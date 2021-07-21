Connect with us

Jim Jordan Blames Democrats for 1/6 Insurrection After Pelosi Boots Him: They ‘Normalized Anarchy’

Published

on

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) attacked nearly half of American adults Wednesday, falsely claiming Democrats “normalized anarchy,” after Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to allow him on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Jordan suggested because Democrats supported the Black Lives Matter protests against police killing of unarmed Black people, Trump supporters had every right to break federal laws, damage federal property, attempt to overturn an election, and threaten the lives of duly-elected House and Senate representatives, and the vice president of the United States.

Jordan insisted the “fundamental question” the January 6 Select Committee should investigate is not who lied to the American people, who incited the insurrection, and the attempted coup – but “why wasn’t there a proper, proper security presence at the capitol that day.”

That is one of many questions that must be answered, but Jordan claims to already have the answer, which is straight out of far right wing extremist social media posts.

“My answer is because what happened all last year,” Jordan said Wednesday at a press conference. “The Democrats normalized anarchy. They normalized rioting and looting and rioters and looters attacks on law enforcement personnel, when rioters and looters destroyed small businesses, what did Democrats did? They went out and raised money to bail them out of jail and they continued to talk about defunding the police,” Jordan said.

Earlier: Pelosi Vetoes Two Republicans From Jan. 6 Committee – McCarthy Immediately Pulls All GOP Reps. in Retaliation

