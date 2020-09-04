CORRUPTION
‘What Does Putin Have on Him?’ Trump Gives Russia a Pass on Alexei Navalny Poisoning
All eyes have been on Russia since opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill in Siberia.
Navalny was finally air-lifted to German, where the government announced toxicology tests found “unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent,” according to CNN.
“Alexey Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. “This poison can be detected without a doubt in the samples.”
Trump was asked about the poisoning on Friday against the backdrop of the alleged pattern of Vladimir Putin poisoning political opponents.
But Trump refused to condemn the attack or hold Putin to account.
“Once again Trump passes on a chance to hold Russia accountable. What does Putin have on him?” CNN analyst Joe Lockhart asked.
Here’s what others were saying:
https://t.co/44ZCHj2e34 https://t.co/w1eGa7yfao
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 4, 2020
Trump on what he might do about the poisoning of Putin opponent Alexei Navalny: "If Hillary got elected, you would be at war with North Korea." pic.twitter.com/pqKKCBGa0o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020
"But I do get along with President Putin. But I've been tougher on Russia than anybody else by far." — Trump is totally incoherent pic.twitter.com/k5CqY3t3LY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020
"I get along with President Putin" is the best response Trump can come up with.https://t.co/473sJdOm7m
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 4, 2020
Worse than saying nothing.
Trump on Russia’s poisoning of Putin critic #Navalny:
"We haven't had any proof yet.” https://t.co/BbBpNire4N
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 4, 2020
Trump simply will not criticize Vladimir Putin… ever… https://t.co/JUtBIoGtGh
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 4, 2020
CORRUPTION
DeJoy ‘Surprised and Confused’ After House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Him for Ignoring Deadlines
The Democratic-led House Oversight Committee has followed through on its promise to subpoena the Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, after he failed to meet deadlines for document production in both the House and Senate.
“You are hereby commanded to be and appear before the Committee on Oversight and Reform,” the subpoena, signed by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) reads.
BREAKING: Chair @RepMaloney subpoenas PMG Louis #DeJoy for docs he is withholding from Congress on widespread #postalservice delays. pic.twitter.com/vtP6ar9T4q
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) September 2, 2020
The Postmaster General says he was “surprised and confused” upon receiving the subpoena.
“We remain surprised and confused by Chairwoman Maloney’s insistence on issuing a subpoena to the Postal Service in the midst of ongoing dialogue with her staff,” the USPS says, as USAToday’s Nicholas Wu reports. “We fully intend to comply with our obligations under the law.”
The Committee has been investigating why the USPS has been removing hundreds of mail sorting machines and post office collection boxes, also known as mailboxes, and suspending overtime.
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez weighs in:
If the USPS is surprised we are issuing a subpoena, it’s because they weren’t listening.
I said directly in the hearing that if DeJoy didn’t quickly hand over documents, we should issue a subpoena.
They knew the consequences of stalling. Now, where‘s his unaltered calendar? https://t.co/raNrSytmz6
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2020
CORRUPTION
‘#TrumpCorruption’: President Slammed for Saying Barr Must Prosecute Critics Like Obama to Become ‘Greatest’
President Donald Trump is telling Bill Barr he must prosecute the president’s critics, like former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in order for him to become “the greatest Attorney General” in history.
As usual, Trump telegraphed his wishes to Barr right out in the open, in a Fox News interview that aired Tuesday night.
“I say this openly: Bill Barr can go down as the greatest Attorney General in the history of our country, or he can go down as just another guy,” Trump told Fox host Laura Ingraham. “They have all the stuff, you don’t need anything else. You know they want everything. You don’t need anything else. They all lied to Congress, they were liars, they were cheaters. They were treasonous it was treason.”
Part two of Trump's never-ending interview with Laura Ingraham begins with Trump calling on Bill Barr to prosecute the likes of Obama and Biden pic.twitter.com/O9Vjw2YsZz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2020
Trump’s claims are false.
Many took to social media to slam Trump, with some declaring his obsession with prosecuting his critics is an abuse of power.
Just to drive this home in case it’s not clear, Trump has no specific crime he wants Barr to prosecute Biden and Obama for. He wants Barr to prosecute them for being his political opponents. https://t.co/IjeDE2kxR7
— Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) September 2, 2020
All Bill Barr needs to achieve total greatness as AG is to prosecute Trump’s critics, says Trump. #TrumpCorruption https://t.co/wBu7tcmzrr
— Sybill Trelawney (@SybilT2) September 2, 2020
Trump seriously wants to prosecute Obama, Biden and Comey because Trump and his cabal got caught colluding with foreign governments to win in 2016.
