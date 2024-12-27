INTERNATIONAL
Shark Tank Star Proposes EU-Like Relationship Between U.S. and Canada, Despite Trump Backing Brexit
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary realizes not everyone is a fan of President-elect Donald Trump’s idea of making Canada the 51st state—so he proposed an “economic union” similar to the European Union. But that might be a hard sell for a president who once called himself “Mr. Brexit.”
O’Leary appeared on Fox News Friday morning to discuss Trump’s talk about absorbing Canada into the United States. O’Leary, who is Canadian, endorsed the plan, according to The Independent, calling it “something great.”
“If you figured out a way to put these two countries together, it would be the most powerful country on earth. The most powerful military on earth, the most powerful resources and no adversary anywhere would mess with it. That’s the prize,” O’Leary said.
It’s not clear if Trump is joking about annexing Canada. People initially thought he was joking about buying Greenland during his first term, but it’s become clear that he is serious. On Thursday, Trump called for hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to lead Canada.
“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’ He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier this month, he complained about “[subsidizing] Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year” on Truth Social, and claimed “many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.” Trump’s claim, however, is not accurate. In her interview with O’Leary, Fox News host Aishah Hasnie cited a poll result that only 13% of Canadians want their country to become a new state.
O’Leary dismissed the poll and said that Canada didn’t necessarily need to become one of the United States.
“You don’t have to sell or merge the country but create a union where you put together the things that matter: a common currency, a common passport, free-flowing trade across the border, particularly in energy,” O’Leary said.
What he’s describing here is basically the European Union. Though the countries in the EU are independent, they share a currency—the euro—and citizens can travel freely throughout member countries. Trade is also open—but regulated by the EU, which attempts to balance individual countries’ concerns.
It’s this last bit that proved problematic for the Brexiteers in the United Kingdom. Countries in the EU have a principle called “primacy of European Union laws,” meaning EU regulations trump local countries’. EU law, though, is primarily concerned with trade and product regulations. And that’s one of the reasons Trump, in 2016, backed Brexit, even going as far as to call himself “Mr. Brexit.”
“Come November, the American people will have the chance to re-declare their independence. Americans will have a chance to vote for trade, immigration and foreign policies that put our citizens first,” Trump said at the time, according to CNN. “They will have the chance to reject today’s rule by the global elite, and to embrace real change that delivers a government of, by and for the people.”
Would “Mr. Brexit” be on board for his own North American Union? It seems unlikely.
Greenland Gets New Defense Tools Including Drones, Dog Sled Teams After Trump’s Comments
On Tuesday, Denmark earmarked $1.5 billion in defense spending for Greenland after incoming President Donald Trump again made overtures to buy the autonomous territory.
The exact amount of defense funding for Greenland is not known, but the BBC reports that Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced it as in the “double digit million” amount of krone, which would place the minimum U.S. dollar equivalent at $1.5 billion.
The money is likely to be used to increase the amount of military personnel at Arctic Command and one of the country’s airports, the BBC reported, as well as to purchase two ships, two long-range drones and two dog sled teams.
Poulsen said the deal had been pre-planned, and the timing of Trump’s comments was merely “irony.”
Trump has suggested that the U.S. should purchase Greenland, an autonomous territory owned by Denmark. It was an occasional topic during his first term as well, though most thought the president was joking, at least initially.
Trump’s current interest was first declared on Sunday when he announced Ken Howery will be the U.S. ambassador to Denmark. He declared that “the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” in the announcement.
On Monday evening, RNC Chair Michael Whatley discussed with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade the potential price of such a deal, according to Mediaite.
“Well, I think from a national security perspective, as he said, certainly [it’s] a place that is very rich in minerals and is, uh, you know, geopolitically important for him,” Whatley said. “And it’s a conversation that we wanna have with Denmark about being able to use the resources up there.”
“Yeah, it’s gonna cost about $1.5 trillion, but it probably will pay off,” Kilmeade responded.
While Kilmeade has placed a price tag on Greenland, it is unlikely Denmark would agree to sell. Denmark has repeatedly declined offers to buy the territory. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede invoked the country’s desire for independence in shutting down Trump’s overtures.
“Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom,” Egede said Monday, according to Reuters.
