Biden Blasts Trump: My War Hero Son ‘Wasn’t a Sucker’

Two-term vice president and current Democratic nominee Joe Biden issued an emotionally charged response to sitting President of the United States Donald J. Trump after hate-filled words were spewed by the latter regarding fallen and injured military personnel.

“This may be as close as I come [to losing my temper] this campaign,” Biden said at the start of the presser in Delaware where his son Beau once served as attorney general. Beau was only 46 years old when he died from brain cancer in 2015.

“When my son volunteered and joined the United States military as the attorney general and went to Iraq for a year, won the Bronze Star and other commendations, he wasn’t a ‘sucker,'” the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee said Friday. “The servicemen and women he served with, particularly those who did not come home, were not losers.”

Biden’s reference described the Atlantic’s report that Trump called fallen heroes “losers” and dead marines “suckers” back in 2018.

“If these statements are true, the president should humbly apologize to every gold star mother and father and every blue star family he’s denigrated and insulted,” Biden said. “Who the heck does he think he is?”

Trump has repeatedly denied the article despite the journalist’s account of what he says actually happened. Read Jeffrey Goldberg’s full story here.

“It is not fake. It is real,” Goldberg told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell. “This story is extensively sourced and entirely accurate. That’s all I can say. This is not the first time, of course — certainly not the first time today that the president has cast aspersions on journalism that doesn’t reflect well on him. His reaction is completely predictable.”

Watch: