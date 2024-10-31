News
Walz Mocks Trump Not Knowing ‘How a Tariff Works’ as Companies Ready ‘Massive’ Price Hikes
American companies are not waiting for the results from next week’s Election Day to get a jump on hiking prices should Donald Trump win the presidency.
“We’re set to raise prices,” Columbia Sportswear chief executive Timothy Boyle told The Washington Post. “We’re buying stuff today for delivery next fall. So we’re just going to deal with it and we’ll just raise the prices. … It’s going to be very, very difficult to keep products affordable for Americans.”
The Republican ex-president has vowed to implement what The Post is calling “massive import tariffs,” that he falsely claims are paid not by Americans but by foreign companies that sell goods to the U.S.
“Producers of a range of items, including clothing, footwear, baby products, auto parts and hardware, say they will pass along the cost of the tariffs to their American customers,” The Post reports. “The planned price increases next year would come as consumers are beginning to enjoy relief from the highest inflation in four decades, and they directly contradict Trump’s repeated assurances that foreigners will pay the tariff tab.”
If Trump wins, his tariffs would be the highest in nearly a century.
“Trump vows to impose the heaviest tariffs since the 1930s, including a 60 percent tax on products from China and a 10 to 20 percent fee on all other foreign goods. Doing so will encourage companies to produce inside the United States using American workers rather than buying from foreign suppliers, he has said.”
“Corporate America is admitting at the last minute that they’re gonna raise prices if Trump wins,” Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias writes, posting screenshots of headlines in Minnesota and Wisconsin, two critical swing states.
Corporate America is admitting at the last minute that they’re gonna raise prices if Trump wins pic.twitter.com/Ep9SLIhRgh
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 31, 2024
Campaigning in Pennsylvania, a critical state for the Harris campaign, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz blasted Trump.
“This dude’s nearly 80 years old. He damn near killed himself getting into a garbage truck,” Governor Walz told supporters, referring to Trump’s stunt on Wednesday where he was driven around a parking lot in a white garbage truck with the “TRUMP” logo on it.
“You would think over 80 years, you would understand how a tariff works,” Walz added. “Smarter people than Donald Trump, which is a good chunk of folks, CEOs of companies like Black & Decker, AutoZone, and Columbia have gone on the record to say, if Donald Trump goes forward with his plan, they will simply have to raise prices and pass it on to you. Donald Trump [is] saying China will pay for those tariffs the same way Mexico paid for the wall. It’s not gonna happen.”
Watch below or at this link:
Gov. Walz: “This dude is nearly 80 years old. He damn near killed himself getting into a garbage truck. You would think over 80 years you would understand how a tariff works.” pic.twitter.com/1YWgjb5L5q
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 31, 2024
‘How Dictators Destroy Free Nations’: Trump Slammed for Suggesting Firing Squad for Cheney
In an escalation of his violent threats, Donald Trump has now suggested a top critic from his own party, Republican former U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, face a firing squad. Outrage from the left was swift, and Cheney herself has responded.
“I don’t blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb,” Trump, speaking about former U.S. Vice President and Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney, and his daughter, Liz Cheney.
“She’s a radical war hawk,” Trump continued, speaking on stage in Arizona with far-right podcaster Tucker Carlson, who labeled Cheney “repulsive.”
“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrel shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it,” Trump said, in what some, including the Drudge Report say is a call for Cheney’s “execution.”
. @DRUDGE pic.twitter.com/wQRFDH82iL
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 1, 2024
CNN anchor Kasie Hunt Friday morning noted that “violent rhetoric is not new for Trump, but this stark imagery represents an escalation at a tense moment when the country is on edge heading into Tuesday, seven and ten Americans saying they feel anxious or frustrated about the election, according to a new AP poll.”
READ MORE: ‘Embarrassing’: JD Vance’s Story About How He Responded to Trump Shooting Sparks Concerns
“It comes after Trump has raised the specter of using the U.S. military on Americans he calls ‘the enemy within,'” she added. “Throughout the last nearly 10 years with Trump on the national stage, the public rhetoric has gotten darker and more violent with time.”
“This is the final battle, he says,” Hunt continued. “He’s talking about the election happening four days from now.”
Four Days until Election Day and Donald Trump if fantasizing about killing those who oppose him pic.twitter.com/qCqVQgj1Ix
— James Singer (@Jemsinger) November 1, 2024
Liz Cheney, who also served as the Vice Chair on the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, wrote: “This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”
Former Trump White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci responded to his former boss’s attack on Cheney: “Trump should be taken into custody. He is a convicted felon and just violated the conditions of his bail agreement by threatening someone’s life. He needs to be sent away.”
Constitutional law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis remarked: “This is not the rule of the law. This is not respect for our constitution. This is fascism.”
