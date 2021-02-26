AYKM?
Cruz Flayed for Mocking AOC for Fearing for Her Life – After She Raised $5 Million for Texas Storm Victims
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) delivered what many are calling “unhinged” remarks at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday.
During his speech he once again appeared to try to incite an insurrection, attacked President Joe Biden, screamed for over a minute, closed his speech by yelling at the top of his lungs, “Freedom!” and mocked U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who raised over $5 million for Texas storm victims – Cruz’s constituents who literally struggled to stay alive in sub-freezing temperates for days without power or water while he vacationed in Cancun.
Cruz name-checked William Wallace, who was portrayed by Mel Gibson in the film “Braveheart.” Wallace was a leader in the First War of Scottish Independence, and was put to death for treason. Gibson’s character been described as a “nationalist guerrilla leader” in the film, so it’s unclear why Cruz would be promoting him, given America faced an attempted coup last month.
“There is a natural pendulum to politics and the country will come back to sanity and mark my words, 2022 is going to be a fantastic election year, and so is 2024, as we stand together and defend liberty, defend the Constitution, defend the Bill of Rights of every American. In the immortal words of William Wallace, ‘Freedom!’” Cruz screamed.
But before he got to that point, Cruz mocked Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.
Republican Tim Miller, who worked with Republicans Voting Against Trump and appears frequently on MSNBC, put it this way:
First CPAC mention of the domestic terrorist attack on the capitol comes from Ted Cruz.
He makes fun of AOC for being scared.
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 26, 2021
CNN’s Jake Tapper weighed in:
“AOC is telling us she was murdered,” Cruz “jokes” to the CPAC crowd
This was 3 days after saying people shouldn’t “be assholes” (a reference to alleged friends sharing texts w reporters about Cruz family going to Cancun during the deadly storm in Texas)….
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 26, 2021
Democrats “control the White House,” and “they control every executive branch, where they control both houses of Congress,” Cruz screeched. “Bernie is wearing mittens. AOC is telling us she was ‘murdered,'” he says, mocking her for accusing him of almost having her murdered because he helped to incite the insurrection.
“And the media, desperately, desperately, desperately wants to see a republican Civil War. Liberty is under assault and what are we gonna do? I’ll tell you. We will fight. Liberty,” he says, once again appearing to push for insurrection.
Watch:
Ted Cruz made fun of @AOC for being scared during the Capitol attack that he helped to incite. #CPAC pic.twitter.com/bspJ9Ndjpo
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 26, 2021
Here’s how people are responding:
NARRATOR: “@AOC raised over $5,000,000 to help the people in @tedcruz‘s state without power, food, and/or water, the same people Ted Cruz had blithely abandoned to lollygag by the pool at a foreign, luxury resort.” #BadStandupRoutines https://t.co/Wyahstsi9U
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 26, 2021
AOC raised $5M for Texas winter storm relief. She is a congresswoman from New York. Cruz left town. He should keep his pie hole closed. https://t.co/keOwfp46UA
— Lloyd Andrews (@Thunderballs2) February 26, 2021
@tedcruz
Cruz…You find what you said about AOC and Bernie funny?. You a low down, dirty, nasty, foul, and vile. It is people like you who should be put out of office. That is the White Supremacy in you. Dont worry, Democrats will continue to prevail before and after you.
— Kenneth Stanback (@StanbackKenneth) February 26, 2021
Honestly, no one listens to Ted Cruz. He has zero integrity, so we just consider the source. AOC has my thanks.
— Lyn Rising 🌊💙🖤🌊 (@LynStrange) February 26, 2021
Cruz hides his failure as a human by making fun or insulting others. Bottom line: he left the people of Texas to freeze and AOC raised millions to help them.
— Esther Fusco (@fusco_esther) February 26, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AYKM?
‘Russian’ Sen. Ron Johnson Hammered for ‘Pants on Fire’ Lie January 6 Capitol Coup Wasn’t ‘Armed Insurrection’
Embattled Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a die-hard Trump supporter, is under attack after claiming the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol wasn’t an “armed insurrection.”
“This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” Senator Johnson told far right wing host Jay Weber on WISN, as The Washington Post reports. “When you hear the word ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask: How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?”
