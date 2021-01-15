Connect with us

AMERICAN IDIOTS

Fox & Friends: Twitter Banning Extremists Like QAnon Is ‘Very Scary’ Because You Can’t Make Decisions ‘Based on Truth’

Published

on

“Fox & Friends” is defending what it is calling “conservative voices” and “conservative speech” by denouncing Twitter expunging 70,000 accounts tied to extremist groups like QAnon. Friday morning the Fox News morning show declared these extremists peddling often dangerous conspiracy theories and lies about the election are important voices of “truth” in the national conversation, which is false.

“It’s very scary as to how this is going to affect you,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt told viewers, “because they’re trying to shut down voices so that you don’t know the full story, and you can’t make a decision based on truth.”

QAnon conspiracy theorists believe “the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who are plotting against [President] Trump while operating a global child sex-trafficking ring,” The New York Times reports.

“Many of them also believe that, in addition to molesting children, members of this group kill and eat their victims in order to extract a life-extending chemical from their blood.”

That’s just a small portion of what QAnon followers believe.

Earhardt also ginned up fear by telling Fox News viewers that “they’re not going to give contributions, campaign dollars to certain Republicans anymore.”

“They” appears to be the dozens of corporations that have announced they will no longer donate to any of the 147 congressional lawmakers who voted try to overturn the free and fair presidential election last week. And although Earhardt neglects to tell Fox News viewers, a number of companies have also announced they are stopping all political campaign donations for the time being.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

AMERICAN IDIOTS

Watch: Hundreds of Mostly Maskless Trump Supporters Hug as COVID Truther Brags ‘It’s a Mass-Spreader Event!’

Published

1 week ago

on

January 5, 2021

By

Washington, D.C. has been besieged by MAGAites this week who have traveled from across the country to show their support for President Donald Trump. At one rally on Tuesday, the speaker, a coronavirus truther, directed hundreds of mostly maskless attendees closely-packed together to turn and hug each other.

“I’m going to give everyone three action steps, and we’re going to peace out – I’m going to peace out,” the unknown speaker tells the crowd. He then claims the coronavirus models, tests, and even cases are “fake,” which is false.

“Gee, they’re grabbing your freedoms,” he continues.

Apparently, in an effort to prove his lie, he says, “turn to the person next to you and give them a hug. Someone you don’t know. Go hug somebody. Spread it out. Mass spreader. It’s a mass-spreader event! It’s a mass-spreader event!”

“There you go, hug it out,” he adds.

Attendees were only too happy to comply.

The U.S. has suffered over 360,000 coronavirus deaths, and more than 20 million cases – including more than 190,000 new cases just yesterday.

Continue Reading

AMERICAN IDIOTS

Less Than 2 in 10 Trump Voters Are Willing to Even Give Biden a Chance – Far Fewer Believe He Won the Election: Report

Published

2 months ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Very few Republicans who voted to re-elect Donald Trump believe the president lost the election, and few are willing to give the actual winner, Joe Biden, a chance.

A mere 3% of Trump voters believe Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. Joe Biden, in fact, did beat Donald Trump.

Less than two in 10 Trump voters, just 19%, are willing to give Joe Biden a chance to be a good president, CNBC reports from its new CNBC/Change Research poll of1,203 people who voted for Trump in 2020.

Clearly Trump’s plot to steal the election by sowing massive disinformation will not keep him in the White House, but it is damaging American democracy and creating a massive bloc of Americans who already, falsely, beleive everything is “rigged” against them.

No one should expert Trump to concede, ever.

66%, or two-thirds of Trump supporters, think Trump should never concede.

“As Trump repeatedly loses vote challenges in court as his lawyers fail to prove wrongdoing in the election count, two-thirds of his supporters think he should never concede to Biden,” CNBC reports. “The findings underscore the harm Trump’s unsubstantiated claims have done to confidence in the U.S. electoral system.”

“The findings underscore the harm Trump’s unsubstantiated claims have done to confidence in the U.S. electoral system.”

 

Image: Shutterstock

Continue Reading

AMERICAN IDIOTS

‘Great Bathroom Book’: Trump Campaign Mocked After Releasing Affidavits From Poll Watchers Alleging ‘Election Fraud’

Published

2 months ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

‘Right-Wing Media Bubble-Induced Ignorance’

Overnight the Trump campaign released 234 pages of what it says are affidavits from poll watchers who claim to have witnessed election fraud or other forms of alleged interference.

They were quickly panned online.

Here’s a noted national security attorney slamming claims made by Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel:

Reuters DC reporter Brad Heath posted several excerpts of the affidavits as examples, reporting that “it’s mostly allegations that they couldn’t get as close as they wanted to the counting, couldn’t re-enter the room after they left, etc. Pretty standard election stuff.”

But one person claims an affidavit “appears to have been digitally altered after it was written.”

One GOP poll watcher complained that the independent attorneys were “ideologically far-left,” and that whenever a GOP “staffer was removed from the room” by police “most of the entire room would erupt in cheers and laughter.”

Another GOP poll watcher thought that the military should have voted for Trump.

National security attorney, Mark Zaid weighed in, mocking the affidavits:

Some responses:

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.