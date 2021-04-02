Video: US Capitol Under ‘Lockdown’ Amid ‘Heavy Police Activity’ – ‘Helicopter Just Landed on the East Front’: Reporters

Journalists on Capitol Hill are reporting receiving a text message warning of an “external security threat,” and to stay indoors and away from windows. A police helicopter has just landed on the front lawn.

UPDATE: US Capitol Police tweet that “A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”

MSNBC adds “at least one person has been shot.”

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

LATEST:

Two officers in critical condition. MSNBC suggests the two officers “threw their bodies” in front of the car trying to ram the barricade.

BREAKING: Sources tell The Post that officers were just rammed into a barricade outside the Capitol. Suspect has been shot. Two officers appear in critical condition. — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) April 2, 2021

Earlier:

Here’s Jake Sherman, an MSNBC contributor and founder of Punchbowl News:

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

🚨🚨Capitol staff just got this text message I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

More reporters:

Heavy Police activity around the Capitol Hill – People told to remain indoors. #DC pic.twitter.com/u9fhmZpxA0 — Saqib Ul Islam (@SaqibIslam) April 2, 2021

BREAKING: Capitol Hill is on lockdown due to “external security threat”. Those inside can move around but are told to stay away from window. Following… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) April 2, 2021

I am on lockdown inside the Capitol complex. Lots of first responders called and a helicopter just landed on the East front pic.twitter.com/7hKjPeX3Ah — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) April 2, 2021

Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

UPDATE:

On MSNBC Pete Williams reports a car tried to run the barricade.

Developing…

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.