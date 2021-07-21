NOPE NOPE NOPE
Jim Jordan Blames Democrats for 1/6 Insurrection After Pelosi Boots Him: They ‘Normalized Anarchy’
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) attacked nearly half of American adults Wednesday, falsely claiming Democrats “normalized anarchy,” after Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to allow him on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Jordan suggested because Democrats supported the Black Lives Matter protests against police killing of unarmed Black people, Trump supporters had every right to break federal laws, damage federal property, attempt to overturn an election, and threaten the lives of duly-elected House and Senate representatives, and the vice president of the United States.
Jordan insisted the “fundamental question” the January 6 Select Committee should investigate is not who lied to the American people, who incited the insurrection, and the attempted coup – but “why wasn’t there a proper, proper security presence at the capitol that day.”
That is one of many questions that must be answered, but Jordan claims to already have the answer, which is straight out of far right wing extremist social media posts.
“My answer is because what happened all last year,” Jordan said Wednesday at a press conference. “The Democrats normalized anarchy. They normalized rioting and looting and rioters and looters attacks on law enforcement personnel, when rioters and looters destroyed small businesses, what did Democrats did? They went out and raised money to bail them out of jail and they continued to talk about defunding the police,” Jordan said.
Watch:
Jim Jordan says Jan. 6 happened because “the Democrats normalized anarchy.” pic.twitter.com/xy0zFCsr9m
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 21, 2021
Earlier: Pelosi Vetoes Two Republicans From Jan. 6 Committee – McCarthy Immediately Pulls All GOP Reps. in Retaliation
‘Unhinged’ GOP Congressman Is Claiming Google ‘Absolutely’ Changed Its Algorithm to ‘Move 15 Million Votes’ to Biden
U.S. Rep Ken Buck (R-CO) says Google flipped 15 million votes away from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Buck last year, on tape, as the chair of the Colorado GOP, allegedly tried “pressuring an El Paso County GOP official to falsify election results in the State Senate District 10 race.”
“Google, by the way, changed its algorithm, in May of 2020 to disadvantage Donald Trump and to advantage Joe Biden,” said Buck in a secret recording (below) made by Lauren Windsor, who was posing as a Trump supporter.
“Changed its algorithm. And when you ask them about this, I know people that, that own newspapers and asked them about it. They say, ‘Oh, well it’s just a technical thing we don’t know what the result was we just know that we did that a technical person did this.’ Nonsense. They chose the winner. They can move, the estimates are, they can move 15 million votes, because every time you ask for an article on Donald Trump or every time you Google ‘Donald Trump,’ and people here, obviously Google in a more sophisticated way, but, but people out there. They’re hearing about Donald Trump and they’re wondering, you know, Donald Trump/Hunter Biden?”
“I heard what you said about Google, that they changed the algorithm and penalized President Trump. Can you talk more about that, like, they flipped 15 million votes to Biden?” Windsor asks Buck.
“What I’ve heard from some of the academics on this issue is that by, by changing the algorithm, you can flip 15 million votes, you can influence 15 million people to move one direction or another, in that situation,” Buck claimed.
And claiming that “absolutely happened,” Buck went on to say, “So you talk to people, you know, in conservative publications. And what they’ll tell you is the day after that algorithm went into effect, their readership went down. So if you were looking for something on the Washington Examiner or the Washington Times or the conservative newspapers in this area, you, you would have to go further down you have to go to page two or three, to find the story you were looking for and that’s what that’s what Google did was, by changing their algorithm. And that absolutely happened.”
A similar claim was disputed and debunked last year, including in a libertarian publication. Another similar claim, made by Donald Trump, was debunked by CNN.
Buck, who last year threatened President Joe Biden to “come and take” his AR-15, also went on to reveal the GOP’s intention to focus on attacking transgender children and Critical Race Theory that he expects will help the GOP take back the House next year and use the House to win the presidency in 2024.
“The people are so obsessed with boys playing girls’ sports, and, critical race theory, and all the other things that are going on that we will win the majority and we will hold hearings on this very issue in 2023, and that that happens before the 2024 election.”
Last year NCRM documented some of Buck’s long history of questionable acts.
Watch:
EXCLUSIVE–> GOP Rep Ken Buck: Google changed its algorithm “to disadvantage Donald Trump and to advantage Joe Biden… they chose the winner,” moving an estimated 15 million votes
…Btw, Buck is the ranking member on the committee leading the antitrust fight on Big Tech 😬 pic.twitter.com/oBzCDm39oX
— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 8, 2021
Buck’s remarks attacking Google and suggesting the election is tainted led some to call him “unhinged,” while one noted Harvard Law professor disputes the possibility:
“Unhinged” suggests Ken Buck (R.. CO 4th) was ever hinged. The evidence suggests not. https://t.co/0O5DN9ba4U
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 8, 2021
Caitlyn Jenner’s Campaign Announcement ‘Landed With a Thud’: MSNBC
As Republicans push ahead with their long-shot bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election, former Olympian and transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner filed the paperwork to challenge him as a Republican — but on MSNBC, reporter Scott Cohn noted that her controversial candidacy is already flailing in the water.
“What are folks saying about her candidacy?” asked anchor Alex Witt.
“Well, Alex, we know who’s not saying anything so far. Caitlyn Jenner’s daughters, Kylie and Kendall, have not had any comment. Neither has ex-wife Kris Jenner or any of the Kardashians,” said Cohn. “But there are other indications that the idea of a Gov. Caitlyn Jenner is not taking off. She is presenting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ in her words, and one of the things she thinks she can disrupt is some of the traditional political calculus here in California, running as a socially liberal, fiscal conservative. Well, that, at least in the early going, appears to have landed with a bit of a thud.”