Greenland passed a law in 2009 which gave the territory more power to self-govern. Part of that law includes a provision for independence if the citizens vote for it. However, Greenland currently gets a block grant from Denmark that makes up one-quarter of the territory’s gross domestic product. If Greenland were to become fully independent, it would lose that money.
While citizens of the territory are in favor of independence, according to polling, just not at the expense of a drop in the standard of living. In response to this, those fighting for independence have worked to diversify Greenland’s economy.
China Calls U.S. ‘Safe Haven for Criminals’ Over Conviction in Stalking Case
Mao Ning, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, called the United States a “safe haven for criminals” following the conviction of two Chinese nationals and a former NYPD sergeant for stalking a former Wuhan city official and his wife.
The ex-cop, Michael McMahon, was working as a private investigator with two Chinese men, Zheng Congying and Zhu Yong. Zhu hired McMahon to track down the former official, who was living in New Jersey with his wife, according to the Department of Justice. When McMahon did, Zheng tried to force himself into their home, failed, and left a note reading “If you are willing to go back to the mainland and spend 10 years in prison, your wife and children will be all right. That’s the end of this matter!” prosecutors said.
China accused the former official, identified as Xu Jin by the Associated Press, of taking bribes. Xu and his wife deny this, and instead say that Chinese officials were going after him over disagreements with the Chinese Communist Party.
Xu was a target of China’s “Operation Fox Hunt,” launched in 2014. China says that the initiative is to bring criminals living overseas to justice, as it doesn’t have extradition treaties with other nations. Operation Fox Hunt is an attempt to find corrupt officials as part of the country’s efforts to stop graft.
“No matter where they have fled and how long … we must track them down and bring them to justice,” Huang Shuxian, a senior party disciplinary inspection official, told the official Xinhua News Agency when Operation Fox Hunt was first launched.
Critics, however, say it’s more about silencing dissent, and that Operation Fox Hunt works extrajudicially. Last year, a Chinese national was charged in Manhattan Federal Court over a case where a pregnant U.S. citizen was detained in China for eight months in an attempt to get her mother to face charges in China.
Speaking about Tuesday’s convictions, Mao said that Operation Fox Hunt was “fully justified.”
“The need to fight cross-border crimes, repatriate corrupt fugitives and recover illegal proceeds is widely recognized by the international community. It is a just cause,” she said. “The US, on the other hand, has chosen to ignore the facts, deliberately distorted China’s efforts as something sinister and even resorted to judicial action. China firmly opposes this.
“We urge the US to immediately right its wrongdoing, fulfill its obligations under the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, the UN Convention against Corruption and other international treaties, step up to its international responsibilities and stop America from turning into a safe haven for criminals,” she continued.
The three have not been sentenced yet. McMahon could get up to 20 years in prison on charges of acting as an illegal agent of China, interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit interstate stalking. Zheng could get 10 years following his conviction for interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit interstate stalking. Zhu could get 25 years for acting as an illegal Chinese agent, conspiracy to act as an illegal Chinese agent, interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit interstate stalking.
Thailand: ‘Phoenix Rising’ For LGBT People — But Questions Remain
Guest author Grace Poore talks with Thailand’s National Human Rights Commissioner about LGBTI Rights at ILGA-Asia Conference
BANGKOK — Three years ago the fourth ILGA (International Lesbian and Gay Association) Asia conference held in Surabaya, Indonesia was attacked by Muslim fundamentalists. Organizers were forced to cancel the conference just after it started. Many conference participants were left stranded, frightened, and confused by the ugly turn of events in a city not previously associated with religious intolerance.
The fifth ILGA Asia conference was held in Bangkok, Thailand March 29-31, with a markedly different atmosphere. Themed, “Phoenix Rising,” the opening ceremony of the conference, replete with graceful Thai dancers in silks and brocades and a musical score with the refrain, “Amazing Thailand,” was not only a celebration of Thailand’s openness to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people from across Asia who were gathered in Bangkok, but a celebration of transcendence, resistance, and LGBTI perseverance in the face of orchestrated violence and hate.
Among the opening speakers, Dr. Taejing Siripanich from the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand (NHRC) began his remarks with the question, “Isn’t Thailand amazing?” The audience responded with applause.
