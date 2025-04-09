News
‘Pump and Dump’: Market Manipulation Questions Swirl Over Trump Tariff Pause
After one of the best days on Wall Street since World War II, fueled by President Donald Trump and his team’s conflicting messages and actions on tariffs, questions are swirling over possible insider trading, market manipulation, and “pump and dump” schemes.
President Trump’s announcement that he is pausing most of the increased tariffs that went into effect at midnight was met with glee by investors but with questions by critics who note that the President, just minutes after the markets opened Wednesday morning, had declared it a “great time to buy.” Less than four hours later, upon news breaking of his “pause” announcement, stock prices surged.
The Dow closed up almost 3000 points, and the S&P 500 surged 9.5 percent, its biggest increase since 2008.
Some critics say the optics are even worse given that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, following the President’s market-shaking “pause” announcement, reportedly told reporters it had been the plan all along.
READ MORE: ‘No Plan’: Trump Ripped for ‘Lurching’ Strategy After Surprise Tariff Reversal
“Is this market manipulation?” asked U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), in a hearing Thursday afternoon, questioning Trump Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
“No,” Greer replied.
“Why not? If it was a plan, if it was always a plan, how is this not market manipulation?” Horsford insisted, appearing to refer to Secretary Bessent’s prior remarks.
“It’s not market manipulation, sir,” Greer added.
“Well, then what is it?” an angered Horsford demanded. “‘Cause it sure is not a strategy.”
“We’re trying to reset the global trade system,” Greer continued.
“What has that done?” Horsford interjected. “How have you achieved any of that? But to enact enormous harm on the American people, which was our concern from the very beginning, Tariffs are a tool. It can be used in the appropriate way to protect U.S. jobs and small businesses. But that’s not what this does. So, if it’s not market manipulation, what is it? Who’s benefiting? What billionaire just got richer?”
“But meanwhile, the Speaker is rushing to the floor to pass a budget reconciliation to screw America by passing the biggest tax cut in history — on the backs of the American people? W.T.F.! Who’s in charge? Because it’s sure doesn’t look like it’s the trade representative. You just got the rug pulled out from under you.”
JUST NOW: Rep Steven Horsford GRILLS Jamieson Greer on Donald Trump’s tariff reversal: “Is this market manipulation? If it’s not market manipulation, what is it? Who’s benefiting? What billionaire just got richer?” pic.twitter.com/Wfx8VlLemu
— Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 9, 2025
Journalist Ahmed Eldin writes, “Trump tells followers to buy when market opens, then hours later, he pauses tariffs — stocks surge. Totally normal! Just your average day of legal-ish insider trading and market manipulation. Corruption is trading at an all-time high.”
Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced that he will be “writing to the White House to demand who knew in advance that the president was once again going to flip flop on tariffs —and are people cashing in?”
“There is just all too much opportunity for people in the White House and the administration to be insider trading and you can’t put it past them for a minute,” he said. “I think Congress should do an investigation into this, but we’re gonna demand answers from the administration.”
READ MORE: Noem Slammed for Pointing Assault Rifle at Law Enforcement Officer
“This will come out,” Schiff vowed, “but an administration that has their own meme coins and has already engaged in self interested dealing with Elon is ‘DOGEing’ agencies that are doing oversight in his own businesses, and that kind of corrupt climate, you have to assume the worst, and we’re gonna try to find out.”
Adam Schiff says he will “find out” if members of the White House are involved in insider trading👇 pic.twitter.com/pbqmKVOdkp
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 9, 2025
Attorney Jackie Singh, a cybersecurity, privacy, and cybercrime expert, posted a CNBC screenshot with the headline: “White House insists Trump’s tariff reversal was his strategy all along.”
“Yes,” she writes, “pump & dump schemes were previously an exclusive realm of fraudsters, and considered prosecutable criminal activity–Now neatly employed by the President of the United States (also a fraudster).”
Political strategist Chris D. Jackson writes, “So he caved after he said he wouldn’t. Was this all a big market manipulation scheme?”
International security analyst Matthew VanDyke insisted the Trump administration “is going to be investigated for market manipulation.”
“Somebody just made BILLIONS off this tariff-based manipulation of the markets,” noted attorney Tristan Snell, who prosecuted the Trump University case for the State of New York. “And it wasn’t any of us.”
“Historian here,” writes Professor of history Manisha Sinha, “while they are tanking the U.S. economy the White House and Trumps cronies are making millions from market manipulation and speculation.”
SiriusXM host John Fugelsang wrote: “This isn’t The Art of the Deal. It’s insider trading with a bad comb-over.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Dangerous’ New Trump Drug Tariffs Would Lead to Shortages, Soaring Costs, Death: Critics
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘No Plan’: Trump Ripped for ‘Lurching’ Strategy After Surprise Tariff Reversal
One week after “Liberation Day” and just hours after his latest wave of global tariffs took effect, President Donald Trump announced what appears to be a temporary “pause” on some of his market-roiling measures — prompting a dramatic surge in the stock market and leaving investors and political observers alike gleeful yet puzzled.
