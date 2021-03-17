NOPE NOPE NOPE
Grassley Attacks LGBTQ Equality Act: ‘My Guide Is From the Bible’ – This Bill Would ‘Fundamentally Manipulate’ Society
Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-IA) denounced the LGBTQ Equality Act during his opening remarks, making numerous false and inflammatory remarks during Wednesday’s hearing on the legislation that in various forms has been filed in nearly every Congress since the 1970’s.
Grassley, an elder statesman who serves as the President pro tempore emeritus of the United States Senate, wasted no time attacking the bill, saying it would “fundamentally manipulate how our society deals with subjects of sex, gender and faith.”
He also said he “strongly suspects” the legislation “would dictate what women, schools, churches, and doctors must believe.”
During his remarks he also pointedly referred to transgender girls as “biological men.” While promoting anti-trans talking point he mentioned a cisgender teenaged girl student athlete who “has been forced to compete against biological men.”
Sen. Grassley brings up ADF’s Connecticut client Chelsea Mitchell — right-wing media’s favorite (and one of their only) case of trans athletes winning in which much of their fight to stop trans equality is based on pic.twitter.com/rLqk30VBQ2
— Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) March 17, 2021
Sen. Grassley concluded the Equality Act is unnecessary, saying that other laws can be constructed if necessary, but he thinks everyone should treat everyone with respect, and follow the teachings of the Bible.
“Now we all agree that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of race, sex, gender identity, religion, politics, and probably a lot of other categories that you can name,” Grassley told the committee. “We’re all human beings and need to treat each other with kindness and compassion. And for some of you it may be sentimental for me to say that my guide is from the Bible, love God, that first law. The second law, love your neighbor as yourself. I question whether that is what this bill truly does. I strongly suspect that it actually would dictate what women, girls, schools, churches, doctors, and others must believe.”
Watch this short clip of as portion of Sen. Grassley’s remarks:
EQUALITY ACT: Sen. Chuck Grassley expresses opposition to the Equality Act, stating: “My guide is from the Bible – ‘Love God,’ that first law, the second law, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ I question whether that is what this bill truly does.” pic.twitter.com/qOwZWBbofq
— Forbes (@Forbes) March 17, 2021
‘Monumental Imbecile’ Devin Nunes Mocked for Comparing Democrats to Soviet Russia
U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Tuesday compared the Democratic Party to Soviet Russia and the Chinese Communist Party. His comparisons are wildly false.
Soviet Russia, or the USSR, which existed from the early 1920’s to the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, was led for a few years by Vladimir Lenin and then for decades by Joseph Stalin. Stalin was responsible for the deaths of millions.
“The Democrat Party is a socialist party, set up similar to the Chinese Communist Party, or the old Soviet Union or even Russia today where you have a politburo style system,” Nunes said, in his false statement.
Biden is like Stalin. Totally. pic.twitter.com/iCGs9Giz8P
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2021
It did not go well for the California Republican who is closely tied to Trump.
The guy doesn’t have a clue about what he is talking. Mixing the Chinese form of communism with the USSR communism and calling it socialism! I really think he needs to be milked, it’s barn time. https://t.co/BtIlfSJIFe
— Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) March 9, 2021
In Fox-world, when a Democratic president has a cabinet of Senate-confirmed appointees, it’s called a “politburo-style system” https://t.co/RJSgshyW7J
— Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) March 9, 2021
Obviously if the opposition party was setup up like the chinese beavis nunes wouldn’t be allowed on television yapping about it from his prison cell… https://t.co/sRT3oZnaHk
— Bobby this is just soup (@BobbyMiller3) March 9, 2021
Oh man, the U.S. is TOTALLY “set up like the old Soviet Union.” Here’s me waiting in line for bread.
What’s that? Oh, that’s right. This photo was taken last March under Trump. https://t.co/erehnMepfZ pic.twitter.com/6ASq1aWkX9
— Fuzz Martin (@FuzzMartin) March 9, 2021
Hey look! Nunes is still a moron! https://t.co/x8IaECGRue
— BeAShoe ? GET THE VACCINE!? (@BeAShoe) March 9, 2021
Ok, one more time, for the folks who slept through social studies…
SOCIALISM AND COMMUNISM ARE NOT THE SAME THING!!!!! https://t.co/V5v85oVAcJ
— Michael Peckerar (@michaelpeckerar) March 9, 2021
.@DevinNunes is a monumental imbecile. https://t.co/p3xi8ZZbez
— Denis P. Gorman (@DenisGorman) March 9, 2021
Sinema Slammed After Spokesperson Says It’s Sexist to Discuss Her ‘Thumbs Down’ Vote Against $15 Minimum Wage
Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on Friday offered up a dramatic “thumbs down” vote on increasing the minimum wage to $15, which NCRM and other news outlets reported. While she was one of eight Democrats to vote against the legislation, she was the only one to mimic the late Republican Senator John McCain, also of Arizona, who famously stopped Republicans from killing ObamaCare.
