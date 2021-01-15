AMERICAN IDIOTS
Fox & Friends: Twitter Banning Extremists Like QAnon Is ‘Very Scary’ Because You Can’t Make Decisions ‘Based on Truth’
“Fox & Friends” is defending what it is calling “conservative voices” and “conservative speech” by denouncing Twitter expunging 70,000 accounts tied to extremist groups like QAnon. Friday morning the Fox News morning show declared these extremists peddling often dangerous conspiracy theories and lies about the election are important voices of “truth” in the national conversation, which is false.
“It’s very scary as to how this is going to affect you,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt told viewers, “because they’re trying to shut down voices so that you don’t know the full story, and you can’t make a decision based on truth.”
QAnon conspiracy theorists believe “the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who are plotting against [President] Trump while operating a global child sex-trafficking ring,” The New York Times reports.
“Many of them also believe that, in addition to molesting children, members of this group kill and eat their victims in order to extract a life-extending chemical from their blood.”
That’s just a small portion of what QAnon followers believe.
Earhardt also ginned up fear by telling Fox News viewers that “they’re not going to give contributions, campaign dollars to certain Republicans anymore.”
“They” appears to be the dozens of corporations that have announced they will no longer donate to any of the 147 congressional lawmakers who voted try to overturn the free and fair presidential election last week. And although Earhardt neglects to tell Fox News viewers, a number of companies have also announced they are stopping all political campaign donations for the time being.
Watch:
Ainsley Earhardt on “an extremist group” (maybe QAnon) removed from Twitter: “It’s very scary as to how this is going to affect you, because they’re trying to shut down voices so that you don’t know the full story, and you can’t make a decision based on truth.” pic.twitter.com/awBbfB0bY8
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 15, 2021
Watch: Hundreds of Mostly Maskless Trump Supporters Hug as COVID Truther Brags ‘It’s a Mass-Spreader Event!’
Washington, D.C. has been besieged by MAGAites this week who have traveled from across the country to show their support for President Donald Trump. At one rally on Tuesday, the speaker, a coronavirus truther, directed hundreds of mostly maskless attendees closely-packed together to turn and hug each other.
“I’m going to give everyone three action steps, and we’re going to peace out – I’m going to peace out,” the unknown speaker tells the crowd. He then claims the coronavirus models, tests, and even cases are “fake,” which is false.
“Gee, they’re grabbing your freedoms,” he continues.
Apparently, in an effort to prove his lie, he says, “turn to the person next to you and give them a hug. Someone you don’t know. Go hug somebody. Spread it out. Mass spreader. It’s a mass-spreader event! It’s a mass-spreader event!”
“There you go, hug it out,” he adds.
Attendees were only too happy to comply.
The U.S. has suffered over 360,000 coronavirus deaths, and more than 20 million cases – including more than 190,000 new cases just yesterday.
“I’m going to give everyone three action steps … turn to the person next to you and give them a hug. Someone you don’t know … it’s a mass-spreader event! It’s a mass-spreader event!” pic.twitter.com/NVRN9HdzSl
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Less Than 2 in 10 Trump Voters Are Willing to Even Give Biden a Chance – Far Fewer Believe He Won the Election: Report
Very few Republicans who voted to re-elect Donald Trump believe the president lost the election, and few are willing to give the actual winner, Joe Biden, a chance.
A mere 3% of Trump voters believe Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. Joe Biden, in fact, did beat Donald Trump.
Less than two in 10 Trump voters, just 19%, are willing to give Joe Biden a chance to be a good president, CNBC reports from its new CNBC/Change Research poll of1,203 people who voted for Trump in 2020.
Clearly Trump’s plot to steal the election by sowing massive disinformation will not keep him in the White House, but it is damaging American democracy and creating a massive bloc of Americans who already, falsely, beleive everything is “rigged” against them.
No one should expert Trump to concede, ever.
66%, or two-thirds of Trump supporters, think Trump should never concede.
“As Trump repeatedly loses vote challenges in court as his lawyers fail to prove wrongdoing in the election count, two-thirds of his supporters think he should never concede to Biden,” CNBC reports. “The findings underscore the harm Trump’s unsubstantiated claims have done to confidence in the U.S. electoral system.”
“The findings underscore the harm Trump’s unsubstantiated claims have done to confidence in the U.S. electoral system.”
Image: Shutterstock
AMERICAN IDIOTS
‘Great Bathroom Book’: Trump Campaign Mocked After Releasing Affidavits From Poll Watchers Alleging ‘Election Fraud’
‘Right-Wing Media Bubble-Induced Ignorance’
Overnight the Trump campaign released 234 pages of what it says are affidavits from poll watchers who claim to have witnessed election fraud or other forms of alleged interference.
