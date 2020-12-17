News
Meet the Congressman With a Decades-Long History of Questionable Acts Who Just Called for Joe Biden to Be Prosecuted
Meet U.S. Congressman Ken Buck, a Republican of Colorado. Buck on Thursday called for President-elect Joe Biden to be prosecuted for supposed crimes after he leaves office.
Biden is not under investigation nor is there any proof he has committed any crimes, but that didn’t stop Buck from making the accusation on live national television.
“The American people are fed up with corruption in Washington, D.C.,” Buck told Fox News. “I think they’re fed up with people selling their office for personal gain, and thats exactly what it appears President-elect Biden did.”
Again, there is zero proof to support that charge.
“If he didn’t do it, we need to have a special counsel to clear the air,” he added, echoing reports that President Donald Trump wants to install one before he leaves office.
Buck, who has a long and disturbing history of ethical and legal missteps, went on to claim, falsely, that Special Counsel Robert Mueller “cleared” President Trump.
“If President-elect Biden is cleared, so be it. If he’s not cleared, we need to proceed with criminal charges against Hunter Biden, and if necessary against Joe Biden when he leaves office.”
Earlier this week Buck spun a false tale on Fox News radio, concluding, “I think that Joe Biden is going to be subject to blackmail if we don’t get to the bottom of this. And so if he does become president, I think it’s very important that we have an independent counsel looking into this.”
.@RepKenBuck is on Fox News talking about prosecuting Joe Biden when he leaves office pic.twitter.com/NlvMmB5lqS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2020
Again, zero evidence of any criminal or even unethical conduct by President-elect Joe Biden.
But there is plenty of evidence of inappropriate, questionable, and disturbing behavior from Ken Buck.
Congressman Buck, who for reasons unknown is also the head of the Colorado Republican Party, was one of 126 Republican members of Congress who signed on to the Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to disenfranchise voters in four states that went for Joe Biden. The frivolous lawsuit did not call for the votes in states that went to Donald Trump to be voided.
Buck may not have much of a national profile but local Colorado newspapers have found plenty about him to report.
In May The Denver Post reported Rep. Buck “pressured a local party official to submit incorrect election results to set the primary ballot for a state Senate seat.”
That party official, a local GOP chairman, blasted Buck’s actions, saying he tried to force him to commit a crime: “To say it’s damning is an understatement.”
“You’ve got a sitting congressman, a sitting state party chair,” he said, referring to Buck, “who is trying to bully a volunteer — I’m a volunteer; I don’t get paid for this — into committing a crime,” Eli Bremer told The Post.
Also in May The Denver Post reported that the “Weld County GOP chairman has filed a complaint with the local district attorney and the Secretary of State’s Office accusing an aide to Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck and three others of election fraud and corruption.”
“It’s the second accusation of election irregularities to touch Buck,” the Post noted.
Meanwhile, in other instances of disturbing behavior, back in the 1990’s, Buck was the Chief of the Criminal Division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado. He was forced to take an ethics class after holding a meeting with defense attorneys.
The U.S. Attorney “called Buck’s conversations with defense attorneys a ‘reckless disregard of your obligation to keep client information confidential,’ according to his letter of reprimand,” The Denver Post reported.
That case involved “a pair of Russian immigrant brothers who ran a gun store and pawnshop,” who were “contributors to the Republican Party.” Buck declined to prosecute the case, despite the FBI believing the store was “an easy place to pick up cheap handguns — commonly known as Saturday night specials.”
In the early 2000’s, as the District Attorney for Weld County, Buck was sued by the ACLU after he raided a tax service and took files of 5000 customers. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled his actions were unconstitutional, costing the county $150,000, as The Denver Post reported.
“The fact that his own agenda was more important than his community or the costs to the community shows a lot about his character,” said Rhonda Solis, a Greeley community activist. “He was wrong, and he didn’t like it.”
And in 2006 Buck refused to prosecute a rape case even though “the suspect virtually confessed, according to a police transcript … of a phone call between the victim and suspect,” according to a report in The Colorado Independent.
Image via Facebook
News
‘Amazing Dereliction of Duty’: GOP’s Ron Johnson Bashed for Ignoring Russian Hack to Focus on Bogus Voter Fraud
CNN political analyst David Gregory on Thursday ripped Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for holding hearings on bogus voter fraud conspiracy theories even as he ignored the massive breach of U.S. government agencies by Russian hackers.
National security officials for the past several days have been sounding the alarm about Russian government-sponsored hackers infiltrating multiple U.S. government agencies including the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Treasury.
Despite this, Johnson used his position as the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security this week to conduct hearings looking into purported election irregularities based on legal cases brought by the Trump campaign that have been tossed out of court.
Commenting on this, Gregory said he was stunned to see Johnson not even pretending to care about a massive cyberattack on American infrastructure.
“This is political theater of its worst kind,” Gregory said. “It is just an amazing dereliction of duty. It’s not a serious effort that the Homeland Security Committee is engaged in, and other members of the committee won’t even participate.”
Watch the video below.
News
No Lie: GOP Congressman Who Once Shouted ‘You Lie’ During Obama Address Tests Positive for Coronavirus
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican of South Carolina, has tested positive for coronavirus, just hours after he addressed Congress on Wednesday in a speech praising President Donald Trump for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Earlier this evening I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Wilson said in a statement, as The Daily Beast reports. “Thankfully I feel fine and do not have any symptoms.” He says he is quarantining.
Congressman Wilson is best known for his September, 2009 outburst during a joint session of Congress. As President Barack Obama was speaking about the Affordable Care Act in an effort to get it passed, Wilson shouted “You lie!”
Some members of Congress gasped. It was a breach of congressional decorum and an act of such disrespect that Wilson received a rare reprimand. Some had called for his censure or even ouster.
It is not known if Wilson, who is now 73, was wearing a facemask during his speech Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tightened rules on them.
Here is Wilson’s outburst 11 years ago. Notice how President Obama handled it, and note the look on now-President-elect Joe Biden’s face.
He later says he apologized to President Obama, but excused his own outburst by claiming “my whole life has been built around civility.”
News
Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis Fired as Colorado Prosecutor for Making Too Many Mistakes
President Donald Trump’s attorney Jenna Ellis, who’s working to undo his election loss to Joe Biden, was previously fired as a Colorado prosecutor for making too many mistakes.
Ellis was let go from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office in 2013 for “unsatisfactory performance” and making inexcusable mistakes, according to records obtained by the Colorado Sun.
“The employer noted some cases were being processed that did not adhere to the Victim Rights Act,” says a state labor department document. “There is the appearance in case documentation the claimant did not follow proper protocol for some of the cases she handled.”
Ellis has previously claimed that she was fired for refusing to bring a case to trial that she believed was an unethical prosecution, but the district attorney’s office says she handled traffic cases and other misdemeanors.
She refused to comment on The Sun‘s report, and the Trump campaign issued a statement calling the details of her termination seven years ago a “nonstory from a decade ago.”
Ellis was hired in August 2012 and fired during the first quarter of 2013, and the state labor department later determined that the number of cases where she committed an “irreparable, egregious act” was insignificant compared to her total number of cases and found her eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
Her boss at the time was Ken Buck, then the county prosecutor and now chairman of the Colorado Republican Party and a U.S. representative.
