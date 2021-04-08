NOPE NOPE NOPE
‘Unhinged’: Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw Mocked for Calling Companies Opposing Voter Suppression ‘Fascism’
Republican U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas is getting roundly criticized and mocked after attacking the growing number of major corporations publicly opposing voter suppression laws, like Georgia’s, and calling their statements and actions “fascism.”
Republicans increasingly are tossing around terms like “socialism,” “communism,” “cancel culture,” and “fascism” without using them properly or even, as some on social media charged Crenshaw with, not even knowing what they actually mean.
Dictionary.com defines fascism as “a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.”
Elements of that sound far more like former President Donald Trump than companies speaking out against anti-democracy laws.
On Fox News Wednesday night Crenshaw claimed these companies are “venturing into territory that they don’t understand, that they that they don’t know that they know nothing about.”
These companies, from Major League Baseball to Delta to Coca Cola, and more, are denouncing voter suppression, and they have very large legal teams to help them understand these laws.
“In an attempt to what – this is what I call the phenomenon that that’s going on, it’s it’s progressive fascism, because what is fascism?” Crenshaw asks. “Well, it’s the it’s the it’s the regimentation of the economy, of society, and it’s the forced suppression of of your opposition. That’s what’s happening right now. The Democrats have successfully captivated the institutions, you know, pop culture, Hollywood, our education institutions and now our corporations into their own woke agenda,” Crenshaw charges.
“This is fascism, right, and they use cancel culture as a tool to impose their fascism on us, and so they’re always using this in these anti this ‘Anti Fascist’ labeling against the right, but they’re the ones who actually engage in the tactics and it’s time we expose that. That’s really what’s happening here and we should see it for what it is.”
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw compares corporations criticizing Republicans’ voting restrictions to “fascism.” pic.twitter.com/f9ggouQ8ne
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 8, 2021
Many disagree with Crenshaw’s claims, and mocked his lack of understanding and ignorance about society and the right – and the duty – these companies have to criticize unjust laws.
Everything is fascism to Crenshaw & his ilk – except the actual fascism they share seating with.
— Adam Henry Carrière (@CarriereHenry) April 8, 2021
Dan Crenshaw thinks cancel cultural is fascism. https://t.co/ofp6ckqOOJ
— Jake A Snider, Esq. 🇺🇸🧢 (@JakeASnider1) April 8, 2021
Dan Crenshaw uses the term ‘fascism’ like others within his party use ‘socialism’ and ‘communism’. None of them have a clue what these terms actually mean.
They’re simply angry that the world has evolved past them, leaving them in their bigoted boggy mire. https://t.co/aPff54nrOj
— Bryan 🇺🇸 (@swimmerbr78) April 8, 2021
Does Dan Crenshaw know what fascism is?
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 8, 2021
“My name is Dan Crenshaw, and I don’t know what the word ‘Fascism’ means.”
— Max Burbank (@max_burbank) April 8, 2021
Fascism doesn’t mean what Dan Crenshaw thinks it means. He might want to look up the definition of terms, before he uses them. Fascism is much more akin to the agenda as manifested by the previous guy, and Crenshaw himself. https://t.co/OOrYmpJXhB
— M’Lynn Hartwell 🏳️🌈🎼 (@mlynn_hartwell) April 8, 2021
This is unhinged. https://t.co/3HYYJoOv2E
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 8, 2021
Dan Crenshaw couldn’t pass a 4th grade history class. He thinks his tag words woke, cancel, fascism on his sound bites for FOX News makes his sound cool. It shows his ignorance. He is a disappointment, his state and family are so ashamed. The great state of Texas deserves better.
— Danielle Candela (@DanielleCandela) April 8, 2021
@DanCrenshawTX either doesn’t know what the word fascism means or, more likely, just knows that FoxNews viewers don’t know the definition of fascism. It’s just a buzzword evoking a boogeyman.
Crenshaw also screams “cancel culture” while Trump demands boycotts of US companies.🙄
— Only The Truth (@TantumVero) April 8, 2021
Fascism is a far-right form of government in which most of the country’s power is held by one ruler and nationalism is promoted at all costs…
Who in recent history does that remind you of and how often did Crenshaw support that guy? 🤔 https://t.co/ZagQAR7AOC
— Alexander Marks (@AlexMarksNV) April 8, 2021
Fascism?
Fuck you, Dan Crenshaw. Fascism is limiting the voice of the body politic.
Instead of suppressing the vote…why not earn it? If your policy is costing you votes…maybe you should examine your policy. https://t.co/t7vQz4EtsW
— Legbreaker (@Legbreaker4) April 8, 2021
“Fascism”
Meaning: A political philosophy that exalts nation and often race above the individual. An authoritarian & nationalistic right-wing system of Government.
Poor Rep. Crenshaw seems confused. He thinks the “Democrats” act like Facists.
Bless his heart!#Trump https://t.co/kAXjKOPtav pic.twitter.com/xJXnCSlKfp
— Karen Farber (@Farbeka) April 8, 2021
Republicans pass a law. Private companies don’t like the law, so they speak out against it. Republicans cry “fascism.” https://t.co/xGqxb64GpO
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 8, 2021
NBC White House Correspondent Says Gun Safety and Voting Rights Are ‘Far-Left Issues’
NBC White House correspondent Shannon Pettypiece this week asserted that gun safety reform and voting rights are “far-left issues.”
