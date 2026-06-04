USDA Celebrates ‘Trump’s 500 Days of Wins’ as Farm Bankruptcies Spike

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is promoting what it calls “President Trump’s 500 Days of Wins” as farm bankruptcies have spiked.

On the social media platform X, a series of seven posts celebrates Trump administration programs such as “Make America Healthy Again” and “Farmers First,” while promoting the USDA’s efforts surrounding national security, rural prosperity, lawfare, forestry, and trade.

“Today we celebrate President Trump’s 500th day in office,” the post reads. “A historic period of progress for American agriculture and rural communities. We shattered export records, slashed burdensome regulations, rebuilt rural infrastructure, and unlocked energy independence so our farmers and ranchers can thrive. The work continues.”

The USDA added: “Delivered historic direct relief to farmers and ranchers through $12 billion in farmer bridge payments $10 billion in emergency economic assistance, $16 billion in supplemental disaster relief, and more than $2+ billion in livestock disaster assistance.”

NPR reported in December that the “Trump administration announced $12 billion in one-time payments to farmers in the wake of this year’s tariff hikes … primarily targeting farmers who grow crops such as soybeans and corn.”

According to the Farm Journal, farm bankruptcies spiked in April, and “recent Chapter 12 bankruptcy data shows a significant uptick in filings.”

Reporting that “there have been 62 Chapter 12 filings in April 2026 alone,” Farm Journal calls it “the highest monthly total since February 2020, and it’s a 130% increase from April 2025.”

President Trump’s Iran war has driven up the prices of diesel and fertilizer that farmers depend on, and his global tariff war has cut into exports to countries like China.

On the Instagram social media platform, some users were less than enthusiastic about the USDA’a post.

“Time to unfollow the USDA since it’s become a propaganda channel for the lunacy happening in the federal government under this administration,” wrote one user. Another wrote: “American agriculture is in shambles.” And a third said, “delete this.”

The Times of London reported that “farmers handed Trump his first loss of the midterms” this week.

“Unrest in America’s heartland over the impact of President Trump’s policies saw him suffer a rare primary setback in Iowa, and is leading Democrats to sense a revival in the former bellwether state,” The Times noted. “The mainly rural central state that voted for President Obama in 2008 and 2012 has become reliably Republican since the rise of Trump but analysts say that rising fuel and fertilizer prices and the Iran war make its races for governor, a US Senate seat and two of its four House seats increasingly hard to call.”

Image via Reuters