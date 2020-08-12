AYFKM?
‘Real Winner’: Internet Destroys Trump for Congratulating Racist, Islamophobic, Anti-Semitic QAnon Conspiracy Theorist
President Donald Trump Wednesday morning congratulated a QAnon conspiracy theorist who has racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic beliefs for winning her Republican Congressional primary. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now the GOP’s candidate to face Democrat Kevin van Ausdal in November.
“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!” Trump tweeted.
Politico published a video of Greene making vile and offensive remarks, but Georgia Republican voters cast their ballots for her anyway. The remarks were so offensive Politico had to place a disclaimer at the beginning to ensure viewers knew they did not endorse her hatred.
Watch: We uncovered hours of videos of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a leading GOP congressional candidate in Georgia, expressing racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic views. https://t.co/y6oZzomnlR pic.twitter.com/DKv8sCPjrK
— POLITICO (@politico) June 18, 2020
In the video Greene “suggested that Muslims do not belong in government; thinks black people ‘are held slaves to the Democratic Party’; called George Soros, a Jewish Democratic megadonor, a Nazi; and said she would feel ‘proud’ to see a Confederate monument if she were black because it symbolizes progress made since the Civil War,” Politico reported.
She also insists the Quran cannot be used to swear elected officials into office. “No. You have to be sworn in on the Bible,” she says, which is false.
Her QAnon conspiracy theories make her an even less suitable candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Many condemned Trump on Twitter for endorsing Greene – take a look:
She called Pelosi a "bitch" last night. She said Q, from the QAnon conspiracy theory, is a "patriot." She called George Soros a "Nazi" (he is Jewish and survived Nazi-occupied Hungary.) And she claimed there was "an Islamic invasion into our government." https://t.co/BcE7taqBm8 https://t.co/7qefoXzGRa
— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) August 12, 2020
Trump embraces Marjorie Taylor Green, a believer in Qanon, a conspiracy theory that asserts liberal Hollywood actors and Democratic politicians are running an international child sex-trafficking ring and Trump is the only one who can stop them https://t.co/iMuK4xZTLd
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 12, 2020
Wow. Donald Trump just endorsed a racist, anti-Semitic QAnon supporter. Even some members of the GOP House leadership are going to be uncomfortable with this.
If Steve King and Michele Bachmann had a hell spawn, it would be Marjorie Taylor Greene. A certified lunatic.#GA14 pic.twitter.com/NRPQRMV7Jn
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 12, 2020
QANon supporter with some “racially charged” language in her recent past who threw out reporter from victory party who tweeted she called Pelosi a “bitch” and who is endorsed by Charlie Kirk. That about covers it.
— Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) August 12, 2020
I grew up across the street from Marjorie my entire childhood.
After watching her videos I’m now wondering what her family was saying about my black family, my Vietnamese next door neighbor, and my Korean next door neighbor.
— Carlos Whittaker (@loswhit) August 12, 2020
Trump is saying a QAnon candidate who thinks there's a 'deep state' of child-molesting Satanist traitors and has made racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments in the past is a "future Republican Star"
So, that tracks. https://t.co/7bACpi4Mbk
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 12, 2020
If crackpot Q conspiracy theories are everything then, yes, she is strong on everything.
— Inigo Montoya Resists 🏳️🌈 🌊 🇺🇸 🌈 ❄️ (@IMontoyaResists) August 12, 2020
The president of the United States, giving Georgia's racist conspiracy nut a hearty welcome to the Republican mainstream. https://t.co/WJNGYIomnF
— Jay Bookman (@jaysbookman) August 12, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AYFKM?
‘Propaganda Machine’ Kayleigh McEnany Blasted for False Claim Trump Has ‘Great Record’ on LGBTQ Issues
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is under fire for claiming President Donald Trump has a “great record” on LGBTQ issues.
Trump, who is the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history, has been rolling back hard-won protections for LGBTQ people in all areas of government, since taking office three and a half years ago.
McEnany was asked about Trump’s ban on transgender service members, which he announced via Twitter on July 26, 2017, as the Washington Blade’s Chris Johnson reminded her Monday. She did not have much to say and appeared to respond by reading from prepared notes on a list of items.