“Equality California is the state’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group,” said Cohn. “They tweeted right away yesterday, ‘Make no mistake, we can’t wait to elect a trans governor of California, but Caitlyn Jenner spent years telling the LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump.’ They say they will take a hard pass. And that may be the least of Caitlyn Jenner’s worries. She broke with President Trump back in 2018, but there’s also just the issue of the demographics in this state. It is deeper and deeper blue every year, and experts point to the recall campaign and the signatures that have come disproportionately from Republican pockets in the state, think Fresno, San Diego, Orange County. They say that as a Republican, Caitlyn Jenner does not have the math on her side.”
Watch below:
Image via Shutterstock
‘Unhinged’: Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw Mocked for Calling Companies Opposing Voter Suppression ‘Fascism’
Republican U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas is getting roundly criticized and mocked after attacking the growing number of major corporations publicly opposing voter suppression laws, like Georgia’s, and calling their statements and actions “fascism.”
Republicans increasingly are tossing around terms like “socialism,” “communism,” “cancel culture,” and “fascism” without using them properly or even, as some on social media charged Crenshaw with, not even knowing what they actually mean.
Dictionary.com defines fascism as “a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.”
Elements of that sound far more like former President Donald Trump than companies speaking out against anti-democracy laws.
On Fox News Wednesday night Crenshaw claimed these companies are “venturing into territory that they don’t understand, that they that they don’t know that they know nothing about.”
These companies, from Major League Baseball to Delta to Coca Cola, and more, are denouncing voter suppression, and they have very large legal teams to help them understand these laws.
“In an attempt to what – this is what I call the phenomenon that that’s going on, it’s it’s progressive fascism, because what is fascism?” Crenshaw asks. “Well, it’s the it’s the it’s the regimentation of the economy, of society, and it’s the forced suppression of of your opposition. That’s what’s happening right now. The Democrats have successfully captivated the institutions, you know, pop culture, Hollywood, our education institutions and now our corporations into their own woke agenda,” Crenshaw charges.
“This is fascism, right, and they use cancel culture as a tool to impose their fascism on us, and so they’re always using this in these anti this ‘Anti Fascist’ labeling against the right, but they’re the ones who actually engage in the tactics and it’s time we expose that. That’s really what’s happening here and we should see it for what it is.”
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw compares corporations criticizing Republicans’ voting restrictions to “fascism.” pic.twitter.com/f9ggouQ8ne
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 8, 2021
Many disagree with Crenshaw’s claims, and mocked his lack of understanding and ignorance about society and the right – and the duty – these companies have to criticize unjust laws.
Everything is fascism to Crenshaw & his ilk – except the actual fascism they share seating with.
— Adam Henry Carrière (@CarriereHenry) April 8, 2021
Dan Crenshaw thinks cancel cultural is fascism. https://t.co/ofp6ckqOOJ
— Jake A Snider, Esq. 🇺🇸🧢 (@JakeASnider1) April 8, 2021
Dan Crenshaw uses the term ‘fascism’ like others within his party use ‘socialism’ and ‘communism’. None of them have a clue what these terms actually mean.
They’re simply angry that the world has evolved past them, leaving them in their bigoted boggy mire. https://t.co/aPff54nrOj
— Bryan 🇺🇸 (@swimmerbr78) April 8, 2021
Does Dan Crenshaw know what fascism is?
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 8, 2021
“My name is Dan Crenshaw, and I don’t know what the word ‘Fascism’ means.”
— Max Burbank (@max_burbank) April 8, 2021
Fascism doesn’t mean what Dan Crenshaw thinks it means. He might want to look up the definition of terms, before he uses them. Fascism is much more akin to the agenda as manifested by the previous guy, and Crenshaw himself. https://t.co/OOrYmpJXhB
— M’Lynn Hartwell 🏳️🌈🎼 (@mlynn_hartwell) April 8, 2021
This is unhinged. https://t.co/3HYYJoOv2E
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 8, 2021
Dan Crenshaw couldn’t pass a 4th grade history class. He thinks his tag words woke, cancel, fascism on his sound bites for FOX News makes his sound cool. It shows his ignorance. He is a disappointment, his state and family are so ashamed. The great state of Texas deserves better.
— Danielle Candela (@DanielleCandela) April 8, 2021
@DanCrenshawTX either doesn’t know what the word fascism means or, more likely, just knows that FoxNews viewers don’t know the definition of fascism. It’s just a buzzword evoking a boogeyman.
Crenshaw also screams “cancel culture” while Trump demands boycotts of US companies.🙄
— Only The Truth (@TantumVero) April 8, 2021
Fascism is a far-right form of government in which most of the country’s power is held by one ruler and nationalism is promoted at all costs…
Who in recent history does that remind you of and how often did Crenshaw support that guy? 🤔 https://t.co/ZagQAR7AOC
— Alexander Marks (@AlexMarksNV) April 8, 2021
Fascism?
Fuck you, Dan Crenshaw. Fascism is limiting the voice of the body politic.
Instead of suppressing the vote…why not earn it? If your policy is costing you votes…maybe you should examine your policy. https://t.co/t7vQz4EtsW
— Legbreaker (@Legbreaker4) April 8, 2021
“Fascism”
Meaning: A political philosophy that exalts nation and often race above the individual. An authoritarian & nationalistic right-wing system of Government.
Poor Rep. Crenshaw seems confused. He thinks the “Democrats” act like Facists.
Bless his heart!#Trump https://t.co/kAXjKOPtav pic.twitter.com/xJXnCSlKfp
— Karen Farber (@Farbeka) April 8, 2021
Republicans pass a law. Private companies don’t like the law, so they speak out against it. Republicans cry “fascism.” https://t.co/xGqxb64GpO
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 8, 2021