Sinema was also the only one to bring cake to the Senate floor, giving her critics ample ammunition to compare her to Marie Antoinette.
But now Senator Sinema is fighting back.
According to HuffPost, Sinema’s spokesperson says it’s sexist to discuss her thumbs down act.
“Sinema’s office responded to a question about the gesture by making the absurd claim that the inquiry is sexist,” the news outlet’s Sara Boboltz reports. “‘Commentary about a female senator’s body language, clothing, or physical demeanor does not belong in a serious media outlet,’ Hannah Hurley, a spokesperson for Sinema, told HuffPost.”
Related: ‘Marie Antoinette’ Trends After Video of Sen. Sinema Giving Thumbs Down to $15 Minimum Wage Vote Goes Viral
On social media news of the “sexist” claim spread quickly, and did not go over well. Some responses:
They want everyone arguing about whether it’s sexist to criticize Sinema’s thumbs down and not focusing on why ALL of these assholes, and by extension the entire Democratic Party, belong in a garbage disposal. https://t.co/oSbpWeEG8M
— the good niko (@NikolasRage) March 6, 2021
Sen. Sinema really trying to say people are sexist for critiquing her thumbs down is the biggest white woman energy right now.
She is privileged. The VAST majority of those making below $15 are brown and Black women. Her enthusiasm to keep people oppressed SHOULD be critiqued.
— Kate Sánchez? ? SXSW2021 (@OhMyMithrandir) March 6, 2021
Hi @kyrstensinema the tipped minimum wage is sexist. You just voted against ending the tipped minimum wage with huge thumbs down. Care to comment? https://t.co/10FkTdozXc
— melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) March 6, 2021
It’s not sexist. @SenBooker is my Senator. If he ever did that on a thumbs up or down vote I’d say the same thing. @kyrstensinema is regretting being sassy for herself, the cameras, or both. She created this moment.
— Talan (@TalanTweets) March 6, 2021
looking for suggestions: anyone know how to dunk on the disproportionate number of women and woc minimum wage workers without being sexist? i guess this whole thumbs down thing has been poorly received. thx, office of sen. sinema https://t.co/Aokh87BwDv https://t.co/8q4t35cfaG
— dino (@dinokadich) March 6, 2021
Criticizing Sinema for gleefully giving a minimum wage hike a thumbs down = not sexist https://t.co/VodHBV7e37
— Gracie Raw (@Gracie_Raw) March 6, 2021
Is it sexist if a woman thinks her little thumbs down dance was sickening? Asking for all the female minimum wage earners Sinema fucked over today.
— Nik (@nycnash) March 6, 2021
Mike Lindell: I Have Another Documentary That Will Convince SCOTUS Trump’s Election Loss Was ‘Attack on Our Country’
In February, right-wing conspiracy theorist and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell announced that he would be releasing “the most important documentary” in history, claiming that it would prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump. When Lindell released his documentary, it consisted almost entirely of him interviewing fellow voter-fraud conspiracy theorists as they made the same baseless allegations they had been making for months.
In the wake of this “documentary,” Lindell was sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion because of the false claims he had repeatedly made about the company and its voting machines. But Lindell remains undaunted, as he appeared on The Victory Channel’s “Flashpoint” program Thursday night where he announced the forthcoming release of a new “documentary” along with a new lawsuit that he predicted will finally prompt the Supreme Court to take up the issue, resulting in a 9-0 ruling that the election was stolen from Trump.
“There are great things coming,” Lindell declared. “Within the next 10 days or so, there’s going to be a platform I’m putting out that’s going to be the focal point where everyone can go out and there’s they can’t stop [us, like they do on] YouTube and all this stuff. What we’re gonna do, we’re gonna put out evidence every single day, more and more. The stuff that’s going on right now, you guys cannot believe it.” ?(Following the January 6 insurrection, a number of hard-right social media personalities were banished from platforms, including YouTube and Twitter.)
“As we build this up, and all this other evidence is showing, I’m going to come out with another documentary showing all the foreign interference,” he continued. “Everybody’s gonna know about this, in spite of the media. We’re bringing it up, we got the case, it’s almost ready, and when we bring it in five, six weeks before the Supreme Court; now let me tell you, by the time it gets there, everyone’s gonna see, everyone’s gonna know it, including all nine of them justices. This time they’ll have already seen the evidence, they’re gonna have to accept this. And I’m telling you, it’s going to be a 9-0 vote going, ‘Wow, this was an attack on our country by foreign actors and domestic.’ And I don’t know what they do after that—I’ve said that in my movie—but I will tell you this: They will do something. They have to.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
