Connect with us

PANDEMIC IS NOT OVER – IT'S JUST GETTING STARTED

Exclusive: Pence Slacks Off Holding Coronavirus Task Force Meetings as Projections Show New Infections to Jump Ten-Fold

Published

on

Late last month Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner suggested the White House had done everything it needed to do to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic, and even declared victory.

“The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story, and I think that, that’s really what needs to be told,” Kushner told “Fox & Friends”, to great national outrage.

Also late last month The New York Times reported President Trump “rarely attends the task force meetings that precede” what back then were daily press briefings that had effectively morphed into campaign rallies instead of Coronavirus Task Force news briefings.

Now a review of Vice President Mike Pence’s daily schedule by NCRM shows he has slacked off holding the White House Coronavirus Task Force meetings. And all this comes as new CDC and FEMA projections show infections are expected to increase nearly ten-fold and deaths to nearly double, all by June 1. Currently there are 70,761 confirmed U.S. coronavirus deaths, and 1,221,474 cases.

NCRM reviewed all of Vice President Pence’s daily schedules. In the month of March the Vice President led 24 Coronavirus Task Force meetings. In April, that number dropped to 18. Last week Pence held only two Task Force meetings. This week, he skipped holding one Monday but did hold what appeared to be a much scaled-down meeting today (some may have teleconferenced), as these photos show:

No one knows what is discussed during these meetings, who attends, or what they decide. In fact, the White House has issued only one readout from the meetings, and that was on March 1.

Not only is Vice President Pence no longer holding daily Coronavirus Task Force meetings, but President Trump has banned all its members, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, from testifying before the House.

The President’s reasoning?

“Because the House is a set up,” Trump told reporters Tuesday before flying off to Arizona. “The House is a bunch of Trump haters … they, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death.”

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.