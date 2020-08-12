‘Real Winner’: Internet Destroys Trump for Congratulating Racist, Islamophobic, Anti-Semitic QAnon Conspiracy Theorist

President Donald Trump Wednesday morning congratulated a QAnon conspiracy theorist who has racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic beliefs for winning her Republican Congressional primary. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now the GOP’s candidate to face Democrat Kevin van Ausdal in November.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!” Trump tweeted.

Politico published a video of Greene making vile and offensive remarks, but Georgia Republican voters cast their ballots for her anyway. The remarks were so offensive Politico had to place a disclaimer at the beginning to ensure viewers knew they did not endorse her hatred.

Watch: We uncovered hours of videos of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a leading GOP congressional candidate in Georgia, expressing racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic views. https://t.co/y6oZzomnlR pic.twitter.com/DKv8sCPjrK — POLITICO (@politico) June 18, 2020

In the video Greene “suggested that Muslims do not belong in government; thinks black people ‘are held slaves to the Democratic Party’; called George Soros, a Jewish Democratic megadonor, a Nazi; and said she would feel ‘proud’ to see a Confederate monument if she were black because it symbolizes progress made since the Civil War,” Politico reported.

She also insists the Quran cannot be used to swear elected officials into office. “No. You have to be sworn in on the Bible,” she says, which is false.

Her QAnon conspiracy theories make her an even less suitable candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Many condemned Trump on Twitter for endorsing Greene – take a look:

She called Pelosi a "bitch" last night. She said Q, from the QAnon conspiracy theory, is a "patriot." She called George Soros a "Nazi" (he is Jewish and survived Nazi-occupied Hungary.) And she claimed there was "an Islamic invasion into our government." https://t.co/BcE7taqBm8 https://t.co/7qefoXzGRa — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) August 12, 2020

Trump embraces Marjorie Taylor Green, a believer in Qanon, a conspiracy theory that asserts liberal Hollywood actors and Democratic politicians are running an international child sex-trafficking ring and Trump is the only one who can stop them https://t.co/iMuK4xZTLd — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 12, 2020

Wow. Donald Trump just endorsed a racist, anti-Semitic QAnon supporter. Even some members of the GOP House leadership are going to be uncomfortable with this. If Steve King and Michele Bachmann had a hell spawn, it would be Marjorie Taylor Greene. A certified lunatic.#GA14 pic.twitter.com/NRPQRMV7Jn — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 12, 2020

QANon supporter with some “racially charged” language in her recent past who threw out reporter from victory party who tweeted she called Pelosi a “bitch” and who is endorsed by Charlie Kirk. That about covers it. — Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) August 12, 2020

I grew up across the street from Marjorie my entire childhood.

After watching her videos I’m now wondering what her family was saying about my black family, my Vietnamese next door neighbor, and my Korean next door neighbor. — Carlos Whittaker (@loswhit) August 12, 2020

Trump is saying a QAnon candidate who thinks there's a 'deep state' of child-molesting Satanist traitors and has made racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments in the past is a "future Republican Star" So, that tracks. https://t.co/7bACpi4Mbk — Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 12, 2020

If crackpot Q conspiracy theories are everything then, yes, she is strong on everything. — Inigo Montoya Resists 🏳️‍🌈 🌊 🇺🇸 🌈 ❄️ (@IMontoyaResists) August 12, 2020