“If that was a planned armed insurrection, man, you had really a bunch of idiots,” Johnson added.
If you missed it this weekend, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said this about the 1/6 Capitol Insurrection:
"This didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me. I mean, armed — when you think hear armed, don't you think of firearms?" pic.twitter.com/pZuJnpeKzg
— The Recount (@therecount) February 16, 2021
Up until just weeks ago Johnson was the Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, meaning more than most in the Senate he had unique access to those with direct knowledge of what occurred during the January 6 insurrection. In other words, he could have – and should have – checked.
Johnson, as many have noted since his remarks over the weekend, had access to Google.
Politifact quickly rated his claim “Pants on Fire,” and noted that not only were there many guns, but other weapons, including “explosive,” along with “knives, brass knuckles a stun gun and other weapons.”
“By afternoon, the officers in the Capitol were in a fight for their lives and for the seat of American government,” CNN reported January 19, about the day of the insurrection, in an article that uses some form of the word “gun” ten times. “They were left to their own devices, outgunned, without adequate protective equipment, unaware of backup, enclosed by people, many with weapons, attempting to take over the government.”
“One officer said he wouldn’t have begrudged any officer for firing their gun, but they were outgunned. ‘I got 16 bullets in my handgun, 28 in my long gun. Then what?’ he said.”
“At that point, I wasn’t looking for arms. But there were arrests with guns, a cooler of Molotov (cocktails was) found. We recovered 9 or 10 guns, found or taken off people. Guarantee so many more had ’em,” he said. “You don’t want to start a gunfight and have a bloodbath. We wouldn’t have won.”
Five days earlier The Washington Post offered this quote from Metro D.C. Police officer Daniel Hodges:
“I didn’t want to be the guy who starts shooting, because I knew they had guns — we had been seizing guns all day,” he said. “And the only reason I could think of that they weren’t shooting us was they were waiting for us to shoot first. And if it became a firefight between a couple hundred officers and a couple thousand demonstrators, we would have lost.”
Johnson was quickly hammered for his obvious falsehood:
"This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection. How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?” Wisconsin’s @SenRonJohnson.
Police recovered a dozen guns and enough live ammunition to shoot every member of Congress five times. https://t.co/SGRobpksll
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 16, 2021
This guy is an embarrassment to my state. Let's defeat him in 2022.https://t.co/BZrFFJ1i8I
— Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) February 16, 2021
Hard to believe there are Senators as intentionally stupid as Ron Johnson, who says January 6th "didn't seem like an armed insurrection" to him.
Tell that to the mourning families, Russian Ron.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 16, 2021
What planet does this person live on https://t.co/z1SJlYhJvJ
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 16, 2021
It was hard to tell with all the guns, knives, tazers and clubs. https://t.co/r5Rkj51HG3
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 16, 2021
What character trait best defines Senator Ron Johnson after he claimed the insurrectionists weren't armed.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 16, 2021
Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
So, I guess all those people with clubs, bats, hockey sticks, shields, and flag poles to beat people with was just the fukin' welcoming committee, Ron? Fuk off Nazi Boy.https://t.co/C328ntrNGj pic.twitter.com/9iDjmbXSmf
— 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) February 16, 2021
AYKM?
Reporter Roasted for Trying to Equate January 6 Insurrection Terrorists With ‘Antifa’ in White House Press Briefing
A reporter attending Friday’s White House press briefing has earned national scorn after trying to equate the domestic terrorists and insurrectionists who engaged in the January 6 attempted coup that led to more than five deaths and caused about 150 Capitol Police to be injured, with the loosely organized anti-fascism movement known as Antifa.
“I think a lot of people want to know how does this administration define the term ‘domestic terrorist’?” the reporter, whose identity is currently unknown, asked.
“In what way?” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki generously and patiently asked.
“Does that include Antifa? Specifically, what, how do you set those parameters for domestic terrorists especially as we see, you know a lot of focus on the January 6, maybe not as much focus on some of the extremism and violence in the north, the Northwest,” she sputtered.
