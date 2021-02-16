AYKM?
‘Russian’ Sen. Ron Johnson Hammered for ‘Pants on Fire’ Lie January 6 Capitol Coup Wasn’t ‘Armed Insurrection’
Embattled Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a die-hard Trump supporter, is under attack after claiming the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol wasn’t an “armed insurrection.”
“This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” Senator Johnson told far right wing host Jay Weber on WISN, as The Washington Post reports. “When you hear the word ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask: How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?”
“If that was a planned armed insurrection, man, you had really a bunch of idiots,” Johnson added.
If you missed it this weekend, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said this about the 1/6 Capitol Insurrection:
"This didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me. I mean, armed — when you think hear armed, don't you think of firearms?" pic.twitter.com/pZuJnpeKzg
— The Recount (@therecount) February 16, 2021
Up until just weeks ago Johnson was the Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, meaning more than most in the Senate he had unique access to those with direct knowledge of what occurred during the January 6 insurrection. In other words, he could have – and should have – checked.
Johnson, as many have noted since his remarks over the weekend, had access to Google.
Politifact quickly rated his claim “Pants on Fire,” and noted that not only were there many guns, but other weapons, including “explosive,” along with “knives, brass knuckles a stun gun and other weapons.”
“By afternoon, the officers in the Capitol were in a fight for their lives and for the seat of American government,” CNN reported January 19, about the day of the insurrection, in an article that uses some form of the word “gun” ten times. “They were left to their own devices, outgunned, without adequate protective equipment, unaware of backup, enclosed by people, many with weapons, attempting to take over the government.”
“One officer said he wouldn’t have begrudged any officer for firing their gun, but they were outgunned. ‘I got 16 bullets in my handgun, 28 in my long gun. Then what?’ he said.”
“At that point, I wasn’t looking for arms. But there were arrests with guns, a cooler of Molotov (cocktails was) found. We recovered 9 or 10 guns, found or taken off people. Guarantee so many more had ’em,” he said. “You don’t want to start a gunfight and have a bloodbath. We wouldn’t have won.”
Five days earlier The Washington Post offered this quote from Metro D.C. Police officer Daniel Hodges:
“I didn’t want to be the guy who starts shooting, because I knew they had guns — we had been seizing guns all day,” he said. “And the only reason I could think of that they weren’t shooting us was they were waiting for us to shoot first. And if it became a firefight between a couple hundred officers and a couple thousand demonstrators, we would have lost.”
Johnson was quickly hammered for his obvious falsehood:
"This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection. How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?” Wisconsin’s @SenRonJohnson.
Police recovered a dozen guns and enough live ammunition to shoot every member of Congress five times. https://t.co/SGRobpksll
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 16, 2021
This guy is an embarrassment to my state. Let's defeat him in 2022.https://t.co/BZrFFJ1i8I
— Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) February 16, 2021
Hard to believe there are Senators as intentionally stupid as Ron Johnson, who says January 6th "didn't seem like an armed insurrection" to him.
Tell that to the mourning families, Russian Ron.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 16, 2021
What planet does this person live on https://t.co/z1SJlYhJvJ
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 16, 2021
It was hard to tell with all the guns, knives, tazers and clubs. https://t.co/r5Rkj51HG3
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 16, 2021
What character trait best defines Senator Ron Johnson after he claimed the insurrectionists weren't armed.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 16, 2021
Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
So, I guess all those people with clubs, bats, hockey sticks, shields, and flag poles to beat people with was just the fukin' welcoming committee, Ron? Fuk off Nazi Boy.https://t.co/C328ntrNGj pic.twitter.com/9iDjmbXSmf
— 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) February 16, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AYKM?
Reporter Roasted for Trying to Equate January 6 Insurrection Terrorists With ‘Antifa’ in White House Press Briefing
A reporter attending Friday’s White House press briefing has earned national scorn after trying to equate the domestic terrorists and insurrectionists who engaged in the January 6 attempted coup that led to more than five deaths and caused about 150 Capitol Police to be injured, with the loosely organized anti-fascism movement known as Antifa.
