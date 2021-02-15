AMERICAN IDIOTS
‘Governed by the Stupid’: Texas Blasted for GOP’s ‘Typical Yee-Haw Thinking’ After 2 Million Lose Power in Snowstorm
The GOP leadership of Texas was slammed on Monday after a winter storm knocked out power across the state.
“The state’s electric grid operator lost control of the power supply Monday morning as 2 million Texas households didn’t have heat or other electric appliances working at home as a massive winter storm delivered freezing temperatures across the state,” the Texas Tribune reported Monday.
“When the state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, began implementing rolling blackouts at 1:25 a.m. Monday, the outages were intended to be implemented on a rolling basis — up to 45 minutes per affected area, according to the ERCOT,” the Tribune explained. “Instead, some Texans in Austin, Houston and other cities were without power into Monday afternoon and all morning since even before ERCOT called for the rolling blackouts. And some companies that deliver electricity to households and businesses have told customers to expect to be without power through at least the end of the day as they work to restore power generating units that went offline during the storm.”
Journalist and Texan Kurt Eichenwald ripped Republicans for the crisis.
“If Texas was on the national grid, our homes wouldn’t be as low as 15 degrees. But no, we had typical yeee-haw thinking we’re better than everyone. Or we could have planned ahead, made sure our wind turbines had cold weather packages – companies like Siemens sell them given how much of our power comes from turbines now frozen,” he wrote.
“Instead, these idiots who think they know more than experts go ‘Yee-haw! Hardy-hardy-har! It’s so cold and the libs say global warming!! Har har. Let’s watch The Bachelor now.’ This would not be anywhere near this bad if, 1. The USA invested money in our power grid. 2. If Texas either got on the national grid, bought cold temperature packages for turbines, or both, and 3. Listened to science,” he explained.
“But as always, we are governed by the stupid who think they’re smart, who think preparation is for wimps, who laugh at science and who are more concerned about lowering taxes than public safety. We’re captive to the dumbest among us. And through the people they vote in, we are rapidly turning into a 3rd world country while cheering how exceptional we are,” he charged.
If Texas was on the national grid, our homes wouldn’t be as low as 15 degrees. But no, we had typical yeee-haw thinking we’re better than everyone. Or we could have planned ahead, made sure our wind turbines had cold weather packages – companies like Siemens sell them…/1
— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 15, 2021
…which has led to polar vortex to come much much further south. Instead, these idiots who think they know more than experts go “Yee-haw! Hardy-hardy-har! It’s so cold and the libs say global warming!! Har har. Let’s watch The Bachelor now.” This would not be anywhere near…3
— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 15, 2021
…preparation is for wimps, who laugh at science and who are more concerned about lowering taxes than public safety. We’re captive to the dumbest among us. And through the people they vote in, we are rapidly turning into a 3d world country while cheering how exceptional we are.
— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 15, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Fox & Friends: Twitter Banning Extremists Like QAnon Is ‘Very Scary’ Because You Can’t Make Decisions ‘Based on Truth’
“Fox & Friends” is defending what it is calling “conservative voices” and “conservative speech” by denouncing Twitter expunging 70,000 accounts tied to extremist groups like QAnon. Friday morning the Fox News morning show declared these extremists peddling often dangerous conspiracy theories and lies about the election are important voices of “truth” in the national conversation, which is false.
“It’s very scary as to how this is going to affect you,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt told viewers, “because they’re trying to shut down voices so that you don’t know the full story, and you can’t make a decision based on truth.”
QAnon conspiracy theorists believe “the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who are plotting against [President] Trump while operating a global child sex-trafficking ring,” The New York Times reports.
“Many of them also believe that, in addition to molesting children, members of this group kill and eat their victims in order to extract a life-extending chemical from their blood.”
That’s just a small portion of what QAnon followers believe.
Earhardt also ginned up fear by telling Fox News viewers that “they’re not going to give contributions, campaign dollars to certain Republicans anymore.”
“They” appears to be the dozens of corporations that have announced they will no longer donate to any of the 147 congressional lawmakers who voted try to overturn the free and fair presidential election last week. And although Earhardt neglects to tell Fox News viewers, a number of companies have also announced they are stopping all political campaign donations for the time being.
