GOP Congressman: ‘Round Everybody Up and Deport Them All’

U.S. Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) says that in addition to protecting the U.S. border, funds from President Donald Trump’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill should be used to “round everybody up and deport them all,” before he claimed that undocumented immigrants are a “huge drain” on the U.S. economy. Experts disagree.

“The border has been among the priorities for this president,” Fox News Business host Maria Bartiromo said on Wednesday (video below). “What else can get done with the new money approved in the Big Beautiful Bill?”

“Well, we’ve got to round everybody up and deport them all,” Congressman Fine replied, before launching into extended remarks on what he described as “the cost of illegal immigration in this country.”

President Trump’s vow to deliver “the single largest mass deportation program in history” could cost well over one hundred billion dollars.

The Wall Street Journal last year reported that the Congressional Budget Office actually projected a major fiscal benefit from recent undocumented immigrants in the U.S.: $897 billion through 2034.

“That’s roughly $3,500 per American adult—a figure economists should be shouting from the rooftops,” Michael Clemens, a professor of economics at George Mason University, told the Journal.

The Florida GOP congressman, however, claimed otherwise.

Americans “obviously know the crime, but on auto insurance, your underinsured and your uninsured rates, housing prices, education costs—because we’ve got to educate all of these kids—medical care, illegal immigrants are a huge drain on our economy, and we will see a huge resurgence for American workers and American families as we’re getting all of these people out.”

Experts predict that as more and more undocumented immigrants are deported, creating major labor shortages, the cost of everyday items like food will skyrocket, with some commodities, like fresh produce, becoming more difficult to obtain.

“Undocumented immigrants account for 23% of construction labor, the Center for American Progress estimated in 2021. That rises to 44% for agricultural workers, according to a survey for the Department of Labor,” Reuters reported in January. “The potential economic harm from deporting a large chunk of the estimated 11 million immigrants residing in the country illegally is vast, ranging from stalling construction in the nation’s fastest-growing counties to higher food prices.”

Were Trump to be successful in deporting most of the undocumented immigrants—8.3 million, for example—U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) would drop by 7.4% and prices would rise by over 9%, Reuters added.

BARTIROMO: The border has been among the priorities for Trump. What else can get done with the new money in the big beautiful bill? REP. RANDY FINE: We’ve gotta round everybody up and deport them all. pic.twitter.com/ZEeqwRaXTR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2025