Trump appears to have increased the tariffs on China, his number one target, while pausing tariffs on some countries, possibly those who have not “retaliated,” although many appeared confused by his statement.
“Facing a global market meltdown,” the Associated Press reports, “President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days but raised his tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.”
Trump declared on his Truth Social website, “Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately.”
READ MORE: ‘Dangerous’ New Trump Drug Tariffs Would Lead to Shortages, Soaring Costs, Death: Critics
“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable. Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Critics blasted the President for having inflicted the week-long imposition of high tariffs that have caused a global trade war, and for appearing to have no actual plan.
“Wow. Trump just caved on the sweeping across-the-board tariffs, issuing a 90-day pause,” observed Sawyer Hackett, an Obama alum and Democratic strategist. “All of that chaos, trillions of dollars evaporated—for nothing at all.”
“Sooo… the ‘back down’ is even higher tariffs on China and retaining a 10% tariff everywhere else?” asked Matthew Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters for America, “ie higher prices on everything you buy, small businesses dependent on Chinese imports still annihilated, and the great new manufacturing future isn’t happening?”
READ MORE: Noem Slammed for Pointing Assault Rifle at Law Enforcement Officer
“Chaos aside I think people are still going to notice a 10% tax levied on everything they buy,” Gertz added. “He does seem to have succeeded in getting the markets to swallow a 10% tariff on every other country imposed through an insane and shambolic process for no apparent reason! And vindicated the MAGA crowd’s ‘make it through the day’ strategy.”
“Halting the tariffs seems better than going forward with them, but again how on earth are you expecting anyone to invest in any new manufacturing if there’s no telling what policy will be tomorrow?” asked Bloomberg’s Matthew Yglesias.
“Markets are experiencing Stockholm Syndrome rn [right now] but at some point the real world will have to reckon with the fact that 10% universal tariffs plus 125% tariffs on China (and maybe the EU?) and sector tariffs on steel, aluminum, lumber, and pharmaceuticals are still a huge problem,” noted Aaron Fritschner, deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA). “Oh and how could I forget- 25% on cars. Which yes, are still on.”
Spencer Hakimian, founder and chief investment officer of the hedge fund Tolou Capital Management, remarked: “So Trump predictably had to cave. And now assets are ripping again. What was the point of the last week? Simple question.”
Reposting video of Trump from Monday, the political action organization Really American wrote: “It was only 2 days ago when Trump was asked if he was open to a pause, and his reply was ‘We’re not looking at that.’ Trump just proved that he has no plan, and is just lurching from crisis to crisis, all caused by him.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
REMINDER: It was only 2 days ago when Trump was asked if he was open to a pause, and his reply was “We’re not looking at that.” Trump just proved that he has no plan, and is just lurching from crisis to crisis, all caused by him.pic.twitter.com/7wdBSSIPlT
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 9, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Answer the Question!’: Dem Berates Trump Official Over Worst Policies ‘In My Lifetime’
Image via Reuters
News
Noem Slammed for Pointing Assault Rifle at Law Enforcement Officer
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—who has been participating in immigration raids across the country and traveling to prisons beyond U.S. borders—is facing sharp criticism from veterans and firearms experts after appearing to point her assault rifle at a law enforcement officer during a video she filmed to promote her exploits.
“Here we are with Marco and Brian today,” Noem, in protective gear, said (video below). “They’re letting me roll with them. We’re going to go out and pick up somebody who I think is, got charges of human trafficking. Earlier had an op that swept up somebody wanted for murders. So, appreciate the good work that they do every day. And we appreciate them looking to make America safe.”
READ MORE: ‘Answer the Question!’: Dem Berates Trump Official Over Worst Policies ‘In My Lifetime’
Critics argued that while the ICE agent and the officer are looking to make America safe, Noem pointing her rifle at one of them does not.
The Washington Post’s military reporter, Alex Horton, an Iraq veteran, wrote: “Noem is pointing the M4 muzzle at an agent with an open dust cover, indicating a chambered round. It’s the worst possible place to point it. No one stopped her, including the agent to her left, who should know better but also has bad muzzle discipline.”
Another Washington Post reporter, Drew Harwell, simply offered, “Firearm safety tip: Never hold your gun like this.”
“Great, okay but could we at least practice better gun safety measures for a photo op?” asked “Common Sense Conservative” David Fitzpatrick. “I appreciate the work, the collaboration, the optics, but gun handling is a pet peeve of mine. Muzzle down, or pointed in a safe position loaded or unloaded – unless engaging a target.”
READ MORE: ‘Corrupt Sadistic Monstrous’: Abbott Slammed for Delaying Blue District’s Special Election
U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), an Iraq War veteran who served in the Marines was a Lance Corporal, had a few pointers for the DHS Secretary:
“1. Close your ejection port. 2. If you have no rounds in the chamber why do you have a magazine inserted? 3. If you have rounds in the chamber or in the magazine why are you flagging the guy next to you? 4. Stop deporting people without due process.”
Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts added, “Kristi Noem, with costume by ICE. Hopefully, she’s not going to shoot that guy to her left.”
Numerous social media accounts also referenced Noem’s bragging how she shot her dog to death.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Human traffickers. Drug Smugglers. 18th Street Gang members. Spent the morning in Phoenix with our brave @ICEgov and Arizona law enforcement arresting these dirtbags and getting them off of our streets. pic.twitter.com/yH13jWwF1S
— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 8, 2025
RELATED: Noem Insists 14 Month Old Dog She Shot Was ‘Not a Puppy’ Sparking New Backlash
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Answer the Question!’: Dem Berates Trump Official Over Worst Policies ‘In My Lifetime’
Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative under President Donald Trump, came under sharp criticism from Senator Mark Warner, a leading Democrat, for the administration’s sweeping tariff policy—including the imposition of tariffs on Australia, a key U.S. ally in both trade and national security.
“I’m baffled,” Senator Warner told Greer in a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Explaining that “most of us” are “incredulous about, I think, probably the worst economic policies that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Senator Warner said.
“Since Inauguration Day, more than $11 trillion have vanished from the market, and I will acknowledge that we’ve got a little blip today, but I just talked to [inaudible] folks in Wall Street, and he described today’s market as ‘a good day in hospice.'”
READ MORE: ‘Corrupt Sadistic Monstrous’: Abbott Slammed for Delaying Blue District’s Special Election
“Australia is one of our strongest allies,” said Warner, utilizing his knowledge as Vice Chair on the Intelligence Committee. “We have the AUKUS relationship, which is key to their national security. It’s key to our industrial base, so we can continue to build subs, terribly important. Interesting thing with Australia is we have a free trade agreement with Australia. We don’t have tariffs. We even have one of the few industrial countries—we have a trade surplus with Australia.”
“So,” Warner continued, “can you explain to me how it helps America’s national security or our trading balance when we have — I loved your fancy Greek formula, which was basically bad math on steroids, formula. How would the trade surplus with this strong relationship, Australia got hit with a 10% tariff as well.”
Greer alleged the Trump administration is “addressing the $1.2 trillion deficit, the largest in human history that President Biden left us with. We should be running up the score in Australia and —”
“Answer the question on Australia!” Warner, growing angered, interjected.
“We have a trade surplus with Australia,” Warner, shouting, said as he chastised Greer. “We have a free trade agreement. Why? They are incredibly important national security partner. Why were they hit with a tariff?”
READ MORE: DOJ Accused of ‘Abuse of Power’ After Sending Armed Marshals to Whistleblower’s Home
Displeased with Greer’s response, Warner replied: “Sir, you’re a much smarter person than that answer. The idea that we are going to whack friend and foe alike, and particularly friends with this level is both, I think insulting the Australians, undermines our national security, and frankly, makes us not a good partner.”
“The lack of trust from friends and allies based upon this ridiculous policy that goes into full effect at midnight tonight is extraordinary.”
“I’m afraid if we keep these tariffs in effect, we’re looking like an economy that will be in hospice,” Warner concluded.
Attorney Leopoldo Martínez Nucete, a former U.S. Department of Commerce official in the Biden administration, praised Warner’s brilliance (and factual sharpness)” against Greer’s “gross incompetence (and disregard for #facts).”
Wall Street investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze remarked, “When their defense of tariffs is ‘bad math plus banned bacon,’ then they are not making policy. They’re rationalizing punishment. Penalizing allies with trade surpluses weakens trust. Our national security isn’t served by isolating partners. In fact, it’s built on decades long history of strategic alignment.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
WARNER: Can you explain how it helps natl security or our trade balance – I loved your fancy Greek formula which was bad math on steroids – how with a trade surplus Australia got hit with a 10% tariff as well?
GREER: Australia has the lowest rate available
WARNER: We have a… pic.twitter.com/dOMFrEq6CI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Remake Entire U.S. Economic Order’: Trump Won’t ‘Back Down,’ CNBC Host Predicts
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
DOJ Accused of ‘Abuse of Power’ After Sending Armed Marshals to Whistleblower’s Home
- News2 days ago
‘Corrupt Sadistic Monstrous’: Abbott Slammed for Delaying Blue District’s Special Election
- News3 days ago
‘Strongman Vibes’: Trump Plans Military Parade Amid Market Crashes and Federal Job Slashes
- News3 days ago
‘Remake Entire U.S. Economic Order’: Trump Won’t ‘Back Down,’ CNBC Host Predicts
- News3 days ago
Markets Rally Briefly on Trump Tariff Pause Rumor—Plunge After WH Cries ‘Fake News’
- News2 days ago
Noem Slammed for Pointing Assault Rifle at Law Enforcement Officer
- News2 days ago
‘Answer the Question!’: Dem Berates Trump Official Over Worst Policies ‘In My Lifetime’
- OPINION17 hours ago
‘Dangerous’ New Trump Drug Tariffs Would Lead to Shortages, Soaring Costs, Death: Critics