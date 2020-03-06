‘Where Is Secret Service?!’: ‘Unhinged’ GOPer Blasted After Daring Biden and Beto to ‘Come and Take’ His AR-15

Republican U.S. Congressman Ken Buck of Colorado is being attacked and mocked online after daring former Vice President Joe Biden and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke to try to take his assault weapon.

“I have a message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s in America, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C., and start with this one?” Buck threatened.

“Come and take it,” he added, as he removed a shiny, American flag-emblazoned AR-15 from his congressional office wall, swung it past the camera while cocking it, then holding it in his hands.

Buck made his hyperbolic and apparently threatening remarks in a video he posted to Twitter on Friday, just two days after being one of only two lawmakers who voted “no” on the House’s $8.3 billion coronavirus bill.

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

It appears the Colorado Republican lawmaker is in violation of the law.

“Pursuant to the United States and District of Columbia Criminal Codes, firearms, dangerous weapons, explosives, or incendiary devices are prohibited on U.S. Capitol Grounds,” according to the United States Capitol Police.

Issues of law aside, many social media users were clearly angered and outraged, ands many apparently saw it as a threat to the two Democrats.

