Jim Jordan Blames Democrats for 1/6 Insurrection After Pelosi Boots Him: They ‘Normalized Anarchy’

U.S. Rep Ken Buck (R-CO) says Google flipped 15 million votes away from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Buck last year, on tape, as the chair of the Colorado GOP, allegedly tried “pressuring an El Paso County GOP official to falsify election results in the State Senate District 10 race.”

“Google, by the way, changed its algorithm, in May of 2020 to disadvantage Donald Trump and to advantage Joe Biden,” said Buck in a secret recording (below) made by Lauren Windsor, who was posing as a Trump supporter.

“Changed its algorithm. And when you ask them about this, I know people that, that own newspapers and asked them about it. They say, ‘Oh, well it’s just a technical thing we don’t know what the result was we just know that we did that a technical person did this.’ Nonsense. They chose the winner. They can move, the estimates are, they can move 15 million votes, because every time you ask for an article on Donald Trump or every time you Google ‘Donald Trump,’ and people here, obviously Google in a more sophisticated way, but, but people out there. They’re hearing about Donald Trump and they’re wondering, you know, Donald Trump/Hunter Biden?”

“I heard what you said about Google, that they changed the algorithm and penalized President Trump. Can you talk more about that, like, they flipped 15 million votes to Biden?” Windsor asks Buck.

“What I’ve heard from some of the academics on this issue is that by, by changing the algorithm, you can flip 15 million votes, you can influence 15 million people to move one direction or another, in that situation,” Buck claimed.

And claiming that “absolutely happened,” Buck went on to say, “So you talk to people, you know, in conservative publications. And what they’ll tell you is the day after that algorithm went into effect, their readership went down. So if you were looking for something on the Washington Examiner or the Washington Times or the conservative newspapers in this area, you, you would have to go further down you have to go to page two or three, to find the story you were looking for and that’s what that’s what Google did was, by changing their algorithm. And that absolutely happened.”

A similar claim was disputed and debunked last year, including in a libertarian publication. Another similar claim, made by Donald Trump, was debunked by CNN.

Buck, who last year threatened President Joe Biden to “come and take” his AR-15, also went on to reveal the GOP’s intention to focus on attacking transgender children and Critical Race Theory that he expects will help the GOP take back the House next year and use the House to win the presidency in 2024.

“The people are so obsessed with boys playing girls’ sports, and, critical race theory, and all the other things that are going on that we will win the majority and we will hold hearings on this very issue in 2023, and that that happens before the 2024 election.”

Last year NCRM documented some of Buck’s long history of questionable acts.

EXCLUSIVE–> GOP Rep Ken Buck: Google changed its algorithm “to disadvantage Donald Trump and to advantage Joe Biden… they chose the winner,” moving an estimated 15 million votes …Btw, Buck is the ranking member on the committee leading the antitrust fight on Big Tech 😬 pic.twitter.com/oBzCDm39oX — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 8, 2021

Buck’s remarks attacking Google and suggesting the election is tainted led some to call him “unhinged,” while one noted Harvard Law professor disputes the possibility: