Video: US Capitol Under ‘Lockdown’ Amid ‘Heavy Police Activity’ – ‘Helicopter Just Landed on the East Front’: Reporters
Journalists on Capitol Hill are reporting receiving a text message warning of an “external security threat,” and to stay indoors and away from windows. A police helicopter has just landed on the front lawn.
UPDATE: US Capitol Police tweet that “A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”
MSNBC adds “at least one person has been shot.”
CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021
LATEST:
Two officers in critical condition. MSNBC suggests the two officers “threw their bodies” in front of the car trying to ram the barricade.
BREAKING: Sources tell The Post that officers were just rammed into a barricade outside the Capitol. Suspect has been shot. Two officers appear in critical condition.
— Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) April 2, 2021
Earlier:
Here’s Jake Sherman, an MSNBC contributor and founder of Punchbowl News:
🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021
🚨🚨Capitol staff just got this text message
I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021
More reporters:
Heavy Police activity around the Capitol Hill – People told to remain indoors. #DC pic.twitter.com/u9fhmZpxA0
— Saqib Ul Islam (@SaqibIslam) April 2, 2021
BREAKING: Capitol Hill is on lockdown due to “external security threat”.
Those inside can move around but are told to stay away from window.
Following…
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) April 2, 2021
I am on lockdown inside the Capitol complex. Lots of first responders called and a helicopter just landed on the East front pic.twitter.com/7hKjPeX3Ah
— Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) April 2, 2021
Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT
— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021
UPDATE:
On MSNBC Pete Williams reports a car tried to run the barricade.
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
Gaetz’s Communications Director Quits ‘Out of Principle’
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is facing a lot of trouble and he now has one more problem. Luke Ball, Gaetz’s communications director has resigned, according to multiple reports.
Luke Ball, the communications director for Rep. Matt Gaetz, has resigned, according to a person familiar.
Ball quit out of principle, according to the person. @LACaldwellDC
— Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) April 2, 2021
According to his LinkedIn profile, Ball began working for Gaetz in 2018 as his scheduler and press assistant, became his press secretary, and in November of 2019 his communications director.
Gaetz, who is under DOJ investigation for a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old and for child sex trafficking, is appearing to make it sound like there was some disagreement that led to the resignation and that it was a mutual decision:
Stmt from Gaetz office:
“The Office of Congressman Matt Gaetz and Luke Ball have agreed that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time in our office, and we wish him the best moving forward.” https://t.co/NKuU7EUDlH
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) April 2, 2021
Ball was also Gaetz’s deputy campaign manager, and worked for Ron DeSantis’ election campaign.
He began his career in politics as a congressional intern.
Ball was not especially active on Twitter but he did retweet an anti-LGBTQ hate group, and he did post this a month ago:
“I don’t know I could see a show here…Pete (Hegseth) and Matt Gaetz…there’s something there.” –@seanhannity pic.twitter.com/g45BaJbPgW
— Luke Ball (@LukeTBall) March 5, 2021
Gaetz Claims $25 Million ‘Extortion Effort Against My Family’ – Denies Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Teen
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is responding to a New York Times bombshell, insisting the allegations he has been involved in a sexual relationship with a 17-year old are false and claims he is the victim of a $25 million “extortion effort.”
The New York Times Tuesday evening reported that since late last year the U.S. Dept. of Justice has been investigating the Florida Republican congressman, and reports that investigation includes possible sex-trafficking related to paying for her to travel with him.
“The allegations of sexual misconduct against me are false,” Gaetz told Axios, using a term that minimizes the report in the Times of what possible charges he might face. “They are rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million … in exchange for making this case go away.”
Gaetz claims a former DOJ employee is blackmailing him.
“The allegations against me are as searing as they are false,” Gaetz told Axios by phone. “I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy.”
Asked what the charges could relate to, Gaetz said: “I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I’ve dated. You know, I’ve paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not.”
Gaetz is not married but his Twitter bio reads: “Florida man. Fiancé. Firebrand. America First.” He proposed on December 30 “to his girlfriend, 26-year-old Ginger Luckey, the sister of Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey,” a major GOP donor.
He describes himself as father to his former girlfriend’s brother, Nestor Galbán, although they are not related by blood or marriage.
‘Right Now, I’m Scared’: CDC Director Warns of ‘Impending Doom’ Over Rise in COVID Cases
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during Monday morning’s briefing warned of “impending doom” and admitted she is “scared” over the rise of COVID-19 cases.
“I’m going to pause here. I’m goin g to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” she told Americans. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope, but right now I’m scared.”
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky goes off script with an emotional plea to the public about an “impending doom” following rise in COVID cases:
“Right now, I’m scared.” pic.twitter.com/UKjrRhr7He
— The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2021
Dr. Walensky, who is an HIV/AIDS expert and served as Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital went on to say, “I’m speaking today not necessarily as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer.”
The U.S. has had about 31 million coronavirus cases and over 560,000 COVID-19 deaths.