“I think a lot of people want to know how does this administration define the term ‘domestic terrorist’?” the reporter, whose identity is currently unknown, asked.
“In what way?” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki generously and patiently asked.
“Does that include Antifa? Specifically, what, how do you set those parameters for domestic terrorists especially as we see, you know a lot of focus on the January 6, maybe not as much focus on some of the extremism and violence in the north, the Northwest,” she sputtered.
“Well, I’ve answered a version of this question a couple times before,” Psaki replied, gently encouraging the fledgling reporter to do her homework before entering the hallowed room, “but I know everybody’s not in the briefing room every day. The reason we have the [domestic violent extremism] review – which is not a political review – but is a review done by our national security team, something tasked again to take a review of domestic violent extremism, will cover incidents, across the board.”
Many responded on social media, few were as gracious as the press secretary.
WhY wOn’T JoE bIdEn CaLl AnTiFa “tErRoRiSts” pic.twitter.com/QXht2jCRZo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2021
Antifa are literally a bunch of loosely organized groups of anti-fascists who show up when neo-Nazis show up and sometimes physically fight them. But for the right, ANTI-fascist and anti-racist groups are literally the greatest enemy and bogeyman. It’s really quite telling…
— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) February 5, 2021
She doesn’t even know who she after that smack.
— idking (@AnIdiotKing) February 5, 2021
Note to editors: please send better people.
— Voting, masks, testing & tracing matter (@BumphBean) February 5, 2021
Here is the OTHER pendeja. Fucking racist because she’s trying to deflect away from the white Supremacist domestic terrorists with a false equivalency about the mythical “antifa”. https://t.co/lOmJTaGDVt
— DeMarcus Gilliard (@semperdiced) February 5, 2021
Watching the White House briefing and I presume the previous female reporter was from a right wing outlet. It’s remarkable how fixated the right is on “Antifa” (short for “anti-fascists) — and how defensive, even protective they are about white nationalists…
— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) February 5, 2021
😭😭 never seen someone try to make false equivalencies so badly https://t.co/nWRv8MbT5C
— ᥴ᥊ (@ventresstano) February 5, 2021
White House press secretary Jen Psaki very impressively just seemed to hold back a laughing fit after being asked how the admin defines domestic terrorism after Capitol attack — and if that includes “Antifa”.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 5, 2021
Reporters ask about “antifa” which is six stoned college kids in 3 dorms in 2 states who hate nazis. But they never ask about armed Militia who took state houses and tried to kidnap and kill a governor but “last summer” which is code for huge lines of peaceful BLM protesters. https://t.co/TTkj86uLnU
— Rabid Badger (@RabidBadger) February 5, 2021
DEAR GOD. I know that a man did shoot and kill someone in PDX, but “antifa” does not kill people, they are not a violent, terrorist org, unlike fascists. Yes, dumpster fires and graffiti have happened. THAT IS NOT TERRORISM. https://t.co/kLdQ3TlFk7
— AmyD (@amydipa) February 5, 2021
— Connie😷💙🇺🇸 #resist (@blondi777) February 5, 2021
AYKM?
‘Whacko’ Nikki Haley Blasted as ‘Terrorist Sympathizer’ for Defending Trump by Claiming No ‘Basis for Impeachment’
Former President Donald Trump’s former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is being strongly criticized after telling Fox News, “I don’t even think there’s a basis for impeachment.” Trump incited the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol that resulted in five deaths, including the killing of a police officer. At least 134 law enforcement officers were assaulted during the attempted coup. And a majority of voters, 52%, blame Trump for the attack.
But according to Haley, Trump deserves “a break,” and those who support conviction in his Senate trial should instead just “move on.”
Trump’s seditious actions after the election “were not great,” Haley conceded to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Monday night, despite Trump literally lying for months to the American people so much that the vast majority of Republicans falsely think Democrats stole the election.
For the first time in American history, there was not a peaceful transfer of power, and yet Haley say Trump “absolutely” does not deserve to be impeached.
And she is playing the GOP’s hand, attacking Democrats with President Joe Biden’s call for unity.
