Marjorie Taylor Greene Heading House GOP Revolt Over Masks as a Dozen Republicans Refuse to Wear Them

The GOP leadership of Texas was slammed on Monday after a winter storm knocked out power across the state.

“The state’s electric grid operator lost control of the power supply Monday morning as 2 million Texas households didn’t have heat or other electric appliances working at home as a massive winter storm delivered freezing temperatures across the state,” the Texas Tribune reported Monday.

“When the state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, began implementing rolling blackouts at 1:25 a.m. Monday, the outages were intended to be implemented on a rolling basis — up to 45 minutes per affected area, according to the ERCOT,” the Tribune explained. “Instead, some Texans in Austin, Houston and other cities were without power into Monday afternoon and all morning since even before ERCOT called for the rolling blackouts. And some companies that deliver electricity to households and businesses have told customers to expect to be without power through at least the end of the day as they work to restore power generating units that went offline during the storm.”

Journalist and Texan Kurt Eichenwald ripped Republicans for the crisis.

“If Texas was on the national grid, our homes wouldn’t be as low as 15 degrees. But no, we had typical yeee-haw thinking we’re better than everyone. Or we could have planned ahead, made sure our wind turbines had cold weather packages – companies like Siemens sell them given how much of our power comes from turbines now frozen,” he wrote.

“Instead, these idiots who think they know more than experts go ‘Yee-haw! Hardy-hardy-har! It’s so cold and the libs say global warming!! Har har. Let’s watch The Bachelor now.’ This would not be anywhere near this bad if, 1. The USA invested money in our power grid. 2. If Texas either got on the national grid, bought cold temperature packages for turbines, or both, and 3. Listened to science,” he explained.

“But as always, we are governed by the stupid who think they’re smart, who think preparation is for wimps, who laugh at science and who are more concerned about lowering taxes than public safety. We’re captive to the dumbest among us. And through the people they vote in, we are rapidly turning into a 3rd world country while cheering how exceptional we are,” he charged.

