Connect with us

NOPE NOPE NOPE

Caitlyn Jenner’s Campaign Announcement ‘Landed With a Thud’: MSNBC

Published

on

As Republicans push ahead with their long-shot bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election, former Olympian and transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner filed the paperwork to challenge him as a Republican — but on MSNBC, reporter Scott Cohn noted that her controversial candidacy is already flailing in the water.

“What are folks saying about her candidacy?” asked anchor Alex Witt.

“Well, Alex, we know who’s not saying anything so far. Caitlyn Jenner’s daughters, Kylie and Kendall, have not had any comment. Neither has ex-wife Kris Jenner or any of the Kardashians,” said Cohn. “But there are other indications that the idea of a Gov. Caitlyn Jenner is not taking off. She is presenting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ in her words, and one of the things she thinks she can disrupt is some of the traditional political calculus here in California, running as a socially liberal, fiscal conservative. Well, that, at least in the early going, appears to have landed with a bit of a thud.”

“Equality California is the state’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group,” said Cohn. “They tweeted right away yesterday, ‘Make no mistake, we can’t wait to elect a trans governor of California, but Caitlyn Jenner spent years telling the LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump.’ They say they will take a hard pass. And that may be the least of Caitlyn Jenner’s worries. She broke with President Trump back in 2018, but there’s also just the issue of the demographics in this state. It is deeper and deeper blue every year, and experts point to the recall campaign and the signatures that have come disproportionately from Republican pockets in the state, think Fresno, San Diego, Orange County. They say that as a Republican, Caitlyn Jenner does not have the math on her side.”

Watch below:

 

Image via Shutterstock

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

NOPE NOPE NOPE

‘Unhinged’: Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw Mocked for Calling Companies Opposing Voter Suppression ‘Fascism’

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 8, 2021

By

Republican U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas is getting roundly criticized and mocked after attacking the growing number of major corporations publicly opposing voter suppression laws, like Georgia’s, and calling their statements and actions “fascism.”

Republicans increasingly are tossing around terms like “socialism,” “communism,” “cancel culture,” and “fascism” without using them properly or even, as some on social media charged Crenshaw with, not even knowing what they actually mean.

Dictionary.com defines fascism as “a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.”

Elements of that sound far more like former President Donald Trump than companies speaking out against anti-democracy laws.

On Fox News Wednesday night Crenshaw claimed these companies are “venturing into territory that they don’t understand, that they that they don’t know that they know nothing about.”

These companies, from Major League Baseball to Delta to Coca Cola, and more, are denouncing voter suppression, and they have very large legal teams to help them understand these laws.

“In an attempt to what – this is what I call the phenomenon that that’s going on, it’s it’s progressive fascism, because what is fascism?” Crenshaw asks. “Well, it’s the it’s the it’s the regimentation of the economy, of society, and it’s the forced suppression of of your opposition. That’s what’s happening right now. The Democrats have successfully captivated the institutions, you know, pop culture, Hollywood, our education institutions and now our corporations into their own woke agenda,” Crenshaw charges.

“This is fascism, right, and they use cancel culture as a tool to impose their fascism on us, and so they’re always using this in these anti this ‘Anti Fascist’ labeling against the right, but they’re the ones who actually engage in the tactics and it’s time we expose that. That’s really what’s happening here and we should see it for what it is.”

Many disagree with Crenshaw’s claims, and mocked his lack of understanding and ignorance about society and the right – and the duty – these companies have to criticize unjust laws.

Continue Reading

NOPE NOPE NOPE

NBC White House Correspondent Says Gun Safety and Voting Rights Are ‘Far-Left Issues’

Published

1 month ago

on

March 24, 2021

By

NBC White House correspondent Shannon Pettypiece this week asserted that gun safety reform and voting rights are “far-left issues.”

Pettypiece made the remark during a discussion on MSNBC about Democrats’ efforts to move voting rights legislation forward.

According to the reporter, White House officials are “spending a fair amount of time on outreach to Joe Manchin.”

“What’s an issue that a moderate Democrat like Joe Manchin would like? Infrastructure,” she observed. “So, you know, the White House is not moving hard into these far-left issues.”

“Certainly, they say they support the Voting Rights Act,” Pettypiece continued. “Certainly they say they would like to see gun reform legislation but are they heavily engaging to get those items next on Congress’s agenda? Not necessarily at this point.”

“It seems from what I’m told that President Biden’s instincts might be closer to to Joe Manchin’s than they are other members in the Democratic Party at this point,” she added.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.

 

Continue Reading

NOPE NOPE NOPE

Grassley Attacks LGBTQ Equality Act: ‘My Guide Is From the Bible’ – This Bill Would ‘Fundamentally Manipulate’ Society

Published

1 month ago

on

March 17, 2021

By

Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-IA) denounced the LGBTQ Equality Act during his opening remarks, making numerous false and inflammatory remarks during Wednesday’s hearing on the legislation that in various forms has been filed in nearly every Congress since the 1970’s.

Grassley, an elder statesman who serves as the President pro tempore emeritus of the United States Senate, wasted no time attacking the bill, saying it would “fundamentally manipulate how our society deals with subjects of sex, gender and faith.”

He also said he “strongly suspects” the legislation “would dictate what women, schools, churches, and doctors must believe.”

During his remarks he also pointedly referred to transgender girls as “biological men.” While promoting anti-trans talking point he mentioned a cisgender teenaged girl student athlete who “has been forced to compete against biological men.”

Sen. Grassley concluded the Equality Act is unnecessary, saying that other laws can be constructed if necessary, but he thinks everyone should treat everyone with respect, and follow the teachings of the Bible.

“Now we all agree that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of race, sex, gender identity, religion, politics, and probably a lot of other categories that you can name,” Grassley told the committee. “We’re all human beings and need to treat each other with kindness and compassion. And for some of you it may be sentimental for me to say that my guide is from the Bible, love God, that first law. The second law, love your neighbor as yourself. I question whether that is what this bill truly does. I strongly suspect that it actually would dictate what women, girls, schools, churches, doctors, and others must believe.”

Watch this short clip of as portion of Sen. Grassley’s remarks:

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.