News
Watch: House Passes Bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission Bill Despite Strong GOP Opposition Directed by Trump
The U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday evening passed bipartisan legislation to form a 9/112 style commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection, including the riots and attempted coup incited by Donald Trump, the president at the time attempting to overturn a free and fair election.
35 Republicans joined all House Democrats. The final vote tally was 252-175.
252-175: House passed legislation creating a national, bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, announced by Speaker Pelosi from the chair. Bill now heads to the Senate.
35 House Republicans voted Yes with all Democrats. pic.twitter.com/VtDutQ3n3N
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) May 19, 2021
Donald Trump Tuesday night ordered both House and Senate Minority Republican Leaders, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, to oppose the bill, which they did.
Watch:
U.S. House PASSES bill to establish January 6th Commission, 252-175. pic.twitter.com/rewfdNgZzk
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 19, 2021
Related –
‘Benghazi!’: Ohio Dem Blasts Republicans Opposing Jan. 6 Commission for Not ‘Living in Reality’ (Video)
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Benghazi!’: Ohio Dem Blasts Republicans Opposing Jan. 6 Commission for Not ‘Living in Reality’ (Video)
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Democrat of Ohio, blasted House Republicans for opposing a 9/11 style commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection.
While his speech was short, his words were strong.
“Benghazi!” he shouted.
“You guys chase the former Secretary of State all over the country, spent millions of dollars, we have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can’t get bipartisanship!” Ryan screamed.
“What else has to happen in this country?”
“Cops. This is a slap in the face to every rank and file cop in the United States, if we’re going to take on China, if we’re going to rebuild the country, if we’re going to reverse climate change, we need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality, and you ain’t one of them.”
Watch:
.@RepTimRyan goes off on Republicans for opposing a Jan. 6th commission:
“We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can’t get bipartisanship … This is a slap in the face to every rank-and-file cop in the United States.” pic.twitter.com/Z0Ttqf68Nc
— The Recount (@therecount) May 19, 2021
News
‘Unconscionable’: Capitol Police Issue Scathing Letter Blasting Republicans for Opposing Jan. 6 Commission
As the House debates a bill that would form a 9/11 style commission to examine the events of the January 6 insurrection, some members of the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) have just issued a scathing letter attacking House Minority Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for very publicly and very strongly opposing the commission.
The letter, unsigned by any officer due to the requirements they “remain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity,” slams members of Congress who oppose the commission, saying it is “unfortunate that our ‘bosses’ (Congress) are not held to the same standard.”
The letter appears to suggest the USCP blame Republicans, Trump supporters, or Trump himself for the deadly insurrection, saying that “with each passing week” there is “a new revelation” or “some breaking news regarding ‘somebody’s’ involvement.”
Even more strongly, the letter says with the constant reminders they see daily of the January 6 attacks, “it is unconscionable to even think anyone could suggest, we need to move forward and get over it.”
It also says it is “inconceivable that some of the Members we protect, would downplay the events of January 6th.”
“On Jan 6th where some officers served their last day in US Capitol Police uniform, and not by choice, we would hope that Members whom we took an oath to protect, would at the very minimum support an investigation to get to the bottom of EVERYONE responsible and hold them 100 percent accountable no matter the title of position they hold or held.”
The Capitol Police and DC area officers lost at least four members in the wake of the January 6 attack: two by suicide in the days following the deadly riots, one officially from “natural causes” (Officer Brian Sicknick) despite many believing the use of bear spray was at least partially to blame, and in the attempt to breach the gate on April 2, Officer William Evans was killed. The events of January 6 also led to 138 officers being injured: “73 from the Capitol Police and 65 from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington,” according to The New York Times.
The number of those injured does not account for the dozens, if not hundreds, of officers who law enforcement officials estimate will suffer in years to come with post-traumatic stress disorder and the dozens who most likely contracted the coronavirus from unmasked Trump supporters who overran the Capitol, the experts and officials said.
Here’s the letter:
NEWS: MEMBERS of the U.S. Capitol Police have issued a statement to members of Congress expressing “profound disappointment” with McConnell and McCarthy’s positions on the Jan. 6 commission, citing the “trauma” that officers endured that day. pic.twitter.com/CRweVhIAnD
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 19, 2021
News
FBI Investigating ‘Massive’ Alleged Campaign Finance Scheme to Help Fund Susan Collins’ Re-Election: Report
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating an alleged campaign finance scheme it characterized as “massive” involving a political action committee aligned with Senator Susan Collins, and direct donations to the Collins’ campaign. The Maine Republican won re-election in November despite polling that showed her Democratic challenger beating her.
“A recently unsealed search warrant application shows the FBI believes a Hawaii defense contractor illegally funneled $150,000 to a pro-Collins super PAC and reimbursed donations to Collins’ campaign. There’s no indication that Collins or her team were aware of any of it,” Axios reports.
The report shows that Senator Collins, who sits on the Defense subcommittee of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, helped the contractor secure an $8 million Navy contract, before most of the donations were given. That contractor is the Martin Defense Group, formerly known as Navatek.
A shell company was allegedly used. Federal contractors are prohibited from donating to super PACs.
“Former Navatek CEO Martin Kao was indicted last year for allegedly bilking the federal government of millions in coronavirus relief loans,” Axios reports.
The Collins Campaign “had absolutely no knowledge of anything alleged in the warrant,” a Collins spokesperson, Annie Clark, told Axios.
Maine voters elected Collins “to a fifth term by 9 points. No Maine senator has been popularly elected five times. It was a far cry from previous supermajority wins,” The Bangor Daily News reported at the time, “but resounding after every public poll showed [Democrat Sara]Gideon ahead. Democrats had pinned their hopes of flipping the Senate on Maine, leading to more than $200 million spent on the race.”
Here’s a copy of the search warrant:
NEW: The @FBI is investigating whether Martin Defense Group (a government contractor with a presence in Maine) & its executives illegally donated to @SenatorCollins‘s campaign & its supportive super PAC, 1820 PAC, per this search warrant application. https://t.co/DrNIYIru7u
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) May 18, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Franklin Graham Serves Up Massively Hypocritical Claims on Vaccines, Trump and the Press in Axios Interview
- News2 days ago
‘Ineptitude’: Maricopa County Destroys Top AZ GOP Senator’s Recount Company as ‘Grifters and Con-Artists’
- FACTS ARE FACTS1 day ago
CNN Anchor Decimates Franklin Graham for His Blatant Election Disinformation: ‘Do You Stand Corrected?’
- FASCISM2 days ago
‘Gross Abuse of Power’: Legal Experts Blast Barr DOJ’s Use of Secret Grand Jury to Unmask Anti-Trump Twitter Account
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Team Up to Push ‘Unhinged’ Trump-Promoted Conspiracy Theory to DOJ
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘RIP Roe v. Wade’: Legal Experts Warn on SCOTUS Decision to Take Up ‘Biggest Abortion Case in More Than a Generation’
- CRIME2 days ago
Joel Greenberg’s Plea Deal Spells Doom for Matt Gaetz and Shows Prosecutors ‘Have the Goods’: CNN Legal Analyst
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
QAnon Shaman’s Lawyer: Capitol Rioters Are ‘Short-Bus People’ Manipulated by Worst ‘Propaganda Since Hitler’