“Well, I’ve answered a version of this question a couple times before,” Psaki replied, gently encouraging the fledgling reporter to do her homework before entering the hallowed room, “but I know everybody’s not in the briefing room every day. The reason we have the [domestic violent extremism] review – which is not a political review – but is a review done by our national security team, something tasked again to take a review of domestic violent extremism, will cover incidents, across the board.”
Many responded on social media, few were as gracious as the press secretary.
WhY wOn’T JoE bIdEn CaLl AnTiFa “tErRoRiSts” pic.twitter.com/QXht2jCRZo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2021
Antifa are literally a bunch of loosely organized groups of anti-fascists who show up when neo-Nazis show up and sometimes physically fight them. But for the right, ANTI-fascist and anti-racist groups are literally the greatest enemy and bogeyman. It’s really quite telling…
— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) February 5, 2021
She doesn’t even know who she after that smack.
— idking (@AnIdiotKing) February 5, 2021
Note to editors: please send better people.
— Voting, masks, testing & tracing matter (@BumphBean) February 5, 2021
Here is the OTHER pendeja. Fucking racist because she’s trying to deflect away from the white Supremacist domestic terrorists with a false equivalency about the mythical “antifa”. https://t.co/lOmJTaGDVt
— DeMarcus Gilliard (@semperdiced) February 5, 2021
Watching the White House briefing and I presume the previous female reporter was from a right wing outlet. It’s remarkable how fixated the right is on “Antifa” (short for “anti-fascists) — and how defensive, even protective they are about white nationalists…
— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) February 5, 2021
😭😭 never seen someone try to make false equivalencies so badly https://t.co/nWRv8MbT5C
— ᥴ᥊ (@ventresstano) February 5, 2021
White House press secretary Jen Psaki very impressively just seemed to hold back a laughing fit after being asked how the admin defines domestic terrorism after Capitol attack — and if that includes “Antifa”.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 5, 2021
Reporters ask about “antifa” which is six stoned college kids in 3 dorms in 2 states who hate nazis. But they never ask about armed Militia who took state houses and tried to kidnap and kill a governor but “last summer” which is code for huge lines of peaceful BLM protesters. https://t.co/TTkj86uLnU
— Rabid Badger (@RabidBadger) February 5, 2021
DEAR GOD. I know that a man did shoot and kill someone in PDX, but “antifa” does not kill people, they are not a violent, terrorist org, unlike fascists. Yes, dumpster fires and graffiti have happened. THAT IS NOT TERRORISM. https://t.co/kLdQ3TlFk7
— AmyD (@amydipa) February 5, 2021
— Connie😷💙🇺🇸 #resist (@blondi777) February 5, 2021
AYKM?
‘Whacko’ Nikki Haley Blasted as ‘Terrorist Sympathizer’ for Defending Trump by Claiming No ‘Basis for Impeachment’
Former President Donald Trump’s former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is being strongly criticized after telling Fox News, “I don’t even think there’s a basis for impeachment.” Trump incited the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol that resulted in five deaths, including the killing of a police officer. At least 134 law enforcement officers were assaulted during the attempted coup. And a majority of voters, 52%, blame Trump for the attack.
But according to Haley, Trump deserves “a break,” and those who support conviction in his Senate trial should instead just “move on.”
Trump’s seditious actions after the election “were not great,” Haley conceded to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Monday night, despite Trump literally lying for months to the American people so much that the vast majority of Republicans falsely think Democrats stole the election.
For the first time in American history, there was not a peaceful transfer of power, and yet Haley say Trump “absolutely” does not deserve to be impeached.
And she is playing the GOP’s hand, attacking Democrats with President Joe Biden’s call for unity.
“Now they’re going to turn around and bring about impeachment yet they say they’re for unity,” she whines, insisting Americans’ demands for accountability in the wake of Trump’s insurrection are “only dividing our country.”
Nikki Haley: I don’t even think there’s a basis for impeachment… Now they’re going to turn around and bring about impeachment yet they say they’re for unity… I mean at some point I mean give the man a break. I mean move on… pic.twitter.com/IqnZrIDIY0
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 26, 2021
Haley was destroyed on social media.
Trump invited people to DC to riot, incited those people to riot, happily watched on his TV as rioters halted Biden’s certification, tweeted love to the rioters as they rioted, and a “this is what you get” message to the victims.