Pettypiece made the remark during a discussion on MSNBC about Democrats’ efforts to move voting rights legislation forward.
According to the reporter, White House officials are “spending a fair amount of time on outreach to Joe Manchin.”
“What’s an issue that a moderate Democrat like Joe Manchin would like? Infrastructure,” she observed. “So, you know, the White House is not moving hard into these far-left issues.”
“Certainly, they say they support the Voting Rights Act,” Pettypiece continued. “Certainly they say they would like to see gun reform legislation but are they heavily engaging to get those items next on Congress’s agenda? Not necessarily at this point.”
“It seems from what I’m told that President Biden’s instincts might be closer to to Joe Manchin’s than they are other members in the Democratic Party at this point,” she added.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Grassley Attacks LGBTQ Equality Act: ‘My Guide Is From the Bible’ – This Bill Would ‘Fundamentally Manipulate’ Society
Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-IA) denounced the LGBTQ Equality Act during his opening remarks, making numerous false and inflammatory remarks during Wednesday’s hearing on the legislation that in various forms has been filed in nearly every Congress since the 1970’s.
Grassley, an elder statesman who serves as the President pro tempore emeritus of the United States Senate, wasted no time attacking the bill, saying it would “fundamentally manipulate how our society deals with subjects of sex, gender and faith.”
He also said he “strongly suspects” the legislation “would dictate what women, schools, churches, and doctors must believe.”
During his remarks he also pointedly referred to transgender girls as “biological men.” While promoting anti-trans talking point he mentioned a cisgender teenaged girl student athlete who “has been forced to compete against biological men.”
Sen. Grassley brings up ADF’s Connecticut client Chelsea Mitchell — right-wing media’s favorite (and one of their only) case of trans athletes winning in which much of their fight to stop trans equality is based on pic.twitter.com/rLqk30VBQ2
— Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) March 17, 2021
Sen. Grassley concluded the Equality Act is unnecessary, saying that other laws can be constructed if necessary, but he thinks everyone should treat everyone with respect, and follow the teachings of the Bible.
“Now we all agree that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of race, sex, gender identity, religion, politics, and probably a lot of other categories that you can name,” Grassley told the committee. “We’re all human beings and need to treat each other with kindness and compassion. And for some of you it may be sentimental for me to say that my guide is from the Bible, love God, that first law. The second law, love your neighbor as yourself. I question whether that is what this bill truly does. I strongly suspect that it actually would dictate what women, girls, schools, churches, doctors, and others must believe.”
Watch this short clip of as portion of Sen. Grassley’s remarks:
EQUALITY ACT: Sen. Chuck Grassley expresses opposition to the Equality Act, stating: “My guide is from the Bible – ‘Love God,’ that first law, the second law, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ I question whether that is what this bill truly does.” pic.twitter.com/qOwZWBbofq
— Forbes (@Forbes) March 17, 2021
‘Monumental Imbecile’ Devin Nunes Mocked for Comparing Democrats to Soviet Russia
U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Tuesday compared the Democratic Party to Soviet Russia and the Chinese Communist Party. His comparisons are wildly false.
Soviet Russia, or the USSR, which existed from the early 1920’s to the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, was led for a few years by Vladimir Lenin and then for decades by Joseph Stalin. Stalin was responsible for the deaths of millions.
“The Democrat Party is a socialist party, set up similar to the Chinese Communist Party, or the old Soviet Union or even Russia today where you have a politburo style system,” Nunes said, in his false statement.
Biden is like Stalin. Totally. pic.twitter.com/iCGs9Giz8P
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2021
It did not go well for the California Republican who is closely tied to Trump.
The guy doesn’t have a clue about what he is talking. Mixing the Chinese form of communism with the USSR communism and calling it socialism! I really think he needs to be milked, it’s barn time. https://t.co/BtIlfSJIFe
— Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) March 9, 2021
In Fox-world, when a Democratic president has a cabinet of Senate-confirmed appointees, it’s called a “politburo-style system” https://t.co/RJSgshyW7J
— Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) March 9, 2021
Obviously if the opposition party was setup up like the chinese beavis nunes wouldn’t be allowed on television yapping about it from his prison cell… https://t.co/sRT3oZnaHk
— Bobby this is just soup (@BobbyMiller3) March 9, 2021
Oh man, the U.S. is TOTALLY “set up like the old Soviet Union.” Here’s me waiting in line for bread.
What’s that? Oh, that’s right. This photo was taken last March under Trump. https://t.co/erehnMepfZ pic.twitter.com/6ASq1aWkX9
— Fuzz Martin (@FuzzMartin) March 9, 2021
Hey look! Nunes is still a moron! https://t.co/x8IaECGRue
— BeAShoe ? GET THE VACCINE!? (@BeAShoe) March 9, 2021
Ok, one more time, for the folks who slept through social studies…
SOCIALISM AND COMMUNISM ARE NOT THE SAME THING!!!!! https://t.co/V5v85oVAcJ
— Michael Peckerar (@michaelpeckerar) March 9, 2021
.@DevinNunes is a monumental imbecile. https://t.co/p3xi8ZZbez
— Denis P. Gorman (@DenisGorman) March 9, 2021