Watch:
Ainsley Earhardt on “an extremist group” (maybe QAnon) removed from Twitter: “It’s very scary as to how this is going to affect you, because they’re trying to shut down voices so that you don’t know the full story, and you can’t make a decision based on truth.” pic.twitter.com/awBbfB0bY8
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 15, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Watch: Hundreds of Mostly Maskless Trump Supporters Hug as COVID Truther Brags ‘It’s a Mass-Spreader Event!’
Washington, D.C. has been besieged by MAGAites this week who have traveled from across the country to show their support for President Donald Trump. At one rally on Tuesday, the speaker, a coronavirus truther, directed hundreds of mostly maskless attendees closely-packed together to turn and hug each other.
“I’m going to give everyone three action steps, and we’re going to peace out – I’m going to peace out,” the unknown speaker tells the crowd. He then claims the coronavirus models, tests, and even cases are “fake,” which is false.
“Gee, they’re grabbing your freedoms,” he continues.
Apparently, in an effort to prove his lie, he says, “turn to the person next to you and give them a hug. Someone you don’t know. Go hug somebody. Spread it out. Mass spreader. It’s a mass-spreader event! It’s a mass-spreader event!”
“There you go, hug it out,” he adds.
Attendees were only too happy to comply.
The U.S. has suffered over 360,000 coronavirus deaths, and more than 20 million cases – including more than 190,000 new cases just yesterday.
“I’m going to give everyone three action steps … turn to the person next to you and give them a hug. Someone you don’t know … it’s a mass-spreader event! It’s a mass-spreader event!” pic.twitter.com/NVRN9HdzSl
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Less Than 2 in 10 Trump Voters Are Willing to Even Give Biden a Chance – Far Fewer Believe He Won the Election: Report
Very few Republicans who voted to re-elect Donald Trump believe the president lost the election, and few are willing to give the actual winner, Joe Biden, a chance.
A mere 3% of Trump voters believe Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. Joe Biden, in fact, did beat Donald Trump.
Less than two in 10 Trump voters, just 19%, are willing to give Joe Biden a chance to be a good president, CNBC reports from its new CNBC/Change Research poll of1,203 people who voted for Trump in 2020.
Clearly Trump’s plot to steal the election by sowing massive disinformation will not keep him in the White House, but it is damaging American democracy and creating a massive bloc of Americans who already, falsely, beleive everything is “rigged” against them.
No one should expert Trump to concede, ever.
66%, or two-thirds of Trump supporters, think Trump should never concede.
“As Trump repeatedly loses vote challenges in court as his lawyers fail to prove wrongdoing in the election count, two-thirds of his supporters think he should never concede to Biden,” CNBC reports. “The findings underscore the harm Trump’s unsubstantiated claims have done to confidence in the U.S. electoral system.”
“The findings underscore the harm Trump’s unsubstantiated claims have done to confidence in the U.S. electoral system.”
Image: Shutterstock
Trending
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT1 day ago
Ex-Prosecutor Delivers Bad News to Trump About His Reported ‘Pocket Self-Pardon’
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Fears He’ll Be Hit With Criminal Charges for Inciting Insurrection: Report
- News15 hours ago
‘Stop the Steal’: Trump Defense Attorney Mocked After Appearing to ‘Pocket’ Coasters From Impeachment Trial (Video)
- News2 days ago
Mike Pence Slammed by House Impeachment Manager for Pulling a Disappearing Act During Trump Trial
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Trump Impeachment Attorneys Furious Over Vote to Call Witnesses – Also, Trump Team Has List of 301 Witnesses to Call
- News2 days ago
Trump Acquitted of Incitement of Insurrection – Senate Republicans Lead Not Guilty Vote Despite Massive Evidence
- IMPEACHMENT TRIAL3 days ago
Senate Votes to Allow Witnesses to Be Considered in Trump Impeachment Trial
- News12 hours ago
Watch: Brian Sims Announces Run for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania – ‘We Need Adults in the Room’