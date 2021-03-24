NBC White House Correspondent Says Gun Safety and Voting Rights Are ‘Far-Left Issues’

Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-IA) denounced the LGBTQ Equality Act during his opening remarks, making numerous false and inflammatory remarks during Wednesday’s hearing on the legislation that in various forms has been filed in nearly every Congress since the 1970’s.

Grassley, an elder statesman who serves as the President pro tempore emeritus of the United States Senate, wasted no time attacking the bill, saying it would “fundamentally manipulate how our society deals with subjects of sex, gender and faith.”

He also said he “strongly suspects” the legislation “would dictate what women, schools, churches, and doctors must believe.”

During his remarks he also pointedly referred to transgender girls as “biological men.” While promoting anti-trans talking point he mentioned a cisgender teenaged girl student athlete who “has been forced to compete against biological men.”

Sen. Grassley brings up ADF’s Connecticut client Chelsea Mitchell — right-wing media’s favorite (and one of their only) case of trans athletes winning in which much of their fight to stop trans equality is based on pic.twitter.com/rLqk30VBQ2 — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) March 17, 2021

Sen. Grassley concluded the Equality Act is unnecessary, saying that other laws can be constructed if necessary, but he thinks everyone should treat everyone with respect, and follow the teachings of the Bible.

“Now we all agree that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of race, sex, gender identity, religion, politics, and probably a lot of other categories that you can name,” Grassley told the committee. “We’re all human beings and need to treat each other with kindness and compassion. And for some of you it may be sentimental for me to say that my guide is from the Bible, love God, that first law. The second law, love your neighbor as yourself. I question whether that is what this bill truly does. I strongly suspect that it actually would dictate what women, girls, schools, churches, doctors, and others must believe.”

Watch this short clip of as portion of Sen. Grassley’s remarks: