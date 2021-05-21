News
Cheney GOP Challenger Says Girl He Impregnated When She Was 14 and He Was 18 Was ‘Like the Romeo and Juliet Story’
A Wyoming Republican state lawmaker who is challenging U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney announced Thursday night that when he was 18 he impregnated a 14-year old girl. Senator Anthony Bouchard told supporters it was “like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
He did not disclose the girl’s age in his 13-minute Facebook Live video (below) titled “Senator Bouchard takes on the fake news media!” but later told the Star Tribune the girl was 14. He married her when she was 15 and he was 19, the Tribune reports. It ended he says in a “bitter” divorce three years later. When she was 20 she died by suicide.
“So, bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he told supporters watching his Facebook Live video, while withholding her age. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
He also bragged about marrying the girl, who has not been named, rather than her having an abortion.
“I’m proud to have made pro-life decisions when so young,” he says.
“A lot of pressure. Pressure to abort a baby. I got to tell you. I wasn’t going to do it, and neither was she,” Bouchard said. “And there was pressure to have her banished from their family. Just pressure. Pressure to go hide somewhere. And the only thing I could see as the right thing to do was to get married and take care of him.”
Bouchard says, “I don’t want to hide anything,” and claims he wants “everyone to know,” while admitting the reason he went public with the information was because reporters and an opposition research company had been asking him questions. He also says the Cheney campaign was not involved.
“You’ll want to watch this and share it with everyone you know. I’m dodging a bullet from the Fake News Media and you can hear all about it here!” Bouchard writes on Facebook.
“This is really a message about how dirty politics is,” Bouchard adds. “They’ll stop at nothing, man, when you get in the lead and when you’re somebody that can’t be controlled, you’re somebody who works for the people. They’ll come after you. That’s why good people don’t run for office.”
Bouchard first ran for office in 2012, unsuccessfully, and again in 2014, unsuccessfully, before being elected to the state senate in 2016.
In 2009 he founded Wyoming Gun Owners, which has become an attack dog against state lawmakers, according to a July 2020 article that reported “most of its infrastructure is based out of state,” but “the organization maintains the veneer of a high-powered Wyoming lobbying organization.”
Here’s Sen. Bouchard’s video:
News
Watch: House Passes Bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission Bill Despite Strong GOP Opposition Directed by Trump
The U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday evening passed bipartisan legislation to form a 9/112 style commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection, including the riots and attempted coup incited by Donald Trump, the president at the time attempting to overturn a free and fair election.
35 Republicans joined all House Democrats. The final vote tally was 252-175.
252-175: House passed legislation creating a national, bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, announced by Speaker Pelosi from the chair. Bill now heads to the Senate.
35 House Republicans voted Yes with all Democrats. pic.twitter.com/VtDutQ3n3N
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) May 19, 2021
Donald Trump Tuesday night ordered both House and Senate Minority Republican Leaders, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, to oppose the bill, which they did.
Watch:
U.S. House PASSES bill to establish January 6th Commission, 252-175. pic.twitter.com/rewfdNgZzk
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 19, 2021
Related –
‘Benghazi!’: Ohio Dem Blasts Republicans Opposing Jan. 6 Commission for Not ‘Living in Reality’ (Video)
News
‘Benghazi!’: Ohio Dem Blasts Republicans Opposing Jan. 6 Commission for Not ‘Living in Reality’ (Video)
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Democrat of Ohio, blasted House Republicans for opposing a 9/11 style commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection.
While his speech was short, his words were strong.
“Benghazi!” he shouted.
“You guys chase the former Secretary of State all over the country, spent millions of dollars, we have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can’t get bipartisanship!” Ryan screamed.
“What else has to happen in this country?”
“Cops. This is a slap in the face to every rank and file cop in the United States, if we’re going to take on China, if we’re going to rebuild the country, if we’re going to reverse climate change, we need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality, and you ain’t one of them.”
Watch:
.@RepTimRyan goes off on Republicans for opposing a Jan. 6th commission:
“We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can’t get bipartisanship … This is a slap in the face to every rank-and-file cop in the United States.” pic.twitter.com/Z0Ttqf68Nc
— The Recount (@therecount) May 19, 2021
News
‘Unconscionable’: Capitol Police Issue Scathing Letter Blasting Republicans for Opposing Jan. 6 Commission
As the House debates a bill that would form a 9/11 style commission to examine the events of the January 6 insurrection, some members of the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) have just issued a scathing letter attacking House Minority Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for very publicly and very strongly opposing the commission.
The letter, unsigned by any officer due to the requirements they “remain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity,” slams members of Congress who oppose the commission, saying it is “unfortunate that our ‘bosses’ (Congress) are not held to the same standard.”
The letter appears to suggest the USCP blame Republicans, Trump supporters, or Trump himself for the deadly insurrection, saying that “with each passing week” there is “a new revelation” or “some breaking news regarding ‘somebody’s’ involvement.”
Even more strongly, the letter says with the constant reminders they see daily of the January 6 attacks, “it is unconscionable to even think anyone could suggest, we need to move forward and get over it.”
It also says it is “inconceivable that some of the Members we protect, would downplay the events of January 6th.”
“On Jan 6th where some officers served their last day in US Capitol Police uniform, and not by choice, we would hope that Members whom we took an oath to protect, would at the very minimum support an investigation to get to the bottom of EVERYONE responsible and hold them 100 percent accountable no matter the title of position they hold or held.”
The Capitol Police and DC area officers lost at least four members in the wake of the January 6 attack: two by suicide in the days following the deadly riots, one officially from “natural causes” (Officer Brian Sicknick) despite many believing the use of bear spray was at least partially to blame, and in the attempt to breach the gate on April 2, Officer William Evans was killed. The events of January 6 also led to 138 officers being injured: “73 from the Capitol Police and 65 from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington,” according to The New York Times.
The number of those injured does not account for the dozens, if not hundreds, of officers who law enforcement officials estimate will suffer in years to come with post-traumatic stress disorder and the dozens who most likely contracted the coronavirus from unmasked Trump supporters who overran the Capitol, the experts and officials said.
Here’s the letter:
NEWS: MEMBERS of the U.S. Capitol Police have issued a statement to members of Congress expressing “profound disappointment” with McConnell and McCarthy’s positions on the Jan. 6 commission, citing the “trauma” that officers endured that day. pic.twitter.com/CRweVhIAnD
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 19, 2021
