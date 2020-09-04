‘What Does Putin Have on Him?’ Trump Gives Russia a Pass on Alexei Navalny Poisoning

All eyes have been on Russia since opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill in Siberia.

Navalny was finally air-lifted to German, where the government announced toxicology tests found “unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent,” according to CNN.

“Alexey Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. “This poison can be detected without a doubt in the samples.”

Trump was asked about the poisoning on Friday against the backdrop of the alleged pattern of Vladimir Putin poisoning political opponents.

But Trump refused to condemn the attack or hold Putin to account.

“Once again Trump passes on a chance to hold Russia accountable. What does Putin have on him?” CNN analyst Joe Lockhart asked.

Here’s what others were saying:

Trump on what he might do about the poisoning of Putin opponent Alexei Navalny: "If Hillary got elected, you would be at war with North Korea." pic.twitter.com/pqKKCBGa0o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020

"But I do get along with President Putin. But I've been tougher on Russia than anybody else by far." — Trump is totally incoherent pic.twitter.com/k5CqY3t3LY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020

"I get along with President Putin" is the best response Trump can come up with.https://t.co/473sJdOm7m — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 4, 2020

Worse than saying nothing. Trump on Russia’s poisoning of Putin critic #Navalny: "We haven't had any proof yet.” https://t.co/BbBpNire4N — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 4, 2020