“I haven’t talked to him about that specific policy, but this president is proud that in 2019 we launched a global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world,” McEnany told Johnson in response to his question about the ban on transgender service members.
“He has a great record when it comes to the LGBT community. The Trump administration eased a ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men and he launched a plan to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, so we’re very proud of our achievements.”
That “global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world” is non-existent and has not resulted in any actions or changes in policy or law in any other country. When Trump was first asked about it he said he did not know anything about it.
The easing of the antiquated blood ban was only in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And the “plan to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030” is just a plan. 18 months after it was announced there’s little evidence it was put into action.
Meanwhile, just last month Trump announced he was “surprised” the Supreme Court ruled against his administration when it found anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination is illegal, because the court “was supposed to be in our favor.”
Also last month Trump’s HHS finalized a move to roll back healthcare protections for transgender people, calling them “unnecessary.”
Just weeks ago Trump’s Dept. of Housing and Urban Development moved to allow taxpayer-funded shelter providers to ban transgender people experiencing homelessness, citing religious rights.
Last year the Trump administration rolled back an Obama-era rule banning adoption agencies from discriminating against LGBTQ people, then bragged about it.
The list goes on and on.
The Trump campaign promoted McEnany’s false claim on social media.
White House Press Secretary @KayleighMcEnany: President @realDonaldTrump has a great record when it comes to the LGBT community pic.twitter.com/ndUXBuE6h1
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 13, 2020
Many have expressed outrage, especially since so many of the Trump administration’s attacks against LGBTQ people are often major life issues.
@PressSec always making false statements,,, Trump propaganda machine https://t.co/3cQZl8V34E
— Jan Taylor (@taylorjan1) July 14, 2020
Yall banned the T from the military.
And allowed for doctors to refuse treatment to the community.
So this whole tweet is a lie. https://t.co/qun4zAV9Vx
— Timmmmm (@hvhtim) July 14, 2020
SO YOU EASED A BAN ON GETTING FREE BLOOD. NAME ONE OTHER THING YOU HAVE DONE FOR LGBT+??? https://t.co/4Uui1hlVqw
— Carah von funk (@carahbubs) July 14, 2020
Ms. McEnany, your lies haven't convinced a single LGBT person. We're too well informed about the actual facts. Go back to your right-wing Evangelical base. They're the ones who will vote for you.
— Davidl61 (@Davidl61) July 14, 2020
Absolutely laughable and disturbing at the same time that McEnany would dare to claim Trump is pro-#LGBTQ https://t.co/amOw9YsyOU
— Sam Wise ???? (@SamWiseLGBT) July 13, 2020
WORST ANTI-LGBT
PRESIDENT.
He has done everything to
ALLOW DISCRIMINATION
TO GROW….JUST LIKE
HIS HATE GROUPS. https://t.co/3na2d4pqRE
— Twisted AnklezResist (@AnklezTwisted) July 14, 2020
Very pro LGBT that they ban them from serving. McEnany you’re even worse than Sarah Sanders with your shilling and lies. I miss the days when Sean Spicer was press secretary and lied about the size of a crowd(sarcasm). https://t.co/lDZ6BbLAhA
— Josh (@Zomboshy) July 13, 2020
AYFKM?
Trump Plans to End Coronavirus Task Force: NYT
Amid multiple projections of coronavirus deaths about to “nearly double” to 3000 per day and new infections to increase about ten-fold President Donald Trump is set to end the Coronavirus Task Force. What started as a January 31 executive order for public relations purposes that did almost nothing until the death toll exploded became a highly-watched group.
But for Trump, who craves the spotlight, its members’ high-profiles have become problematic.
“Trump administration officials are telling members of the coronavirus task force that the White House plans to wind down the operation and it’s not clear whether any other group might replace it,” The New York Times is now reporting.
NCRM earlier today in an exclusive reported that Vice President Mike Pence has “slacked off” on holding the coronavirus Task Force meetings. He led 24 in March, just 18 in April, and only two last week.
The coronavirus pandemic is far from over. On Monday the nation saw a new milestone set, with the death toll breaking 70,000 people.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
AYFKM?
Trump Launches Late-Night All Caps Rant Implying He Wants to ‘Cure’ the Coronavirus Crisis by Sending America Back to Work
Trump’s Tweet Creates Images of Dystopian Sci-Fi: ‘Is This How the Hunger Games Began?’