Sarah Longwell, a Republican and publisher of The Bulwark, wrote: “If you claim to be a leader in any way—political leader, thought-leader, business leader, religious leader—and you don’t stand up and say clearly that America must keep this man away from power, then you’re no kind of leader at all.”
David Rothkopf, a foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator, offered a wider view:
“Trump is his own October surprise: The Kelly/Milley revelations, the hate rally, the ‘whether women want it or not’ comments, the garbage truck self-own, planning to turn health care over to a lunatic, violent musings about Liz Cheney and so much more. He is self-destructing.”
Former U.S. Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) issued a statement, saying in part: “Declaring that a person should be shot and killed simply for supporting a different candidate is un-American. Any Republican who claims to respect the constitution and rule of law has a responsibility to speak out against Donald Trump’s dangerous comments immediately. My family holds this country close to our hearts. I was shot and nearly killed for serving the people of Arizona. My husband has dedicated his life in service as a Navy pilot and astronaut who continues to serve his country in the Senate. Those who serve this country know that truly loving America requires opposing all forms of political violence.”
The Harris campaign weighed in, with spokesperson Ian Sams calling Trump’s remarks “dangerous, violent rhetoric,” and saying, “You have Donald Trump talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad. And you have VP Harris talking about sending one to her Cabinet.”
Harris campaign senior advisor @IanSams on Trump’s comments on Liz Cheney:
“You have Donald Trump talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad. And you have VP Harris talking about sending one to her Cabinet.”
“We have to turn the page on this division.” pic.twitter.com/8xSNkoMLpe
— Sharon Yang (@sharonjqyang) November 1, 2024
Watch the video of Trump’s remarks below, additional videos above, or all at this link.
Trump on Liz Cheney: “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.” pic.twitter.com/Mtx1fbLtwE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024
‘Embarrassing’: JD Vance’s Story About How He Responded to Trump Shooting Sparks Concerns
U.S. Senator JD Vance’s story about how he says he responded when news broke of an assassination attempt against Donald Trump is spurring questions about his ability to handle stress in a crisis.
In an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan (video below), Vance, describing the assassination attempt, says, “when you first see the video, [Trump] grabs his ear, and then he goes down. And I’m like, ‘oh my God, they just killed him.’ And I was so, I mean, … I was so pissed. But then I go into like a fight or flight mode with my kids.”
“I’m like, you know, ‘alright kids,’ you know, we were at a, we were at a mini golf place in Cincinnati, Ohio. I grabbed my kids up, throw them in the car, go home and load all my guns, and basically stand like a sentry in our front door. And that was my, that was sort of my reaction to it.”
On July 13, the day of the assassination attempt during which a bullet bloodied Donald Trump’s ear, Vance was still just on the short list for vice-presidential running mate. Two days later, Trump announced the freshman Senator from Ohio, who was 39 at the time, as his choice to become VP.
Reaction to Vance’s remarks Thursday was swift, with many focusing on the picture Vance’s own comments painted about his capacity to remain composed under the pressure of a crisis.
Indivisible co-executive director Leah Greenberg noted, “lot of issues here but just at a macro level: if you’re campaigning to potentially hold the most powerful job in the world, which requires smoothly managing fast-moving and deeply frightening crises, this is a really weird story to tell about how you act in stressful situations.”
“This is not exactly the best endorsement for ‘JD Vance has the proper temperament to be commander-in-chief,'” wrote MSNBC columnist Michael A. Cohen.
“‘In stressful situations I panic,’ says potential veep to ancient potential president,” remarked environmentalist Bill McKibben, named one of 2009’s 100 most important global thinkers.
Professor of law and politics Josh Chafetz also served up a mock quote: “Elect me to a position of authority! In a crisis, I pledge to let my autonomic nervous system dictate my response, which will probably involve going to ground and protecting only my immediate family.”
“What a wacko,” commented Washington Monthly contributing writer, activist, and research professional David O. Atkins. “Vance is far too emotionally unstable to be president, and Trump is too old and unhealthy to risk it.”
“JD Vance is not the person you want sitting in the Oval Office during a crisis,” added professor of political science David Darmofal.
Some called into question the validity of his story.
Former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor wrote: “I’m sorry but this makes no sense…we all saw Trump stand up and pump his fist. JD didn’t just…lob in a call to Trump or his traveling staff before he drove home and started loading up the guns?”
Talking Points Memo founder and editor-in-chief Josh Marshall called it “the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever heard. In like the few seconds he might have thought Trump had died he went full fight or flight ‘left the mini-golf’ place, went on sentry duty outside his house. what?”
“If this were true (which it isn’t),” wrote former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman, “Vance would be in serious need of treatment. It would mean he has no business taking on a job like this until he gets the help he needs.”