Trump’s entire presidency lacks legitimacy and he knows it. He wants to squish everyone who denies him legitimacy. https://t.co/v3foPpAiKx
— ᴛʀᴜᴛʜ ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ (@WritesMore) September 2, 2020
Donald Trump truly believe he is a king https://t.co/jsHPRaNsXb
— gregarious (@mistergeezy) September 2, 2020
This is so beyond sick- Trump is trying to incite Bill Barr to arrest his perceived enemies – Obama and Hillary Clinton. The sad truth is Trump is the one who should be arrested for extreme fraud and corruption. https://t.co/LFYOZnBcRr
— kayt (@KathrynTomashu1) September 2, 2020
This is banana republic scary shit https://t.co/gtqlF0KjtS
— WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) September 2, 2020
Just so we're clear, prosecuting political opponents is, like, the textbook example of an authoritarian abuse of executive power. https://t.co/ynEFte2nC6
— Justin Kilborn (@KilbornAgain) September 2, 2020
In the last two days, Trump’s continuous projection, and outright confessions…this man is telling us everything we need to know. Everything. Seems he should be a criminal prosecutor’s dream come true. https://t.co/9kOnO1lvpg
— Alicia Carlson 💙 🇺🇸 (@AmicaAli) September 2, 2020
Sounds like a fascist to anyone yet? Sure reminds me of a certain someone called Sadaam Hussein. https://t.co/C3eu2DYze3 https://t.co/WqvkbNskub
— RedIsTheNewBrown (@MayBeBotRsch) September 2, 2020
Thug life. https://t.co/2IrxWShpew
— Francis Wilkinson (@fdwilkinson) September 2, 2020
Said like a true despot… if you can’t win against your opposition, put them in jail. #TrumpFascism #VoteOutTrump https://t.co/Jm4kIfMXjZ
— Eric Takamiya (@ektaka) September 2, 2020
Apparently, the depths of Barr’s sycophancy and obstruction of justice in favor of #TraitorTrump still isn’t quite enough – he’s on probation until he prosecutes Trump’s “enemies.” #TrumpIsNotWell #NotSafeInTrumpsAmerica #SeriesOfMiniStrokes #BidenHarris2020ToSaveAmerica https://t.co/nAtVNS8HYF
— Kincaid (@kincaid323) September 2, 2020
CORRUPTION
Fired: Top FDA Spokesperson, a Former Far Right Reporter Installed by White House, After Plasma Debacle
The Food and Drug Administration has just ousted its brand new top spokesperson, a former reporter for the far right wing One America News Network, who was installed by the White House, after just 11 days on the job. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn notified FDA senior leadership that Emily Miller, who had the title of Assistant Commissioner, would no longer be the agency’s chief spokesperson.
The move comes after “fumbled communications about a blood plasma treatment for Covid-19. President Trump and the head of the F.D.A. had erroneously boasted on the eve of the Republican National Convention that the treatment sharply lowered mortality from the disease,” The New York Times reports.
Politico reports that Miller’s removal follows “a tenure that was marked by infighting and a damaging controversy.”
“The FDA had also faced growing criticism over its hiring of Miller, a former reporter for far-right One America News who has no science or medical background, has worked in Republican politics and is known for her extensive writings on gun rights advocacy,” Politico adds. “The agency’s top communications role is traditionally filled by a career civil servant, and the job opening was initially listed as a role for career civil servants in April before being taken down.”
Miller is the author of “Emily Gets Her Gun: But Obama Wants to Take Yours.”
Miller herself made news after issuing a press release about the FDA’s highly-controversial decision to allow an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma in treating coronavirus patients, despite studies showing weak results.
Dr. Steven Hahn, the FDA Commissioner, had echoed President Donald Trump’s lie that patients treated with the plasma had a 35 percent increased survival rate, which is false. Hahn later apologized.
Miller’s press release was astonishingly inappropriate for an agency whose credibility rests in being non-partisan.
Kaiser Health News Chief Washington Correspondent Julie Rovner, a veteran reporter who has covered health policy for decades, was among those who criticized the release which praised it as “another achievement” President Donald Trump’s “fight against the pandemic.”
Miller rudely responded to the criticism:
This is not a normal headline for a press release from the FDA and I have been getting FDA releases since the ReaganAdmin… https://t.co/BKbO2uCQkX
— julie rovner (@jrovner) August 23, 2020
Image via Facebook