At ten minutes to midnight on Sunday President Donald Trump launched a disturbing all-caps Twitter rant that suggests his “plan” to cure the coronavirus crisis will be to send everyone back to work, thus likely killing millions.
“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” Trump actually tweeted, proving he values profits over people and saying clearly that if people have to die so the economy can get better than so be it.
“AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”
WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020
Sunday marked day seven of the 15-day “stay at home” policy just one-third of the nation is under.
It’s not surprising, given his recent statements on the coronavirus pandemic.
For instance, barely more than two weeks ago, on March 5, Trump lied about what medical experts were saying while he tried to minimize the lethality of COVID-19. The President falsely suggested to Americans it is not dangerous to report to work as normal if they have the deadly coronavirus – and even went so far as to say going back to work will make people get better.
“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work,” Trump lied.
Thousands of people did not recover from the deadly coronavirus by “going to work.”
But it looks like the President is poised to consider implementing that as policy, instituting what Britain tried – until a study showed “that as many as 250,000 people could die as a result.”
Here’s how some are responding:
Translation: Trump cares about the Dow Jones Industrial Average and his re-election chances more than he cares about the lives of the American people.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 23, 2020
Trump is literally torn between two choices. He can either redirect people fears and anxiety about the coronavirus and the economy towards Asian Americans as vulnerable scapegoats like a racist demagogue or he can go back to, “it’s just the flu, bro.”
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 23, 2020
Is this how the Hunger games began? https://t.co/Qe0MXzJwwO
— Chuck (@ChuckChaneyBCTG) March 23, 2020
Good luck everyone. https://t.co/GFcDUpHMzO
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 23, 2020
Is he hinting at lifting quarantine to initiate widespread herd immunity… scary https://t.co/WcEGRsbzUf
— matteo di bernardo (@Dibernardo_10) March 23, 2020
TL;dr: “Happy Hunger Games! And may the odds be ever in your favor.” https://t.co/9Sr0dp4ksf
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 23, 2020
If you’re thinking about herd immunity, you go first big guy https://t.co/P1NAwFEEIl
— eu_?ø?????? ?#VampiradaXOpalas (@Jn_malvadous) March 23, 2020
Remember 2016, talk of taking his phone away because it was embarrassing? I’m not hearing that now, yet behold: all caps vague-tweeting about pivoting pandemic strategy to herd immunity nine hours before the NYSE opens completely electronic, no humans, for the first time ever https://t.co/Qk8wxEKJuk
— Joe Spurr (@joespurr) March 23, 2020
YOUR INCOMPETENCE IS STAGGERING…
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 23, 2020
Looks like theres another herd immunity strategy in the works https://t.co/vWgR2pwmbc
— simon ? (@bolloticks) March 23, 2020
P.S. It's midnight and we're in the greatest national health and financial crisis in decades, and you're supposed to be leading the nation.
Why in the hell are you tweeting right now, you malignant fraud? pic.twitter.com/PMhTuKRmBW
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 23, 2020
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump-Loving ‘True Victim of the Pandemic’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Complaining Her Birthday Popcorn Order Was Late
- News3 days ago
‘Angry’ Trump Michigan Voters Admit They Want ‘This Nightmare to End’ in November
- AMERICAN IDIOTS1 day ago
George Conway Burns to the Ground Trump Supporters Who Are Suckered by His Lies
- RACISM2 days ago
911 Called After Black Teens Attacked by Knife-Wielding Homeless Man – Cops Show Up and Draw Guns on the Kids
- NOPE NOPE NOPE1 day ago
‘George Washington Would Have Had a Hard Time Beating Me’: Trump Brags His Poll Numbers Are ‘Going Up Like a Rocket’
- WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?2 days ago
‘Colonizing in the Name of Jesus’: Missionary Leader Blasted for Trying to Convert Indigenous People to Christianity
- SURE JAN SURE3 days ago
Trump Swears Dems Are Calling Him Begging to Negotiate on the Stimulus — but He ‘Got Everything He Wanted’ Already
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Fox & Friends Furious ‘Gym Owners Are Dying,’ Because ‘Politicians’