Cuomo: There Aren’t Enough Bodyguards to Protect Trump from New Yorkers

New Yorkers President Donald J. Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo both hail originally from Queens, but there’s no brotherly love where these two are concerned.

Cuomo held an emergency press briefing Wednesday night following Trump’s threat to pull federally allocated funds from “lawless” cities like New York, Seattle, Portland, and Washington, D.C., among others. His briefing occurred within 30-minutes of Trump’s threat.

“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him. He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City, people don’t want to have anything to do with him.”

Cuomo added, “It is more of the same from him. It’s political, it is gratuitous. And it’s illegal. But it is another attempt to kill New York City. President Ford said drop dead. President Trump has been actively trying to kill New York City since he’s been elected.”

He later commented, “He [Trump] was dismissed as a clown in New York City; those who know him best, like him least.”

Cuomo later walked back one of his more aggressive remarks.

“My comment about the president and bodyguards in New York City, all I’m saying is that he is persona non grata in New York City,” he stated. “And I think he knows that. And he’ll never come back to New York, because New Yorkers will never forget how gratuitously mean he has been to New Yorkers and how many times he’s tried to kill the city that gave him his start and birthed him. That’s what I meant about the bodyguards.”

One thing he didn’t take back was this comment: “You want to do something about public safety, try doing your job. One thousand people under your federal leadership are dying currently per day from Covid. You have the worst record on the globe in terms of leadership.”

Cumo also shared these tweets.

President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one. He let COVID ambush New York. He refuses to provide funds that states and cities MUST receive to recover. He is not a king. He cannot "defund" NYC. It's an illegal stunt. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 2, 2020

Trump can't bully New Yorkers. Ever notice those who know him best like him the least? Ask his sister, a former federal judge, who said he's a liar and "you can't trust him." He says he wins NYS. Really? Want to bet? — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 3, 2020

Trump as Commander in Chief lost the Covid war. Now more Americans are dying daily from Covid than in Europe, China and Canada COMBINED. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 4, 2020