Nikki Haley wants you to give him a break.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 26, 2021
Indeed, no one’s had it tougher than the guy who incited the deadly insurrection.
— Seth Masket (@smotus) January 26, 2021
What kind of whacko says “give the guy a break” after using the sacred & highest office in the land to “find” him over 11,000 votes and when that doesn’t work surround the Capitol with an angry mob of assassins and cop killers to steal it?
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 26, 2021
According to Nikki Haley, Trump’s been “beaten up” continually, by the Dems and the media.This notion of Trump, as an innocent victim and an underdog, excuses his crimes and bigotry. His opposition didn’t invent Trump: they exposed him. He’s not a hurting child, he’s a sociopath
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 26, 2021
Dear Nikki: Bringing a man to justice for inciting an insurrection Isn’t dividing our country. Inciting an insurrection is dividing our country. #ConsequencesForSedition
— John, a super duper very stable genius 🏴🇺🇸 (@jt1anglais) January 26, 2021
A terrorist sympathizer speaks!
— cowboytexas🇺🇸🌊 (@cowboytexas) January 26, 2021
Haley takes a stand on the violent attempt to subvert the presidential election: It was “not great.” https://t.co/oFGwSUOizp
— Philip Bump (@pbump) January 26, 2021
Nikki Haley does not care that a cop was murdered at the Capitol.
Nikki Haley does not care that her colleagues were under attack.
Nikki Haley is a domestic terrorist sympathizer. https://t.co/JD3YHdTIbF
— Captain Jordy (@J_Mei21) January 26, 2021
Man, she is so, so awful. Her overweaning ambition has drained any moral fibre from her. Just embarrassing.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 26, 2021
It’s called treason Nikki.
— Anne Sagebiel (@AnnieSage) January 26, 2021
Let the boy incite one insurrection! I mean, give him a break! https://t.co/4V3SrXQFaW pic.twitter.com/hVCuRJNKWK
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 26, 2021
She is right, though. Treason is “not great.” 😆 She sure is a master of understatement.
— Mike Forsythe (@PalmCoastGus) January 26, 2021
Why can’t we unify around the idea of accountability for elected officials?
Why can’t we unify around the idea that crimes need to be punished?
Why can’t we unify around protecting our democracy from those who would overthrow it?
— (((Charlie Mas))) (@charlie_mas) January 26, 2021
Suddenly the rising chorus of ‘unity’ from Republicans now that they’ve lost power. Laughable people. https://t.co/uL2RAushZj
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 26, 2021
“This is ridiculous. You’re telling me they’re holding trials, at Nuremberg, for former Nazis, even though their Reich no longer exists?” https://t.co/8iMtqygBg7
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) January 26, 2021
Bad news: Nikki Haley, who is angling to be the GOP’s next non-Trump nominee, knows that the GOP base wants to hear that Trump doesn’t deserve to be impeached for inciting an attempted coup
Worse news: Nikki Haley is willing to tell them that https://t.co/f2Z2XXnPff
— Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) January 26, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- WHAM!2 days ago
Connolly Destroys Jim Jordan: ‘I Didn’t Vote to Overturn an Election and I Will Not Be Lectured by People Who Did’
- WHAM!2 days ago
AOC Smacks Down QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Over LGBTQ Equality Act
- BYE2 days ago
Biden Moving Quickly to Fire Postmaster General as DeJoy Tells Dems to ‘Get Used To Me’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Religious-Right Christian Nationalist Home-School Activist and Anti-Masker Launches Congressional Bid
- REPUBLICANS ARE ANTI-SCIENCE2 days ago
Watch: Anti-Science GOP Senator Urges Interior Nominee to Delete Tweet Saying ‘Republicans Don’t Believe in Science’
- News2 days ago
Large Increase in Americans Who Now Identify as LGBTQ – Especially Among Gen Z – But Few Republicans
- BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Attack Targeting Dem With Trans Daughter as House Readies LGBTQ Equality Act Vote
- News1 day ago
Right Wingers Outraged Biden Hasn’t Delivered SOTU – Claim It Was Required by Feb. 20 – Capitol Police Issue Warning