“Now they’re going to turn around and bring about impeachment yet they say they’re for unity,” she whines, insisting Americans’ demands for accountability in the wake of Trump’s insurrection are “only dividing our country.”
Nikki Haley: I don’t even think there’s a basis for impeachment… Now they’re going to turn around and bring about impeachment yet they say they’re for unity… I mean at some point I mean give the man a break. I mean move on… pic.twitter.com/IqnZrIDIY0
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 26, 2021
Haley was destroyed on social media.
Trump invited people to DC to riot, incited those people to riot, happily watched on his TV as rioters halted Biden’s certification, tweeted love to the rioters as they rioted, and a “this is what you get” message to the victims.
Nikki Haley wants you to give him a break.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 26, 2021
Indeed, no one’s had it tougher than the guy who incited the deadly insurrection.
— Seth Masket (@smotus) January 26, 2021
What kind of whacko says “give the guy a break” after using the sacred & highest office in the land to “find” him over 11,000 votes and when that doesn’t work surround the Capitol with an angry mob of assassins and cop killers to steal it?
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 26, 2021
According to Nikki Haley, Trump’s been “beaten up” continually, by the Dems and the media.This notion of Trump, as an innocent victim and an underdog, excuses his crimes and bigotry. His opposition didn’t invent Trump: they exposed him. He’s not a hurting child, he’s a sociopath
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 26, 2021
Dear Nikki: Bringing a man to justice for inciting an insurrection Isn’t dividing our country. Inciting an insurrection is dividing our country. #ConsequencesForSedition
— John, a super duper very stable genius 🏴🇺🇸 (@jt1anglais) January 26, 2021
A terrorist sympathizer speaks!
— cowboytexas🇺🇸🌊 (@cowboytexas) January 26, 2021
Haley takes a stand on the violent attempt to subvert the presidential election: It was “not great.” https://t.co/oFGwSUOizp
— Philip Bump (@pbump) January 26, 2021
Nikki Haley does not care that a cop was murdered at the Capitol.
Nikki Haley does not care that her colleagues were under attack.
Nikki Haley is a domestic terrorist sympathizer. https://t.co/JD3YHdTIbF
— Captain Jordy (@J_Mei21) January 26, 2021
Man, she is so, so awful. Her overweaning ambition has drained any moral fibre from her. Just embarrassing.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 26, 2021
It’s called treason Nikki.
— Anne Sagebiel (@AnnieSage) January 26, 2021
Let the boy incite one insurrection! I mean, give him a break! https://t.co/4V3SrXQFaW pic.twitter.com/hVCuRJNKWK
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 26, 2021
She is right, though. Treason is “not great.” 😆 She sure is a master of understatement.
— Mike Forsythe (@PalmCoastGus) January 26, 2021
Why can’t we unify around the idea of accountability for elected officials?
Why can’t we unify around the idea that crimes need to be punished?
Why can’t we unify around protecting our democracy from those who would overthrow it?
— (((Charlie Mas))) (@charlie_mas) January 26, 2021
Suddenly the rising chorus of ‘unity’ from Republicans now that they’ve lost power. Laughable people. https://t.co/uL2RAushZj
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 26, 2021
“This is ridiculous. You’re telling me they’re holding trials, at Nuremberg, for former Nazis, even though their Reich no longer exists?” https://t.co/8iMtqygBg7
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) January 26, 2021
Bad news: Nikki Haley, who is angling to be the GOP’s next non-Trump nominee, knows that the GOP base wants to hear that Trump doesn’t deserve to be impeached for inciting an attempted coup
Worse news: Nikki Haley is willing to tell them that https://t.co/f2Z2XXnPff
— Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) January 26, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
AYKM?
‘Just Me, Mike’: Pompeo Unabashedly Kicks Off New Year With Religion-Tinged Tribute to Himself – and His ‘Swagger’
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, long accused of mapping out a 2024 presidential run by using his office for political gain, kicked off the new year with a religion-tinged tribute to himself, and his “swagger,” in a series of tweets.
“My New Year’s Resolution: give the American people the full story about our foreign policy. You may not read it elsewhere,” Pompeo tweeted in the first of more than a dozen tweets from his official U.S. government account.
