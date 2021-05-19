CULT GOP
Trump Demands McConnell and McCarthy Oppose Jan. 6 Commission. They Are Dutifully Complying.
Donald Trump, the former president, Tuesday night in a blog post called on the top two Congressional Republicans to put an end to “discussions” to form a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection and attempted coup that he incited.
They are complying.
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Tuesday afternoon had expressed “surprising” openness to a January 6 commission, several news sources reported, but by Tuesday evening the Senate Minority Leader told reporters he is “pushing the pause button.”
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been opposed to the commission since early Tuesday, some say due to his possible involvement in the lead up to the deadly riots that day.
On Wednesday the House will vote on a bipartisan bill to form the commission, one that includes McCarthy’s demands, ones he made when he supported the commission before he opposed it. The bill is expected to pass and has at least 17 Republicans’ support. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) had told members they could vote their conscience but on Tuesday, after McCarthy voiced his strong opposition, Scalise is “whipping” the vote and instructing members to vote against the commission.
Trump called the commission “just more partisan unfairness” and said, “unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately.”
UPDATE –
Just now:
NEWS: McConnell: “After careful consideration, I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January 6.”
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 19, 2021
Image: Donald Trump on January 6, just before the insurrection, rallying his supporters to march to the Capitol.