They were quickly panned online.
Here’s a noted national security attorney slamming claims made by Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel:
Surprising no one, these affidavits turned out to be a whole lot of nothing. Claims they weren’t allowed to be as close to the counters as they wanted, confusion about rescanning ballots, “liberal bias”, etc. https://t.co/T2MKVjAJyp
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 11, 2020
Reuters DC reporter Brad Heath posted several excerpts of the affidavits as examples, reporting that “it’s mostly allegations that they couldn’t get as close as they wanted to the counting, couldn’t re-enter the room after they left, etc. Pretty standard election stuff.”
But one person claims an affidavit “appears to have been digitally altered after it was written.”
That hand-written statement appears to have been digitally altered after it was written. Image manipulation analysis courtesy of: https://t.co/AP9pDwjy6c). pic.twitter.com/2DIhctgEUD
— Adam Kline PhD (@DrADKline) November 11, 2020
One GOP poll watcher complained that the independent attorneys were “ideologically far-left,” and that whenever a GOP “staffer was removed from the room” by police “most of the entire room would erupt in cheers and laughter.”
One Republican poll watcher said the independent lawyers observing the process seemed pretty liberal to him. pic.twitter.com/3Go0GjhsRX
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 11, 2020
Another GOP poll watcher thought that the military should have voted for Trump.
One Republican poll watcher found it suspicious that members of the military would vote for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/xnFqBluLRS
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 11, 2020
National security attorney, Mark Zaid weighed in, mocking the affidavits:
Thread ????
I highly encourage wide dissemination of this thread summarizing what is contained in GOP’s alleged voter fraud affidavits.
These will be laughed out of court. https://t.co/mJNPzmlfuF
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) November 11, 2020
Some responses:
So the complaint largely seems to be that the poll workers “had an attitude”? Meanwhile Trumpers stand outside of polling places screaming “stop the count” because they don’t like how the count is turning out.
— Jeanette Mask Up! Protect Against the Trump Virus (@Deja_Great) November 11, 2020
i almost spit my coffee ? these people are cartoon characters https://t.co/3MNvo7cQ0m
— Chuck Todd’s shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) November 11, 2020
“they made fun of me and didn’t agree with me about politics and therefore THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN” lmao these sore losers need to go find a real lawyer or they’ll get laughed out of court again https://t.co/GQlFI0OLf4
— marcusw (@cryptonomaly) November 11, 2020
My husband served in Operation Enduring Freedom. 13 years later, he is scheduled to go back to the Middle East within the year. Since April 2nd he has been serving in our state aiding the health department in distributing and administering Covid-19 tests. We are Democrats.
— Sally M (@saldowell) November 11, 2020
All these “affidavits” lend credence to what I saw at Detroit’s TCF center. GOP challengers began w/ a mindset that there was fraud & they were there to stop it. Their ignorance of process = fraud. Their ignorance of veterans = fraud. Their fear of Black people = fraud. Pathetic. https://t.co/Vm5HSgqcOu
— Danielle L. McGuire (@dmcguire13) November 11, 2020
F. Tried to privatize the VA
G. Messed up the Post Office so their meds were a month late.
H. Dealt with peaceful protestors in DC
H. Mocked soldiers who died in our biggest battles in World War I and II, and treated them like they were nothing because they died.
— RJ ???? (@RJalias) November 11, 2020
Kind of incredible how some of these GOP legal challenges are presenting as affidavits evidence of their myopia and right-wing media bubble-induced ignorance https://t.co/Bobrxm4C3l
— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 11, 2020
LOL! omg…
What the FUCK did these people expect?
Trump called them suckers and losers and STILL, to this day, has not condemned Putin for putting a price on the heads of American soldiers.
I don’t know why I find this so amusing.
Really, I lol’d.
I may need more coffee. https://t.co/8f07eXrAHw
— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 11, 2020
This sounds like … maintenance? He observed maintenance? https://t.co/oHVD8P9h4M
— Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) November 11, 2020
Oh brother ?. This is called “Cleaning and then testing the ballot scanner using a packet of dummy ballots”
I can’t roll my eyes far enough on this one. https://t.co/Ub13OE1S2k
— Van Firth (@Van_Firth) November 11, 2020
This is gonna make for a great bathroom book
— schmuckyducky(backup) (@FengShuit) November 11, 2020