“We’re so much safer today than four years ago,” tweeted Pompeo, a claim many experts find false. “Over the coming days, I’m going to lay out the mission set, the huge wins, personal stories, and a lot more. Just me, Mike.”
We’re so much safer today than four years ago. Over the coming days, I’m going to lay out the mission set, the huge wins, personal stories, and a lot more. Just me, Mike. pic.twitter.com/zTqEdBhfpz
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2021
The tweets are clearly meant to position him as the next Republican president, while paying homage to President Donald Trump.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2021
This one disturbing tweet sums up Pompeo. He writes: “I’ve tied our foreign policy back to our noble founding.”
The image is from Pompeo’s 2018 swearing in. At the podium is his mentor, Mary Ann Glendon, an anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion author and professor whom he would choose one year later to head his “Commission on Unalienable Rights.”
That commission, he promised, would take a “fresh look” at human rights through the lens of “natural law.” Pompeo, a far right religious extremist who “talks about the rapture,” The New York Times has reported, and says the Bible informs everything he does, sees “natural law” as an opportunity to attack LGBTQ people and issues like abortion.
Pompeo here effectively is saying being anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion is part of America’s “noble founding.”
I’ve tied our foreign policy back to our noble founding. pic.twitter.com/9cnUzBv66Y
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2021
To be clear, Pompeo is telegraphing what a Pompeo presidency would focus on by including this image of Glendon and his talk of “noble founding.” He has long spoken about far right religious concepts, like the rapture, and claimed America is in a battle to advance Christianity.
From The Times:
Mr. Pompeo talks about the rapture. “We will continue to fight these battles,” he said at a “God and Country Rally” in 2015, because there is a “never-ending struggle” until “the rapture.”
“Be part of it,” he said at the meeting, at the Summit church in Wichita, Kan. “Be in the fight.”
At a speech in Cairo, Pompeo described himself as an “evangelical Christian” and said: “In my office, I keep a Bible open on my desk to remind me of God and his word, and the truth.”
Observers found it remarkable that Mr. Pompeo would open a speech in a majority-Muslim country by highlighting his Christianity. And some critics have pointed out that Mr. Pompeo, before becoming secretary, made us-versus-them statements about Christians and Muslims while talking about terrorism and war.
Pompeo appears to be continuing his tweets, but for now the last two highlight what he calls his “swagger.”
Swagger (def.): To represent America with pride, humility, and professionalism. We’ve done it. #Swagger pic.twitter.com/HleT4b4nif
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2021
UPDATE: 5:52 PM ET –
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance:
Pretty bold to use taxpayer dollars to host dinners in the State Dept, during a pandemic, & now his official Sec'y of State Twitter account to launch his post-Trump political career. How must Mike Pence feel? https://t.co/Ahk5jCtITU
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 1, 2021
Related: Hundreds of Orgs, Political and Religious Leaders Demand Pompeo Abolish His Anti-LGBTQ ‘Commission on Unalienable Rights’
Trending
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Ex-Prosecutor Delivers Bad News to Trump About His Reported ‘Pocket Self-Pardon’
- CRIME3 days ago
Trump Fears He’ll Be Hit With Criminal Charges for Inciting Insurrection: Report
- News1 day ago
‘Stop the Steal’: Trump Defense Attorney Mocked After Appearing to ‘Pocket’ Coasters From Impeachment Trial (Video)
- GOING SOMEWHERE?1 day ago
McConnell Moves to Ensure He Is Not Replaced by a Democrat if He Leaves Office Early
- News2 days ago
Mike Pence Slammed by House Impeachment Manager for Pulling a Disappearing Act During Trump Trial
- AMERICAN IDIOTS20 hours ago
‘Governed by the Stupid’: Texas Blasted for GOP’s ‘Typical Yee-Haw Thinking’ After 2 Million Lose Power in Snowstorm
- News1 day ago
Watch: Brian Sims Announces Run for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania – ‘We Need Adults in the Room’
- NOPE1 day ago
Meghan McCain Slammed for Suggesting Barbed Wire Fences Were Put Up Around Congress Because of Impeachment