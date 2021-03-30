News
Gaetz Claims $25 Million ‘Extortion Effort Against My Family’ – Denies Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Teen
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is responding to a New York Times bombshell, insisting the allegations he has been involved in a sexual relationship with a 17-year old are false and claims he is the victim of a $25 million “extortion effort.”
The New York Times Tuesday evening reported that since late last year the U.S. Dept. of Justice has been investigating the Florida Republican congressman, and reports that investigation includes possible sex-trafficking related to paying for her to travel with him.
“The allegations of sexual misconduct against me are false,” Gaetz told Axios, using a term that minimizes the report in the Times of what possible charges he might face. “They are rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million … in exchange for making this case go away.”
Gaetz claims a former DOJ employee is blackmailing him.
“The allegations against me are as searing as they are false,” Gaetz told Axios by phone. “I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy.”
Asked what the charges could relate to, Gaetz said: “I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I’ve dated. You know, I’ve paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not.”
Gaetz is not married but his Twitter bio reads: “Florida man. Fiancé. Firebrand. America First.” He proposed on December 30 “to his girlfriend, 26-year-old Ginger Luckey, the sister of Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey,” a major GOP donor.
He describes himself as father to his former girlfriend’s brother, Nestor Galbán, although they are not related by blood or marriage.
News
‘Right Now, I’m Scared’: CDC Director Warns of ‘Impending Doom’ Over Rise in COVID Cases
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during Monday morning’s briefing warned of “impending doom” and admitted she is “scared” over the rise of COVID-19 cases.
“I’m going to pause here. I’m goin g to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” she told Americans. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope, but right now I’m scared.”
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky goes off script with an emotional plea to the public about an “impending doom” following rise in COVID cases:
“Right now, I’m scared.” pic.twitter.com/UKjrRhr7He
— The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2021
Dr. Walensky, who is an HIV/AIDS expert and served as Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital went on to say, “I’m speaking today not necessarily as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer.”
The U.S. has had about 31 million coronavirus cases and over 560,000 COVID-19 deaths.
News
Biden Warns GOP: Republicans Have to Decide if They Want to Work Together or ‘Continue the Politics of Division’
President Joe Biden wasted no time in his first press conference drawing a line in the sand, responding to his first question by saying the GOP is going to have to decide if they want to work with him, and making clear he will accomplish his goals regardless of what they decide to do.
President Biden on bipartisanship: “I think my Republican colleagues are going to have to determine whether or not we want to work together or … continue the politics of division.”
He adds: “I was hired to solve problems, not create division.” pic.twitter.com/dPpI2DUKfg
— The Recount (@therecount) March 25, 2021
“I’ve been hired to solve problems, to solve problems, not create divisions,” Biden told reporters.
“I’ve been hired to solve problems, not create division,” Biden says at 1st press conference.
Asked if his presidency can be a success without progress on climate change, immigration reform, gun control: “I plan on making progress on all of them.” pic.twitter.com/0cAlXN7Ea2
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 25, 2021
Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany and other “Fox & Friends” co-hosts Thursday morning claimed President Biden would refuse to answer questions, and would just dodge and pivot. They claimed he was in hiding because White House aides “don’t want to show how badly he is declining.”
He did anything but hide, refuse to answer questions, dodge, or pivot away.
Halfway into answering his second question, PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor interrupted him because he was going so far into detail.
“Am I giving you too long an answer? … Maybe I’ll stop there,” says Biden, who is on the 2nd questioner, 12 minutes in at his press conference. pic.twitter.com/3BzfO8klFI
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 25, 2021
Biden gets into some of the complexities surrounding immigration and the border, then asks @Yamiche, “am I giving you too long an answer? … I don’t know how much detail you want about immigration.” pic.twitter.com/vmKCzt6uOn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2021
News
Mom of Trump Advisor’s Child Posts Docs and Calls Him a ‘Deadbeat’ After Report Says He ‘Misled Court to Dodge Child Support’
The mother of the young son of a top Trump advisor is speaking out after a bombshell report alleges he “concealed work for PR firm and misled” the “court to dodge child support” payments.
That report, published by The Guardian on Thursday revealed that top Trump advisor Jason Miller (photo) signed a “secret deal to stay with” his employer “after ‘resigning’ and then appeared to misrepresent [his] employment status.”
According to The Guardian, Miller alleges he resigned from the PR firm Teneo, but that same day signed a contract to be paid the same amount as his base salary – half a million dollars a year – and secretly continue his work with the D.C.-based firm while then telling a court he could not afford to make child support payments because his employment status changed.
“Miller’s departure from Teneo was a sham,” The Guardian reports. “Previously undisclosed confidential records from inside Teneo show that on the same day Miller signed a formal ‘separation agreement and general release’ from Teneo, he signed a new contract with the firm, whereby Teneo agreed to secretly engage Miller as a consultant, through a hastily formed LLC, at the very same base compensation of nearly $500,000 doing the very same work.”
Miller has long been tied to Trump. He was Trump’s chief spokesman during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition, and was picked to become White House Communications Director but quickly resigned after his affair with another Trump campaign official, attorney A.J. Delgado, was revealed.
He served as a senior adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, and reportedly continues to serve in that role to the now-former president. He is also a contributor at the far right Newsmax TV.
Miller and Delgado have a son together, for whom he appears to be refusing to fulfill his child support obligations. Delgado has publicly and repeatedly charged him with being a “deadbeat” dad, as she did earlier today:
He has spent more on that appeal than just paying what the judge ordered him to pay.
But this is a man who “takes his responsibilities seriously.” He’s a deadbeat, a sex criminal, and a vexatious litigant.
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
In a series of tweets Thursday Delgado blasted Miller, and posted the “receipts” she says prove her accusations:
Hey all, in response to Miller telling The Guardian that he takes his responsibilities seriously, he’s lying.
Here’s a screenshot of his child support payments to William, during months where Miller was making as high as $99,000 *PER MONTH.* He sent William… $500 per month. pic.twitter.com/Sk85ryZLXr
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
Here she accused Miller of “lying to the court”:
???
Miller lying to the Court (one of many examples)#Teneo secretly hired Miller the same day they (wink wink) fired him, in late June 2019, for the same salary ($500,000/year).
Here’s Miller, three weeks later, on July 15th, lying to the Court and saying he’s unemployed pic.twitter.com/P1AugE42Or
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
More:
Ask yourself if a guy making THESE amounts is a “responsible” father when he sends… wait for it… $500 per month… (And, of course, during those months, the live-in nanny for his daughter was being paid thousands…)
He thinks it’s funny.https://t.co/TJcOWVTp5R
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
Here he is in September 2019, with his attorney telling the Court that Miller “has not been working”. (He was, in reality, making nearly $42,000 per month and three months into a new agreement with Teneo.)
This is the honest, “responsible” person. pic.twitter.com/QXk5BnDLgA
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
And no, Miller has not brought those payments up to date at any point.
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
Delgado claims most of the mainstream media has ignored this story because Miller leaks to them and they value the access:
Some honest American journalists have covered it, including @DailyBeast‘s (formerly @Salon) @SollenbergerRC and Washington Press’s @GrantStern, but most have not bc Miller leaks to them.https://t.co/jLGWg0xAV7
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
This tweet is pinned to the top of her Twitter page:
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 1, 2019
