Connect with us

HYPOCRISY

DeSantis Refuses to Divest Florida of $300 Million in Russian Investments – But Criticizes Biden Over Russia and Ukraine

Published

on

Governor Ron DeSantis is once again mud-slinging while refusing to take concrete steps to address the problems in his own backyard.

The Florida Republican is refusing to divest the Sunshine state of $300 million in Russian-owned companies – investments it controls – while attacking President Joe Biden on Ukraine and Russia, as The New York Daily News reports.

DeSantis was notably silent for days after Russia attacked Ukraine but finally decided to weigh in – by attacking President Joe Biden while praising Trump.

On Monday DeSantis declared, “when Trump was president” Russia “didn’t take anything.”

“Hit (Putin) where it counts,” DeSantis also said. “The problem …. with Biden is that he has stepped on the neck of our domestic energy here in the United States.”

DeSantis also has not criticized Trump for calling Putin a “genius.”

The Daily News notes DeSantis “appears to be isolated among governors from both parties and across the political spectrum in refusing to take any concrete actions against Russia,” like divesting his state of its nearly $300 million in Russian investments.

“DeSantis and two allies, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody control the State Board of Administration,” the Daily News reports. “The SBA manages an estimated $195 billion in state-owned holdings, including about $300 million in Russian-based entities.”

The request to divest Florida from assets tied to Russia came from state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat.

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

HYPOCRISY

‘Dumber and Smarmier’: Critics Slam Collins Over Announcement She Will Vote Against Tanden for ‘Temperament’

Published

1 year ago

on

February 22, 2021

By

“Tone policing”

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) Monday morning announced she will vote against President Joe Biden’s pick to head the powerful and important Office of Management and Budget (OMB), claiming she is uncomfortable with Neera Tanden‘s “temperament.”

Collins also claimed Tanden did not have sufficient experience for the job, as CNN reports.

Tanden has been president of the Center for American Progress for nearly a decade, and served within the Obama administration as senior adviser to HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius. She also served as associate director for domestic policy in the Clinton White House.

The Atlantic in 2016 also reported “Tanden was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act after serving as a top policy adviser for Clinton’s 2008 bid.” But it was her work drafting a public option for ObamaCare, later tossed, that may be the most threatening aspect of Tanden, not her “mean tweets.”

Indeed, Collins and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin both cited Tanden’s active and adversarial Twitter account as one of the main reason they will vote against her.

“Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency,” Collins said in a statement Monday. “Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend.”

In a show of good will and a strong signal that she is very willing to work with Republicans, Tanden apologized many times for her tweets during her Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing. She also deleted over a thousand of them.

Collins used that act of contrition as a weapon against Tanden, saying it “raises concerns about her commitment to transparency.”

Some of the tweets Tanden deleted?

These, about Senator Collins:

But Tanden did not delete all her tweets about Collins. This is still up:

Many are furious about what they see as Collins’ hypocrisy.

Image: Susan Collins with Brett Kavanaugh, who she voted to confirm to a lifetime appoint,kent on the U.S. Supreme Court

Continue Reading

HYPOCRISY

Trump Slammed for Endorsing ‘Pro-Family’ Lawmaker Who Pressured Patient He Was Having an Affair With Into Having an Abortion

Published

2 years ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

On Wednesday, shortly before being suspended from Twitter, President Donald Trump tweeted out his endorsement of Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN) — a congressman infamous for a scandal in which he impregnated female patients in his medical practice and pressured them into having abortions.

Trump was promptly buried in scorn for his choice of endorsement.

 

 

Continue Reading

HYPOCRISY

McConnell’s Impeachment Rules Package Fails by His ‘Own Standard’: CNN Legal Analyst

Published

2 years ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey excoriated the rules proposal for the Senate impeachment trial put forward by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Look, Mitch McConnell has gone all in on the notion that this is going to be the same as the Clinton impeachment, that that was sort of the standard of fairness here,” said Hennessey.

This fails pretty plainly by McConnell’s own standard, forcing the presentation of the House managers’ case in 12 marathon hours that are going to stretch well into the middle of the night.”

“The American people are going to understand exactly what is going on here, which is that Mitch McConnell is hoping to exhaust the House managers, to exhaust the Senate, such that whenever it actually gets to the point that they have the choice to maybe call witnesses, there are going to be incentives against that,” continued Hennessey. “He’s also racing against other witnesses and other information that might come out.”

Watch below:

 

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.