The current buzz is that Thailand may become the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex partnerships. I spoke with Dr. Taejing, who is the LGBTI rights point person on Thailand’s NHRC. The Commission has been criticized for being unresponsive to LGBTI concerns and weak on implementation of commitments made to Thai LGBTI people.
Dr. Taejing explained, “LGBTI people in Thailand say that they have lost faith in the Human Rights Commission? They say they cannot depend on us? I say, why don’t we talk? You are a vulnerable group in Thailand. Bring your complaints [of human rights violations] to the Commission so we can investigate.”
In March 2012, at the urging of Thai LGBTI activists, the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (IGLHRC) wrote to the Thai government about fifteen brutal murders of lesbians and “toms” (butch lesbians or transmen) in Thailand, urging the Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police to investigate the killings and release the findings at a press conference.
The letter was copied to the chair of the Thailand NHRC and to Dr. Taejing. Neither responded. Thai activist and journalist Paisarn Likhitpreechakul pursued the NHRC for answers and was told, “The incidents appear to be random. There is no pattern of hate crimes,” although the Commission had not conducted an investigation or taken up the matter with the authorities.
I asked Dr. Taejing why hate crimes and lack of anti-discrimination legislation were not being prioritized as same-sex marriage was. “Hate crimes as a concept is simply not acceptable,” he insisted. “But just having a hate crimes law will not give justice. You [victims] have to come to the Human Rights Commission, bring it to our attention, and we will investigate. Don’t wait for a law before reporting. Once we receive the complaints, we will find a channel.”
Regarding protections against LGBTI discrimination, he said just as emphatically, “Our Constitution already says everyone is equal. This is our highest law. So discrimination is not allowed. Even if sexual orientation and gender identity is not specifically mentioned, we have the category, “‘sex. The intention of the Constitution is clear, sexual diversity is protected.”
LGBTI activists at the conference explained that they chose the legalization of same-sex partnerships as a priority for the Thai LGBTI community after the NHRC said it lacked the capacity to get behind multiple issues and the LGBTI community had to choose one priority.
Dr. Taejing said the NHRC is advocating for a new law to be created to legalize same-sex partnerships. He said, “It was easier than changing the existing marriage law because so many other laws are linked to the marriage law. It would take too long to change everything. A new law could state that all rights given to married heterosexual couples must now also apply to same-sex married couples.” To raise public awareness and gauge public opinion about the same-sex marriage proposal, the NHRC has been holding public hearings in major cities in Thailand.
As I listened to Dr. Taejing promise the audience at the conference that he would use his remaining term on the National Human Rights Commission to push for same-sex marriage, I wondered if marriage equality in Thailand would expose the silence around the murders of lesbians and toms. Thus far police have dismissed the killings as “crimes of passion” because of “love gone sour.” Will legalization of same-sex marriage protect LGBTI people from domestic violence and family violence? Will marriage equality change social attitudes that would prevent lesbians and transmen from being sexually assaulted, stabbed or shot multiple times, set on fire, or decapitated by jealous boyfriends, ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands? As Paisarn asks, â€œIs the right to marriage more important than right to life?â€
Background: Thailandâ€™s record at the UN Human Rights Council
In 2010, Thailand was elected to a seat on the powerful United Nations Human Rights Council. Thailand had a history of abstaining from voting in favor of UN resolutions on sexual orientation and gender identity, including a resolution calling for recognition of sexual orientation and gender identity as grounds for extrajudicial killings and executions. Outraged Thai LGBTI activists staged protests in front of the Foreign Ministry to drive home the point that their government should take a stand against the killing of LGBTI people. Thai media coverage further shamed the government. In response, in 2011, Thailand began voting favorably. In 2012, it joined 85 other member states of the UN to vote yes on the first ever UN resolution that condemned violence and discrimination against LGBTI people.
For more of Grace Pooreâ€™s perspective on LGBTI rights in Asia, watch The Stream: Accepting LGBTs in Asia on Al Jazeera English. Also listen to a statement on Homophobia, Transphobia and Womenâ€™s Access to Justice recently delivered at the United Nations.
All images by Grace Poore.
Guest AuthorÂ Grace Poore is the Regional Program Coordinator for Asia and the Pacific Islands, at the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (IGLHRC).
TheÂ IGLHRCÂ is onÂ TwitterÂ andÂ Facebook.
Grace Poore can be reached via email.
