need to take a backseat to religious teachings.
Matt Morris explained the school needs to be a place where, “the focus isn’t necessarily the conservative values, but more the biblical values that are part of the school.”
Morris added, “Shoving politics down people’s throats is not the way Falwell Sr. went about it.”
Tucker Carlson ‘Casually Accuses the Troops of Betraying Their Country’ — on Memorial Day: Report
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson ranted about American troops on Memorial Day.
Political journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere of The Atlantic, author of the new book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump reposted a clip of Carlson’s show.
“Following Michael Flynn’s supporting a coup, Tucker Carlson’s Memorial Day message: ‘Our military, at times, does not seem interested in protecting the country.’ Which counts as… patriotism?” he asked.
“Kamala Harris was pummeled for a tweet wishing everyone to enjoy the long weekend without saying anything about the troops; Tucker Carlson sits relaxed at the end of a long weekend and casually accuses the troops of betraying their country,” he noted.
Kamala Harris was pummeled for a tweet wishing everyone to enjoy the long weekend without saying anything about the troops; Tucker Carlson sits relaxed at the end of a long weekend and casually accuses the troops of betraying their country
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 1, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Matt Gaetz And I Are ‘Taking Charge’ in GOP ‘Civil War’ Against Trump-Hating Republicans
Earlier, we reported that nearly one-third of Republicans believe QAnon conspiracy theories, which some observers say is enough to eventually take over the GOP.
Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon believer, suggested Thursday that the takeover is already happening before our very eyes. During an appearance on the Real America’s Voice network, Greene claimed there is a “civil war” within the party between Trump-hating Republicans and devout worshippers of the former president like her and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.
Greene, who recently launched an “America First” speaking tour with Gaetz, butted heads with House GOP leaders this week after they criticized her for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. Gaetz, meanwhile, says he’s considering running for president in 2024 despite an ongoing federal investigation into whether he sex-trafficked minors.
“We’re also seeing the civil war within the GOP, and Matt and I have teamed up because we refuse to allow Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger or any Trump-hating Republican and Republican that just sells out all the Republican voters — we won’t allow the GOP to turn into their party,” Greene said. “So we’re taking charge, we’re bringing it to the people, we know what the people want. The people overwhelmingly support President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party. Matt and I both support President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party, and Matt and I are just going to drive it home all over the country to make sure that America First policies are the only way forward for the Republican Party.”
Watch below.
Marjorie Taylor Greene brags that she and Matt Gaetz are "taking charge" of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/za4liDDjnu
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 27, 2021
Apparent Trump Supporter Yells Gay and Racial Slurs at Biden As President Visits Ice Cream Shop
An angry person reportedly yelled gay and racial slurs at President Joe Biden as he visited an ice cream shop in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.
Following a speech on economic policy at Cuyahoga Community College, Biden made an unscheduled stop at Honey Hut Ice Cream, where he ordered a chocolate chocolate chip cone.
According to a White House pool report, a “very angry person” yelled, “”F*ck you, motherf*ckers! … c*cksuckers!” at Biden and reporters as they walked back to their vans.
The sh*t Republicans leave behind….here’s the report from the ice cream shop. pic.twitter.com/H7uzXmVKKV
— Karoli ?? (@Karoli) May 27, 2021
“The angry person also yelled slurs for Black and gay people at the press and WH staff,” the pool report states.
Also during the visit, Biden weighed in on Senate Republicans’ plan to block the creation of an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. A vote blocking the commission was expected to come Thursday evening.
“I can’t imagine anyone voting against establishing a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol,” Biden said. “But at any rate, I came for ice cream.”
Watch video of Biden’s comments below.
.@albamonica with the scoop of the day. pic.twitter.com/Rs4wGvmP1K
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) May 27, 2021
Nearby a man is screaming: Motherfucker at the entire entourage though Biden was likely far enough away not to hear him https://t.co/QswlaD8qRZ
— Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) May 27, 2021
Scene setting from the pool report for Biden in #Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/XYXHux6fvr
— Tony Ganzer (@tony_ganzer) May 27, 2021