Matthew Sheffield, a right-wing operative turned progressive commentator, wrote: “Either that’s an extremely cynical lie to pander to the Rogan demographic of survivalist drug addicts or it’s a highly disturbing admission that JD Vance is a Manchurian candidate, about to mentally snap at any moment.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
— bryan metzger (@metzgov) October 31, 2024
Johnson Tries to Backtrack After ‘No ObamaCare’ Backlash
Speaker Mike Johnson is now insisting that when he told supporters “no ObamaCare,” he wasn’t suggesting that Republicans would push to repeal the Affordable Care Act. His remarks sparked a massive backlash online.
On Monday, in the hotly-contested battleground state of Pennsylvania, Johnson had said “no ObamaCare,” referring to the Affordable Care Act, which covers tens of millions of Americans, has dramatically slashed the number of uninsured Americans, and offers widespread protections to over 133 million people in America.
“Health care reform’s going to be a big part of the agenda. When I say we’re going to have a very aggressive first 100 days agenda, we got a lot of things still on the table,” Speaker Johnson told an attendee at a GOP candidate’s meeting, according to an NBC News report and video Tuesday.
“We have a ‘docs caucus,’ physicians who serve in the House, and they’ve got a menu of options about this thick and I think this is part of it, because if you take government bureaucrats out of the health care equation and you have doctor-patient relationships, it’s better for everybody, more efficient, more effective, that’s the free market,” Johnson explained. “Trump’s gonna be for the free market.”
Johnson did not explain how ObamaCare (or any federal health care system, including Medicare) could survive without “government bureaucrats.”
“No Obamacare?” an attendee asked.
“No Obamacare,” Johnson responded, raising his eyes before explaining how Donald Trump wants to “go big” in removing regulations.
“We want to take a blowtorch to the regulatory state,” Johnson said. “These agencies have been weaponized against the people, it’s crushing the free market; it’s like a boot on the neck of job creators and entrepreneurs and risk takers. And so health care is one of the sectors but we need this across the board.”
“And Trump’s going to go big. I mean, he’s only going to have one more term, right? Can’t run for re-election. And so he’s going to be thinking about legacy and we’re going to fix these things.”
NBC News’ Sahil Kapur on Wednesday reported Johnson’s office pushed back after the Harris campaign issued a statement citing Johnson’s remarks. But Kapur also noted that Donald Trump has said he wants to kill ObamaCare.
“And remember,” Kapur said on “Morning Joe,” “all of this comes in context of Donald Trump promising to replace the ACA to finish the job he tried and failed in his first term when he attempted with Mike Johnson’s help to pass a bill that would roll back the 2010 law.”
Late Thursday morning Donald Trump posted an angry statement on his Truth Social website:
“Lyin’ Kamala is giving a News Conference now, saying that I want to end the Affordable Care Act. I never mentioned doing that, never even thought about such a thing. She also said I want to end Social Security. Likewise, never mentioned it, or thought of it. She is the one that wants to end Social Security and, she will do it, by putting the millions of Migrants coming into our Country into it. Kamala is a LIAR! Everything that comes out of her mouth is a LIE. It’s MADE UP FICTION, and she’s doing it because she’s losing, and losing BIG!”
Kapur notes, “As president, Trump fought to repeal ACA via legislation, undo regulations via executive action and nuke it via SCOTUS. Last month he called ACA ‘lousy’ and said ‘we’re going to replace it.'”
Also, as President, Trump celebrated when the House passed legislation repealing the entire Affordable Care Act, as the Biden administration’s Director of the Domestic Policy Council noted just hours ago:
Just as a reminder: here’s a picture of Trump and his staff celebrating House repeal of the ACA pic.twitter.com/VP7PExYobX
— Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) October 31, 2024
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Johnson pushed back even harder, while complaining to Fox Business, “they’re twisting our words.”
“I was at one of these events in Pennsylvania a few days ago, and a question came up about ObamaCare, and I answered it very specifically,” Johnson claimed, not mentioning he had said, “No ObamaCare.”
“I said the ACA, unfortunately, is deeply ingrained in our health care system now. Do we need further improvements? Absolutely. We need to expand quality of care, access to care, and obviously lower the cost of healthcare. And I started talking about that. Well, they they took a clip out of context and said that I, said we were promising to repeal Obamacare.”
“That’s just not what I said, it’s actually the opposite of that,” Johnson continued to claim, “and so, that’s just another example of what, they have nothing to run on. They have no policies of their own, and they’re twisting our words.”
The Harris campaign has an entire section on issues, and over 80 pages of polices on its website.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Mike Johnson now claims he didn’t say what he said: “They took a clip out of context.”
(The clip is not out of context. Watch it below.) https://t.co/mcShYWSj6G pic.twitter.com/y6YUe52jdq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2024
