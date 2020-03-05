GASLIGHTING AMERICA
Trump Dangerously Claims ‘Corona Flu’ Patients ‘Get Better’ by ‘Going to Work’ – Falsely Says Death Rate Actually Less Than 1%
Death Rate Is 3.4% Per World Health Organization
President Donald Trump is falsely suggesting to Americans it is not dangerous to report to work as normal if they have the deadly coronavirus that has already killed 11 people in this country and about 3200 people worldwide. Speaking on Fox News Wednesday night Trump called the new novel coronavirus the “corona flu,” and challenged the World Health Organization’s assessment that the death rate for COVID-19 is 3.4%. Trump claimed it is less than 1%, which is provably false and a dangerous claim to make.
“Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number,” the President told the conservative cable network’s Sean Hannity. “Now, this is just my hunch, and, but based on a lot of conversation with a lot of people who do this, because a lot of people will have this and it’s very mild. They’ll get better very rapidly. They don’t even see a doctor. They don’t even call a doctor. You never hear about those people, so you can’t put them down in the category of the overall population in terms of this corona flu, and, or virus, so you just can’t do that,” Trump said, clearly trying to minimize the danger and the numbers of people infected.
“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work – some of ’em go to work – but they get better,” Trump claimed, which is dangerous, given how highly-contagious COVID-19 is.
“And then when you do have a death, like you’ve had in the state of Washington, like you had one in California, you had one in New York, you know, all of a sudden it seems like three or four percent, which is a very high number, as opposed to a fraction of one percent.”
“But then again they don’t know about the easy cases, the easy cases don’t go to the hospital, they don’t report to doctors or the hospital in many cases, so I think that number is very high. Personally I would say the number is way under 1%.
Medical experts including from the U.S. government warn anyone who thinks they may have been infected with COVID-19 should self-quarantine, definitely not go to work, and call their doctor.
Watch:
In this clip, Trump:
1. Denies WHO’s coronavirus death rate based on “hunch”
2. Calls coronavirus “corona flu”
3. Suggests it’s fine for people w/ Covid-19 to go to work
4. Compares coronavirus to “the regular flu,” indicating he doesn’t get the difference pic.twitter.com/uC9c03zX31
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
‘Something Nefarious Going On’: Obama Deputy Chief of Staff Doesn’t Buy White House Claims on Trump’s Health
The deputy chief of staff for operations in the Obama administration broke down on Monday why the White House claims on President Donald Trump’s surprise Saturday visit to Walter Reed Hospital.
Jim Messina, who also was the campaign manager for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, was interviewed Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” by anchor Lawrence O’Donnell.
O’Donnell noted the note the White House physician sent to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham:
“You know how doctors deal with physical exams,” O’Donnell said to Messina. “How does this all read to you?”
“Not great, Lawrence,” Messina replied.
“If you look at the statement, they said, routine planned visit, and then one sentence later said, because of scheduling irregularities, we did this, we wanted it all to be off the record. You can’t have both of those things be true.”
Messina found two fatal flaws in the White House argument.
“If it was a routine planned thing, you never would do it at Walter Reed — you would have done all that stuff at the White House facilities, which are state of the art and amazing,” he explained. “If it was just routine stuff, you never would have taken him out.”
“And if you were going to take him for a routine visit to Walter Reed, you would have announced it, you would have had a photo op with the troops, you would have done a bunch of things that are regular to do,” he continued.
“The second problem, Lawrence, this is the problem when you have a White House who lies about everything, is you can’t believe them about anything,” Messina said. “You just have an absolute sense that all of this is lying and when you trot out a 10 P.M. memo from a doctor, you know they’re likely worried about something, and the problem is the truth is probably that there is something nefarious going on.”
“And Jim — quickly, before we go — there is this additional element of, we have not seen the president. And when this controversy erupts, one of the first things I think you would do is say, let’s get the president on camera, let’s show him, let’s show that he’s doing just fine,” O’Donnell said. “And Donald Trump inviting in the cameras is something they do all the time, but not since he’s gone to the hospital.”
“Yeah, it’s his favorite thing in the world, him being on TV is what he loves more than breathing, so the easiest thing would be to trot him out at the White House and do a quick photo op,” Messina said. “Anything would be easy.”
“And why didn’t they do that?” he wondered.
Watch:
Image by Third Way Think Tank via Flickr and a CC license
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
Fox & Friends Defends Trump for Lying That Mexico Would Pay for the Wall Because ‘He Doesn’t Want to Make Them Mad’
“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt is defending President Donald Trump for lying for years about Mexico paying for his border wall by saying “he doesn’t want to make them mad,” and suggesting that at least Americans aren’t paying for it via tariffs. They are, however, paying for it directly, via taxes.
“A lot of people, especially Democrats, are saying, ‘I thought you said Mexico is going to pay for the wall?'” Earhardt told Fox News viewers Thursday, ahead of airing an interview with the president.
“He said, ‘I could easily slap a 5% tariff on their automobiles and other goods that are coming into the U.S.’ He said, ‘I don’t want to do that right now, because Mexico is so helpful because they’ve brought out 27,000 soldiers on the border to try and prevent people from coming into our country.”
What neither Earhardt nor the president understood – or, at least, admitted – is that “slapping a 5% tariff” on goods coming in from Mexico means Americans would be paying the increased costs, not Mexico.
Trump refuses to admit that it is Americans who ultimately are forced to pay the cost of his tariffs, not the country exporting the goods.
“So he doesn’t want to make them mad by slapping tariffs because he said they’ve been so helpful, unlike Congress.”
Again, Mexico is not paying for the wall, U.S. taxpayers are. And exactly zero miles of new border wall fencing has been constructed.
Ainsley Earhardt defends Trump breaking his promise that Mexico would pay for the border wall: “They’ve brought out 27,000 soldiers on the border … He doesn’t want to make them mad by slapping tariffs because he said they’ve been so helpful, unlike Congress” pic.twitter.com/T21KHWkfqk
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 19, 2019
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
Fox & Friends: Mueller Testimony ‘Didn’t Change Anything…It Changed Everything, Because It Really Did Clear the President’
The “Fox & Friends” co-hosts Thursday morning continued their jobs as the cheerleading squad for the Trump presidency, heaping twisted, illogical, false praise on President Donald Trump so heavily that he turned around and tweeted it out to his 62 million followers.
Speaking about Wednesday’s testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller before two House committees, co-host Ainsley Earhardt shared her utterly false hot takes with millions of Fox News viewers, but mostly with the all-important audience of one.
“I guess because it didn’t change anything,” Earhardt said, “we’re just where we were the day before, it changed everything, because it really did clear the president.”
Ainsley Earhardt on the Mueller hearings: “I guess because it didn’t change anything … it changed everything, because it really did clear the president.” pic.twitter.com/SVPQyKTxjt
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 25, 2019
It did not, in fact, clear the president.
Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis, whose job it is to watch “Fox & Friends” every day, encapsulated the direct-to-Trump-to-Twitter timeline:
the president is attending his daily intelligence briefing pic.twitter.com/EsaAGo2kp2
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 25, 2019
To be clear of just how false Earhardt’s take was, as The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer noted, “Mueller testified that the president is an unprosecuted felon,” and “the president and his campaign welcomed Russian interference, benefited from it, tried to deflect blame from Russia, then tried to block the investigation.”
