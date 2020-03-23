Trump Launches Late-Night All Caps Rant Implying He Wants to ‘Cure’ the Coronavirus Crisis by Sending America Back to Work

Trump’s Tweet Creates Images of Dystopian Sci-Fi: ‘Is This How the Hunger Games Began?’

At ten minutes to midnight on Sunday President Donald Trump launched a disturbing all-caps Twitter rant that suggests his “plan” to cure the coronavirus crisis will be to send everyone back to work, thus likely killing millions.

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” Trump actually tweeted, proving he values profits over people and saying clearly that if people have to die so the economy can get better than so be it.

“AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

Sunday marked day seven of the 15-day “stay at home” policy just one-third of the nation is under.

It’s not surprising, given his recent statements on the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, barely more than two weeks ago, on March 5, Trump lied about what medical experts were saying while he tried to minimize the lethality of COVID-19. The President falsely suggested to Americans it is not dangerous to report to work as normal if they have the deadly coronavirus – and even went so far as to say going back to work will make people get better.

“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work,” Trump lied.

Thousands of people did not recover from the deadly coronavirus by “going to work.”

But it looks like the President is poised to consider implementing that as policy, instituting what Britain tried – until a study showed “that as many as 250,000 people could die as a result.”

Here’s how some are responding:

Translation: Trump cares about the Dow Jones Industrial Average and his re-election chances more than he cares about the lives of the American people. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 23, 2020

Trump is literally torn between two choices. He can either redirect people fears and anxiety about the coronavirus and the economy towards Asian Americans as vulnerable scapegoats like a racist demagogue or he can go back to, “it’s just the flu, bro.” — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 23, 2020

Is this how the Hunger games began? https://t.co/Qe0MXzJwwO — Chuck (@ChuckChaneyBCTG) March 23, 2020

Is he hinting at lifting quarantine to initiate widespread herd immunity… scary https://t.co/WcEGRsbzUf — matteo di bernardo (@Dibernardo_10) March 23, 2020

TL;dr: “Happy Hunger Games! And may the odds be ever in your favor.” https://t.co/9Sr0dp4ksf — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 23, 2020

If you’re thinking about herd immunity, you go first big guy https://t.co/P1NAwFEEIl — eu_נøиαтħαи 🌐#VampiradaXOpalas (@Jn_malvadous) March 23, 2020

Remember 2016, talk of taking his phone away because it was embarrassing? I’m not hearing that now, yet behold: all caps vague-tweeting about pivoting pandemic strategy to herd immunity nine hours before the NYSE opens completely electronic, no humans, for the first time ever https://t.co/Qk8wxEKJuk — Joe Spurr (@joespurr) March 23, 2020

YOUR INCOMPETENCE IS STAGGERING… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 23, 2020

Looks like theres another herd immunity strategy in the works https://t.co/vWgR2pwmbc — simon 🌹 (@bolloticks) March 23, 2020