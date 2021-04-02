Gaetz’s Communications Director Quits ‘Out of Principle’

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is facing a lot of trouble and he now has one more problem. Luke Ball, Gaetz’s communications director has resigned, according to multiple reports.

Luke Ball, the communications director for Rep. Matt Gaetz, has resigned, according to a person familiar.

Ball quit out of principle, according to the person. @LACaldwellDC — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) April 2, 2021

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ball began working for Gaetz in 2018 as his scheduler and press assistant, became his press secretary, and in November of 2019 his communications director.

Gaetz, who is under DOJ investigation for a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old and for child sex trafficking, is appearing to make it sound like there was some disagreement that led to the resignation and that it was a mutual decision:

Stmt from Gaetz office: “The Office of Congressman Matt Gaetz and Luke Ball have agreed that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time in our office, and we wish him the best moving forward.” https://t.co/NKuU7EUDlH — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) April 2, 2021

Ball was also Gaetz’s deputy campaign manager, and worked for Ron DeSantis’ election campaign.

He began his career in politics as a congressional intern.

Ball was not especially active on Twitter but he did retweet an anti-LGBTQ hate group, and he did post this a month ago: