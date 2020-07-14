AYFKM?
‘Propaganda Machine’ Kayleigh McEnany Blasted for False Claim Trump Has ‘Great Record’ on LGBTQ Issues
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is under fire for claiming President Donald Trump has a “great record” on LGBTQ issues.
Trump, who is the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history, has been rolling back hard-won protections for LGBTQ people in all areas of government, since taking office three and a half years ago.
McEnany was asked about Trump’s ban on transgender service members, which he announced via Twitter on July 26, 2017, as the Washington Blade’s Chris Johnson reminded her Monday. She did not have much to say and appeared to respond by reading from prepared notes on a list of items.
“I haven’t talked to him about that specific policy, but this president is proud that in 2019 we launched a global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world,” McEnany told Johnson in response to his question about the ban on transgender service members.
“He has a great record when it comes to the LGBT community. The Trump administration eased a ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men and he launched a plan to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, so we’re very proud of our achievements.”
That “global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world” is non-existent and has not resulted in any actions or changes in policy or law in any other country. When Trump was first asked about it he said he did not know anything about it.
The easing of the antiquated blood ban was only in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And the “plan to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030” is just a plan. 18 months after it was announced there’s little evidence it was put into action.
Meanwhile, just last month Trump announced he was “surprised” the Supreme Court ruled against his administration when it found anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination is illegal, because the court “was supposed to be in our favor.”
Also last month Trump’s HHS finalized a move to roll back healthcare protections for transgender people, calling them “unnecessary.”
Just weeks ago Trump’s Dept. of Housing and Urban Development moved to allow taxpayer-funded shelter providers to ban transgender people experiencing homelessness, citing religious rights.
Last year the Trump administration rolled back an Obama-era rule banning adoption agencies from discriminating against LGBTQ people, then bragged about it.
The list goes on and on.
The Trump campaign promoted McEnany’s false claim on social media.
White House Press Secretary @KayleighMcEnany: President @realDonaldTrump has a great record when it comes to the LGBT community pic.twitter.com/ndUXBuE6h1
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 13, 2020
Many have expressed outrage, especially since so many of the Trump administration’s attacks against LGBTQ people are often major life issues.
@PressSec always making false statements,,, Trump propaganda machine https://t.co/3cQZl8V34E
— Jan Taylor (@taylorjan1) July 14, 2020
Yall banned the T from the military.
And allowed for doctors to refuse treatment to the community.
So this whole tweet is a lie. https://t.co/qun4zAV9Vx
— Timmmmm (@hvhtim) July 14, 2020
SO YOU EASED A BAN ON GETTING FREE BLOOD. NAME ONE OTHER THING YOU HAVE DONE FOR LGBT+??? https://t.co/4Uui1hlVqw
— Carah von funk (@carahbubs) July 14, 2020
Ms. McEnany, your lies haven't convinced a single LGBT person. We're too well informed about the actual facts. Go back to your right-wing Evangelical base. They're the ones who will vote for you.
— Davidl61 (@Davidl61) July 14, 2020
Absolutely laughable and disturbing at the same time that McEnany would dare to claim Trump is pro-#LGBTQ https://t.co/amOw9YsyOU
— Sam Wise 🏳️🌈 (@SamWiseLGBT) July 13, 2020
WORST ANTI-LGBT
PRESIDENT.
He has done everything to
ALLOW DISCRIMINATION
TO GROW….JUST LIKE
HIS HATE GROUPS. https://t.co/3na2d4pqRE
— Twisted AnklezResist (@AnklezTwisted) July 14, 2020
Very pro LGBT that they ban them from serving. McEnany you’re even worse than Sarah Sanders with your shilling and lies. I miss the days when Sean Spicer was press secretary and lied about the size of a crowd(sarcasm). https://t.co/lDZ6BbLAhA
— Josh (@Zomboshy) July 13, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AYFKM?
Trump Plans to End Coronavirus Task Force: NYT
Amid multiple projections of coronavirus deaths about to “nearly double” to 3000 per day and new infections to increase about ten-fold President Donald Trump is set to end the Coronavirus Task Force. What started as a January 31 executive order for public relations purposes that did almost nothing until the death toll exploded became a highly-watched group.
But for Trump, who craves the spotlight, its members’ high-profiles have become problematic.
“Trump administration officials are telling members of the coronavirus task force that the White House plans to wind down the operation and it’s not clear whether any other group might replace it,” The New York Times is now reporting.
NCRM earlier today in an exclusive reported that Vice President Mike Pence has “slacked off” on holding the coronavirus Task Force meetings. He led 24 in March, just 18 in April, and only two last week.
The coronavirus pandemic is far from over. On Monday the nation saw a new milestone set, with the death toll breaking 70,000 people.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
AYFKM?
Trump Launches Late-Night All Caps Rant Implying He Wants to ‘Cure’ the Coronavirus Crisis by Sending America Back to Work
Trump’s Tweet Creates Images of Dystopian Sci-Fi: ‘Is This How the Hunger Games Began?’
At ten minutes to midnight on Sunday President Donald Trump launched a disturbing all-caps Twitter rant that suggests his “plan” to cure the coronavirus crisis will be to send everyone back to work, thus likely killing millions.
“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” Trump actually tweeted, proving he values profits over people and saying clearly that if people have to die so the economy can get better than so be it.
“AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”
WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020
Sunday marked day seven of the 15-day “stay at home” policy just one-third of the nation is under.
It’s not surprising, given his recent statements on the coronavirus pandemic.
For instance, barely more than two weeks ago, on March 5, Trump lied about what medical experts were saying while he tried to minimize the lethality of COVID-19. The President falsely suggested to Americans it is not dangerous to report to work as normal if they have the deadly coronavirus – and even went so far as to say going back to work will make people get better.
“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work,” Trump lied.
Thousands of people did not recover from the deadly coronavirus by “going to work.”
But it looks like the President is poised to consider implementing that as policy, instituting what Britain tried – until a study showed “that as many as 250,000 people could die as a result.”
Here’s how some are responding:
Translation: Trump cares about the Dow Jones Industrial Average and his re-election chances more than he cares about the lives of the American people.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 23, 2020
Trump is literally torn between two choices. He can either redirect people fears and anxiety about the coronavirus and the economy towards Asian Americans as vulnerable scapegoats like a racist demagogue or he can go back to, “it’s just the flu, bro.”
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 23, 2020
Is this how the Hunger games began? https://t.co/Qe0MXzJwwO
— Chuck (@ChuckChaneyBCTG) March 23, 2020
Good luck everyone. https://t.co/GFcDUpHMzO
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 23, 2020
Is he hinting at lifting quarantine to initiate widespread herd immunity… scary https://t.co/WcEGRsbzUf
— matteo di bernardo (@Dibernardo_10) March 23, 2020
TL;dr: “Happy Hunger Games! And may the odds be ever in your favor.” https://t.co/9Sr0dp4ksf
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 23, 2020
If you’re thinking about herd immunity, you go first big guy https://t.co/P1NAwFEEIl
— eu_?ø?????? ?#VampiradaXOpalas (@Jn_malvadous) March 23, 2020
Remember 2016, talk of taking his phone away because it was embarrassing? I’m not hearing that now, yet behold: all caps vague-tweeting about pivoting pandemic strategy to herd immunity nine hours before the NYSE opens completely electronic, no humans, for the first time ever https://t.co/Qk8wxEKJuk
— Joe Spurr (@joespurr) March 23, 2020
YOUR INCOMPETENCE IS STAGGERING…
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 23, 2020
Looks like theres another herd immunity strategy in the works https://t.co/vWgR2pwmbc
— simon ? (@bolloticks) March 23, 2020
P.S. It's midnight and we're in the greatest national health and financial crisis in decades, and you're supposed to be leading the nation.
Why in the hell are you tweeting right now, you malignant fraud? pic.twitter.com/PMhTuKRmBW
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 23, 2020
AYFKM?
Trump Deploying Border Patrol’s Highly-Armed Elite Tactical Agents to Round Up Undocumented Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities
Continuing his attacks on his enemies one week after being acquitted on articles of impeachmenmt President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a group of the Border Patrol’s elite tactical agents to deploy in major sanctuary cities to round up and arrest undocumented immigrants, The New York Times reports.
Agents from the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tactical Unit, BORTAC, are being sent to sent to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, N.J.
BORTAC “acts essentially as the SWAT team of the Border Patrol.”
These are top border patrol agents, who use stun grenades and other weapons usually reserved for warfare “in the most rugged and swelteringly hot areas of the border.”
BORTAC agents receive “enhanced Special Forces-type training, including sniper certification,” and “the officers typically conduct high-risk operations targeting individuals who are known to be violent, many of them with extensive criminal records.”
“Their presence could spark new fear in immigrant communities that have been on high alert under the stepped-up deportation and detention policies adopted after Mr. Trump took office,” the Times notes.
Former CBP commissioner Gil Kerlikowske calls the decision a “significant mistake.”
“If you were a police chief and you were going to make an apprehension for a relatively minor offense, you don’t send the SWAT team. And BORTAC is the SWAT team,” Kerlikowske, a former chief of police in Seattle, told the Times. “They’re trained for much more hazardous missions than this.”
Image by Kristoffer Grogan/U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Flickr
Trending
- News1 day ago
‘We’re Not Lying’: Medical Experts Slam Trump for Promoting Game Show Host’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories
- ANTI-AMERICAN3 days ago
10 Hate Groups Got Millions in COVID-19 Government Loans Intended for Small Businesses
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'3 days ago
Tucker Carlson’s Lead Writer Has a History of Racist, Homophobic, Misogynist Social Media Posts
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Trump Considered Selling Puerto Rico: Ex-DHS Chief
- ABOUT TIME3 days ago
Facebook & Instagram Ban All Content Promoting So-Called “Ex-Gay” Conversion Therapy
- News1 day ago
Morning Joe’s Mika Rains Hell on ‘Pathetic’ Trump for White House Smear Campaign Against Dr Fauci
- HYPOCRISY ALERT21 hours ago
‘Simply Inexcusable’: Former Trump Chief of Staff Slams State of COVID-19 Testing – Now That His Family Is Impacted
- 'THE BEST PEOPLE'22 hours ago
Trump’s Top White House and Campaign Officials Are Struggling: Reports